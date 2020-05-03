 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Illinois pastor defies Governor in favor of God   (newsweek.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Injunction, Thomas Ciesielka, Illinois church, home order, Beloved Church of Lena, United States District Court, Stephenson County, federal lawsuit  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 3:10 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Toss his ass in jail. If God wants him he can get him.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual, the religious are going to make things worse.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you like this, share it.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of whom is not accountable for anything.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.