"Reopen" protests are epicenters of pampered rich white entitlement
    White people, African American, Racism, Race, Black people, Huntington Beach, Haiti, Georgia governor Brian Kemp  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lack of concern for any life
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.


Nice baiting. +1. Someone might bite.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.


came here to say exactly that.
rich white people would not be at any type of protest gathering of this type.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Duh!
There was an anti- lockdown protest in Annapolis.

Close by, Pat Sajak's hometown is a Trumpanzee dumpster fire. It's right near Annapolis.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.

Nice baiting. +1. Someone might bite.


How was that baiting? A lot of the dumb Trumpanzees aren't exactly part of the 1% but most are white.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Of course this is about race. They were told their fat white diabetic obese asses were at higher risk of dying from this, so they were OK with being locked down to save their own lives.

But now the math shows it's the blacks that are dying in higher numbers. Theyre angry. They feel lied to. They thought they were saving their own lives, but now it seems they were tricked into saving the lives of non-whites.

Just wait until the second wave and it cuts through an old white group. They are going to be apoplectic. They'll probably even say outloud that this wasn't supposed to happen this way... their people weren't supposed to die.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.

came here to say exactly that.
rich white people would not be at any type of protest gathering of this type


No need.They can just get Fox News to whip up the poors to do the protesting for them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They seem to be rooted in tacky and dumpy cottage-cheese-looking white people.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wouldn't it be fun if the next Black Lives Matter rally were to consist of openly armed and angry black men aggressively forcing their way into a government building? I'm sure Fox News would applaud them for exercising their 1st and 2nd Amendment rights.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.

came here to say exactly that.
rich white people would not be at any type of protest gathering of this type.


As a whole, they're probably better off than the people they expect to risk death fixing their manicures and cutting their hair.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.


Maybe they mean rich as in having a wealthy amount of white entitlement?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

[Fark user image 425x271]

I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.


I was more impressed by the fact that it had Pence's name on it. When does he get fired?
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

[Fark user image 425x271]

I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.


And that was their favorite era, 1800s to the 1950s, before all those pesky civil rights and things.

Then again, the Biden Train would be what, the joke that's Acela?  Not like we have any really revolutionary and futuristic high-speed trains in the USA, after all.
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A mob of the MAGA persuasion
Conducted a statehouse invasion
Though heavily armed
They parted unharmed
And that's how you know they're Caucasian.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: I was more impressed by the fact that it had Pence's name on it. When does he get fired?


If he turns out to be gay, and comes out of the closet, about as long as it takes the ink to dry on his resignation letter.
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once again we're reminded that in this time line Teen Vogue is a hotbed of sensibility and real journalism
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: [Fark user image 425x116]


"[T]rauma of active shooter drills"??

I do not remember tornado drills, fire drills, or duck-and-cover drills during elementary school being traumatic at all. And my 13 year old does not think that any drill they practice is traumatic. He is happy he gets out of class for a few minutes.

God damned drama queen. Doesn't help that people retweet this as being an absolute fact, making even more idiots believe it.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.


Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kellner21: weddingsinger: [Fark user image 425x116]

"[T]rauma of active shooter drills"??

I do not remember tornado drills, fire drills, or duck-and-cover drills during elementary school being traumatic at all. And my 13 year old does not think that any drill they practice is traumatic. He is happy he gets out of class for a few minutes.

God damned drama queen. Doesn't help that people retweet this as being an absolute fact, making even more idiots believe it.


Some children have nightmares for a week after being told bad people with guns are hunting them.

Not everyone is the same as you and your son.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is hard to be strong in your voice while asking legislators to review your concerns about your own life and the life of your business when the protest itself is co-opted by anti-government sh*theads wailing about hoaxes and conspiracies.

It's like the inverse image of Occupy Wall Street.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Unobtanium: The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

[Fark user image 425x271]

I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.

And that was their favorite era, 1800s to the 1950s, before all those pesky civil rights and things.

