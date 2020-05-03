 Skip to content
(PBS) Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a 'fantasy' (pbs.org)
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was a good read. FTFA:

And coronaviruses have problems. They have a tendency to create a thing call antibody-dependent enhancement when other vaccines have been made, which means the vaccine can actually make you more likely to get the disease, rather than less, which would be a disaster.

wheee!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The simple explanation is that Bush recognized Trump was/is guilty as sin and decided to do him the courtesy of staying silent.

That makes twice this week I have said something semi-complimentary about Bush. I need to go lie down now.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're all gonna die in the fall, aren't we?
 
starzman2003
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After a break in service (promotion) it's back to the postal service for me today. I'm a little anxious about it because Corona has taken some other workers. Hopeful May the 4th be with me. :)

/Blood for the all-mighty economy I guess
//Money over life matters in today's age- turn those machines back on Mortimer!!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We're all gonna die in the fall, aren't we?


My local news is full of comments from people who think we won and everyone but the elderly should go back to work. So yeah, we're screwed.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starzman2003: After a break in service (promotion) it's back to the postal service for me today. I'm a little anxious about it because Corona has taken some other workers. Hopeful May the 4th be with me. :)

/Blood for the all-mighty economy I guess
//Money over life matters in today's age- turn those machines back on Mortimer!!


We have one neighbor who refuses to take this seriously (and works in health care) and the local postal worker had to put a sign in his window asking people not to wander up to chat. She was leaning into his window every day, my wife noticed.
 
