"We cannot accept 2,000 US deaths a day as the new normal": a thread
    Interesting, Demography, household transmission, Death, Disease, Senescence, large role, hotel rooms, Genetic disorder  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It won't be 2000 a day by the end of the month
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fascinating. And this is how the Iditarod race started. Mother is the necessity of invention.

/bubbler - NOW!
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
But...but they're counting cancer and heart disease as corona deaths! Cuck bait, Lollapalooza!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm watching 60 Minutes right now and it has a story on all the rural hospitals closing and going bankrupt. And most people in rural america are old.

It's gonna get worse. We need a national health care system.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

IlGreven: But...but they're counting cancer and heart disease as corona deaths! Cuck bait, Lollapalooza!


Do you think that deaths above and beyond the mean from the recent past should not be counted as a result of the pandemic? Please show your work.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

IlGreven: But...but they're counting cancer and heart disease as corona deaths! Cuck bait, Lollapalooza!


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well 2000 might have been the good times. 2900 died in the last 24hrs.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
By June, we'll pine for the time of only 2000 deaths per day.

Hopefully not - in all senses.

But it doesn't look good.

Based on an eyeballing of the rate of change from flatten the curve, it looks like with very few exceptions the US has the fastest rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in the world.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: By June, we'll pine for the time of only 2000 deaths per day.

Hopefully not - in all senses.

But it doesn't look good.

Based on an eyeballing of the rate of change from flatten the curve, it looks like with very few exceptions the US has the fastest rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in the world.


So...........We should hold a rally?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Billy Liar: GitOffaMyLawn: By June, we'll pine for the time of only 2000 deaths per day.

Hopefully not - in all senses.

But it doesn't look good.

Based on an eyeballing of the rate of change from flatten the curve, it looks like with very few exceptions the US has the fastest rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in the world.

So...........We should hold a rally?


Well, we're not #1 yet. Maybe Trump can hold several rallies to push us over the line.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Of all the things the Nazi Plague Rat Cult has normalized, this is by far the worst.

:(
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I read an interesting article that New York should be excluded from the numbers for the US.

They overinflated the number early, and now they are making the numbers actually look better than they really are while the rest of the country picks up the slack.

More dead Americans than Vietnam....and a President who thinks he did a good job.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

maddog2030: Well 2000 might have been the good times. 2900 died in the last 24hrs.


I made a comment in another thread about how we hit 70k today. Someone replied asking if it had been two weeks since we hit 50k, so I looked it up.
It was 9 days ago.
So 100k in another 10 days.
Jesus.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm watching 60 Minutes right now and it has a story on all the rural hospitals closing and going bankrupt. And most people in rural america are old.

It's gonna get worse. We need a national health care system.


And most of those same old people in rural America would sooner die than see America establish a national health care system which might benefit those people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

King Something: Nadie_AZ: I'm watching 60 Minutes right now and it has a story on all the rural hospitals closing and going bankrupt. And most people in rural america are old.

It's gonna get worse. We need a national health care system.

And most of those same old people in rural America would sooner die than see America establish a national health care system which might benefit those people.


They won't say it that way. I guess the argument will be socialism and...what argument do people make against universal healthcare?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: King Something: Nadie_AZ: I'm watching 60 Minutes right now and it has a story on all the rural hospitals closing and going bankrupt. And most people in rural america are old.

It's gonna get worse. We need a national health care system.

And most of those same old people in rural America would sooner die than see America establish a national health care system which might benefit those people.

They won't say it that way. I guess the argument will be socialism and...what argument do people make against universal healthcare?


That it's socialism.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need comprehensive, systemic change. Fortunately we have just the right smart jenius in charge to oh I can't finish this, I just can't. So, who wore it better, Donald Trump or the Secretary of Education in Idiocracy?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: We need comprehensive, systemic change. Fortunately we have just the right smart jenius in charge to oh I can't finish this, I just can't. So, who wore it better, Donald Trump or the Secretary of Education in Idiocracy?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 400x259]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why can't we accept 2k+ deaths a day from Trump Virus? It's not like anyone is going to DO anything about it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Why can't we accept 2k+ deaths a day from Trump Virus? It's not like anyone is going to DO anything about it.


If those 2,000 are "those" people, most of his base will cheer.

These idiots have no empathy.  COVID-19 isn't real until it affects them or people they know.
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is Joe Biden's Benghazi!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We'll never make any progress because right wingers are going to send out fake patriot plague rats to spread it around no matter what. "WE DEMAND THE POORS GO BACK TO SERVING US!" "WE NEED HAIRCUTS" "SACRIFICE THE WEAK for MY HAIRCUT"
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm watching 60 Minutes right now and it has a story on all the rural hospitals closing and going bankrupt. And most people in rural america are old.

It's gonna get worse. We need a national health care system.


You have as a country consistently voted against having one for decades. People have been suffering and dying as a direct result for decades. Why should public opinion change now?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com

Enormity? It doesn't seem outrageously offensive to me.

/pet peeve
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to the CDC, over 7500 people died per day in USA in 2017.