Then again, the Biden Train would be what, the joke that's Acela?  Not like we have any really revolutionary and futuristic high-speed trains in the USA, after all.


There's a new version of the Acela that's undergoing testing out west.  It's based on the French TGV trains.  I don't know the status of the testing now, but I recall seeing the videos of it being moved out west for testing.

Delivering Amtrak's New Acela High Speed Trains
Youtube A5WWAWBaLYA
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.

Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.


Yup. That's it exactly.
Eyeroll.jpg
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Of course this is about race. They were told their fat white diabetic obese asses were at higher risk of dying from this, so they were OK with being locked down to save their own lives.

But now the math shows it's the blacks that are dying in higher numbers. Theyre angry. They feel lied to. They thought they were saving their own lives, but now it seems they were tricked into saving the lives of non-whites.


Considering less than 2% of the U.S. population has even been tested for covid-19, it's a little early to say a certain demographic trend is legit.
Larger cities are just less likely to try to hide positive cases, unless they're in a state like Florida, which is flat out stopping reporting of positive cases because they're desperate to get the beaches and theme parks open for summer.
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.

Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.


Maybe its people working so that others can get unemployment... since you have to have people working to you know... PAY UNEMPLOYMENT TAXES
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy this virus came at the perfect time to accelerate the race/class/political meltdown that has been growing in intensity in the U.S. over the last decade. With a huge boost from Trump.

Have at it, you stable geniuses.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: null: Unobtanium: The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

[Fark user image 425x271]

I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.

And that was their favorite era, 1800s to the 1950s, before all those pesky civil rights and things.

Then again, the Biden Train would be what, the joke that's Acela?  Not like we have any really revolutionary and futuristic high-speed trains in the USA, after all.

There's a new version of the Acela that's undergoing testing out west.  It's based on the French TGV trains.  I don't know the status of the testing now, but I recall seeing the videos of it being moved out west for testing.

[YouTube video: Delivering Amtrak's New Acela High Speed Trains]


Acela gets a lot of flack. But it's the closest thing this country has to train service that's comparable to Europe.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a virus, guns won't kill it or racism or trumpism.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Cafe Threads: Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.

Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.

Maybe its people working so that others can get unemployment... since you have to have people working to you know... PAY UNEMPLOYMENT TAXES


The employer pays them, not the employee
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: tfresh: Cafe Threads: Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.

Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.

Maybe its people working so that others can get unemployment... since you have to have people working to you know... PAY UNEMPLOYMENT TAXES

The employer pays them, not the employee


I don't think he's arguing in good faith.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Kellner21: weddingsinger: [Fark user image 425x116]

"[T]rauma of active shooter drills"??

I do not remember tornado drills, fire drills, or duck-and-cover drills during elementary school being traumatic at all. And my 13 year old does not think that any drill they practice is traumatic. He is happy he gets out of class for a few minutes.

God damned drama queen. Doesn't help that people retweet this as being an absolute fact, making even more idiots believe it.

Some children have nightmares for a week after being told bad people with guns are hunting them.

Not everyone is the same as you and your son.


It's great that this guy thinks the issue is the characterisation of the emotional impact of having active shooter drills for school kids, and not the fact that such a thing is required in the first place.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit worried that it could be too soon Our anniversary was last week and we always celebrated by eating out. Whenever we were here, We wood have a special lunch at the Liberty Tree. When we moved here 5 years ago and we had fun each time. This year, we had pizza. Of course having been born and raised in NY, pizza is serious business. I just wanted to cry. My first thought when I heard was, Even if it's not Disney, there are several places that I really enjoy. I got so exited. Then I knew that we shouldn't jump so fast. Though we are doing much better here then NY, it is silly to risk your life for a good meal. I sat down and cried, but I know that there will be more birthdays and anniversaries, but not if we take foolish risks. Let's all take care and be careful our there.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: WTFDYW: Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.

Nice baiting. +1. Someone might bite.

How was that baiting? A lot of the dumb Trumpanzees aren't exactly part of the 1% but most are white.


