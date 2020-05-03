 Skip to content
(KRDO Colorado Springs)   BJs may be making a big comeback   (krdo.com) divider line
22
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*clicks link*

Damn. I was afraid of that.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Velvet freeze?" Is that like 'the little death?"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(sends link to wife)
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BJ and The Bear Music Video (V2)
Youtube Rcozed_BJWM
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rcozed_B​JWM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


:shakes tiny fist of impotent rage:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, yeah, Lindsey Graham has a lot more time on his hands.  Or mouth, rather.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I suppose, if she ducks at the last second...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks - "Senator"
Youtube pADR7Hx9xqk
 
Dwedit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't call it a comeback; subby's mom's been here for years.
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WTF is velvet freez?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

frostus: WTF is velvet freez?


it's a drive through ice cream joint. said so right on the article page. there was a picture. don't bogart that joint dood.
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: frostus: WTF is velvet freez?

it's a drive through ice cream joint. said so right on the article page. there was a picture. don't bogart that joint dood.


Then why don't they just say ice cream? Why does it need a special name?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

frostus: sinko swimo: frostus: WTF is velvet freez?

it's a drive through ice cream joint. said so right on the article page. there was a picture. don't bogart that joint dood.

Then why don't they just say ice cream? Why does it need a special name?


Username checks out...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: King Something: [Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x566]


This is what freedom looks like in real life
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BJ's Velvet Freeze. I had one girlfriend that would do that. Everyone else in the house was just pissed we were always out of ice
 