We'll get over it.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah but says here right in the connatooshun that Lurlene needs her hairs done up.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We can't?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: According to the CDC, over 7500 people died per day in USA in 2017.

We'll get over it.


Sociopath says what?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
78.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its OK. Sanjay Quckta is on CNN  now telling us the IHME model was flawed and maybe shouldn't have been a policy basis.   He doesn't understand why it was wrong though. Maybe it's time to teach differential equations in medical school.  fark you Sanjay, you had the only megaphone that might have had a difference. Of course, you're a month late
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


This is fine
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: According to the CDC, over 7500 people died per day in USA in 2017.

We'll get over it.


Just quoting it because, damn. Let me guess, Trump going from a few deaths to 60k is winning to now 80k is winning is fine with you. Just pull another stat out of your ass and say "see? People dying. No big deal"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: According to the CDC, over 7500 people died per day in USA in 2017.

We'll get over it.


You first, hop on the cart:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For perspective, average daily deaths in the US (based on 2017 annual totals)

Heart disease: 1773
Cancer: 1641
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 466
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 439
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 401
Alzheimer's disease: 333
Diabetes: 259
Influenza and Pneumonia: 152
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 139
Intentional self-harm (suicide): 129


...and heart disease isn't even contagious.
=Smidge=
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Shaggy_C: According to the CDC, over 7500 people died per day in USA in 2017.

We'll get over it.

Just quoting it because, damn. Let me guess, Trump going from a few deaths to 60k is winning to now 80k is winning is fine with you. Just pull another stat out of your ass and say "see? People dying. No big deal"


I like the suggestion that we should "just get used to" a 33% increase in deaths
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IlGreven: But...but they're counting cancer and heart disease as corona deaths! Cuck bait, Lollapalooza!


The internet is a net positive overall but it has laid bare the scourge of mental illness and cognitive disability that permeates society.
 
padraig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smidge204: For perspective, average daily deaths in the US (based on 2017 annual totals)

Heart disease: 1773
Cancer: 1641
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 466
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 439
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 401
Alzheimer's disease: 333
Diabetes: 259
Influenza and Pneumonia: 152
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 139
Intentional self-harm (suicide): 129


...and heart disease isn't even contagious.
=Smidge=


Pfiow, and here I thought this was a serious situation.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look, it's common knowledge that all those people were gonna die from something eventually, right? Who the H*LL do you think you are trying to segregate all these people, pigeonholing them into some nonsense "cause of death". This is basically racism. People are all equal, and trying to divide us based on what's gonna bring us back home to the light is just what you people have been doing during His entire presidency.
 
eiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'd be surprised what people will accept....

Sadly, I predicted this endgame weeks ago. The GOP cannot countenance the kind of action necessary to both stop the virus and mitigate its effects on the economy. Both require an acceptance of government's ability to fix problems, a direct contradiction to their ideology. And they have proven over the years that they are more than happy to sacrifice Americans on the alters of their ideological gods.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As long as conservatism is tolerated and not universally regarded as the malignant ideology it is, not only will we not progress, we will not be safe, not even in some sort of Pollyannaish status quo.

"The status is not quo!"

~ Dr. William Horrible, PhD

/whole lotta nots
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh.

More room for undocumented immigrants.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Small businesses and homeowners are staring to miss rent payments.  Try bullshiatting that away, you Trumper jackasses.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Of all the things the Nazi Plague Rat Cult has normalized, this is by far the worst.

:(


More like Xi's Commie Plague Rat Death Cult. China is a virus.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Either the US changes how its entire society works away from the wage-slave paycheque-away-from-homeless-and-starv​ation service industry to cater to ridiculously entitled assholes (hahaha good luck with that) or it's going to collapse, which is what usually happens when you try to keep things the same in the face of unforseen change.

To be fair, many other countries have a similar situation to varying degrees, and they have their own particular struggles. But with none of these have i seen such illogical nonsense as the toddler-lime "BUT I DON'T WANNA" temper tantrums from the US, in the face of 200+ deaths a day. Which can be prevented or even just minimized.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: As long as conservatism is tolerated and not universally regarded as the malignant ideology it is


Yup. We allowed this poison to take root in humanity, now it's working it's hardest to kill us all. While wrapping itself in a flag and pretending to be a patriot.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm watching 60 Minutes right now and it has a story on all the rural hospitals closing and going bankrupt. And most people in rural america are old.

It's gonna get worse. We need a national health care system.


The federal government so done such an outstanding job so far, we must have more.  Much, much more.

Derp
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: GreatGlavinsGhost: Of all the things the Nazi Plague Rat Cult has normalized, this is by far the worst.

:(

More like Xi's Commie Plague Rat Death Cult. China is a virus.


Nah, its the Typoid Trumpkin orange plague. As right wingers revel in spreading it around with their filthy long beards and fat fake patriot losers and karens demanding the poors give them haircuts.

Trumpkins are plague rats plague ratting the plague for their death cult.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: GreatGlavinsGhost: Of all the things the Nazi Plague Rat Cult has normalized, this is by far the worst.

:(

More like Xi's Commie Plague Rat Death Cult. China is a virus.


Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!

- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
 
