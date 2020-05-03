 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   YouTube and Facebook are a little less Icky,... Ickie,... um, Icke now. Your turn Twitter   (bbc.com) divider line
    Conspiracy theory, Video clip, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, Conspiracy theories, Conspiracy theorists  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now playing...
Fark user imageView Full Size


The BS channel.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Icke is the guy Alex Jones thinks makes conspiracy theorists look bad.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ickey Shuffle
Youtube Ih-TYjxG0Ug
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Icke is the guy Alex Jones thinks makes conspiracy theorists look bad.


You see that Jon Ronson documentary series, Them: Adventures with Extremists, too?

Thats a line I'll never forget from the series
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: fusillade762: Icke is the guy Alex Jones thinks makes conspiracy theorists look bad.

You see that Jon Ronson documentary series, Them: Adventures with Extremists, too?

Thats a line I'll never forget from the series


I've read the book, I had no idea there was a documentary.  I MUST FIND IT NOW.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: cman: fusillade762: Icke is the guy Alex Jones thinks makes conspiracy theorists look bad.

You see that Jon Ronson documentary series, Them: Adventures with Extremists, too?

Thats a line I'll never forget from the series

I've read the book, I had no idea there was a documentary.  I MUST FIND IT NOW.


Whoops, got the series mixed up with the book

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sec​r​et_Rulers_of_the_World

Thats the documentary series
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Your turn Twitter" -- I don't trust @Jack to the right thing here or anywhere.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But who will keep me informed of the nefarious acts of the Repilians now?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good

Everyone knows it's gamma rays from Mars that started it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: "Your turn Twitter" -- I don't trust @Jack to the right thing here or anywhere.


I'm more likely to trust the bear in the boobies post.
 