"See which piggy squeals, farkpol edition"
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Brosephus: null: Unobtanium: The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

[Fark user image 425x271]

I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.

And that was their favorite era, 1800s to the 1950s, before all those pesky civil rights and things.

Then again, the Biden Train would be what, the joke that's Acela?  Not like we have any really revolutionary and futuristic high-speed trains in the USA, after all.

There's a new version of the Acela that's undergoing testing out west.  It's based on the French TGV trains.  I don't know the status of the testing now, but I recall seeing the videos of it being moved out west for testing.

[YouTube video: Delivering Amtrak's New Acela High Speed Trains]

Acela gets a lot of flack. But it's the closest thing this country has to train service that's comparable to Europe.


I've seen and heard it in action once.  I was walking over tracks near TF Green airport in RI when I got to see it.  It wasn't in afterburner mode, but it blew under me and sounded like a rollercoaster.  I've lived near freight lines, but I've never seen any train move that fast before in the US.  While in Germany years ago, I saw the ICE train leaving Munich heading north, and I've been wanting to go back just to take a ride.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And in California where are they happening? Orange County. Huntington Beach. Newport Beach.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.

Nice baiting. +1. Someone might bite.


He's not wrong. And look, I'll chum the waters more!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

daffy: I'm a bit worried that it could be too soon Our anniversary was last week and we always celebrated by eating out. Whenever we were here, We wood have a special lunch at the Liberty Tree. When we moved here 5 years ago and we had fun each time. This year, we had pizza. Of course having been born and raised in NY, pizza is serious business. I just wanted to cry. My first thought when I heard was, Even if it's not Disney, there are several places that I really enjoy. I got so exited. Then I knew that we shouldn't jump so fast. Though we are doing much better here then NY, it is silly to risk your life for a good meal. I sat down and cried, but I know that there will be more birthdays and anniversaries, but not if we take foolish risks. Let's all take care and be careful our there.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's just going to take some time
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: WTFDYW: Ambivalence: Not alway rich. Sometimes just dumb white entitlement.

Nice baiting. +1. Someone might bite.

He's not wrong. And look, I'll chum the waters more!
[Fark user image image 425x348]


Oh, and...!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfresh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: tfresh: Cafe Threads: Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.

Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.

Maybe its people working so that others can get unemployment... since you have to have people working to you know... PAY UNEMPLOYMENT TAXES

The employer pays them, not the employee


You know what I mean... but hey. I made a small mistake... how nice for you...
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Brosephus: null: Unobtanium: The Trump Train is a farking steam locomotive.

[Fark user image 425x271]

I'm a "train guy." I think steam locomotives are fascinating machines. But of course the Trumpers would pick an obsolete, labor intensive technology that largely used coal to fire the boilers.

And that was their favorite era, 1800s to the 1950s, before all those pesky civil rights and things.

Then again, the Biden Train would be what, the joke that's Acela?  Not like we have any really revolutionary and futuristic high-speed trains in the USA, after all.

There's a new version of the Acela that's undergoing testing out west.  It's based on the French TGV trains.  I don't know the status of the testing now, but I recall seeing the videos of it being moved out west for testing.

[YouTube video: Delivering Amtrak's New Acela High Speed Trains]

Acela gets a lot of flack. But it's the closest thing this country has to train service that's comparable to Europe.


It's also profitable and has a much lower carbon footprint than the airline shuttle services it replaced.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tfresh: cretinbob: tfresh: Cafe Threads: Markoff_Cheney: Lazy shiatbirds are pissed they can't have minimum wage slaves serve them, that is all it boils down to.

Seen online:

Does everyone grasp that "reopen the economy" means "keep poor people from collecting unemployment"? And "work sick or lose your job"? Not about freedom.

Maybe its people working so that others can get unemployment... since you have to have people working to you know... PAY UNEMPLOYMENT TAXES

The employer pays them, not the employee

You know what I mean... but hey. I made a small mistake... how nice for you...


Well not everyone knows that. It's the reason you're ex-employer will fight tooth and nail to keep you from getting benefits.
 
