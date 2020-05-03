 Skip to content
(CNN)   What happens if a coronavirus vaccine is never developed?   (cnn.com) divider line
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The world population will decrease for the first time since the pandemic of 1918?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, it was just big hoax and you shouldn't have bothered about it, and the LIBS just wanted to fark with Trump...so nothing to see here.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is a very real chance that one may never be developed in our lifetimes.

Society will have to change.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Purge, but in slow motion.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just assumed there will never be a vaccine. The rich and the people who can work from home will be mostly unaffected aside from a few creature comforts. People who have to work for a living will have to roll the dice.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lots of people die until there's herd immunity.  We'll move on and learn to accept the risk.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Soon half the cases will be here. By the end of the year 3/4's will be here.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bikkurikun: Lots of people die until there's herd immunity.  We'll move on and learn to accept the risk.


*If* there is herd immunity.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bikkurikun: Lots of people die until there's herd immunity.  We'll move on and learn to accept the risk.


Only a farking sheep would talk about herd immunity in this particular situation. The numbers just don't work.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bikkurikun: Lots of people die until there's herd immunity.  We'll move on and learn to accept the risk.


Does this mean one should or should not eat an anti-vaxxer?
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: The world population will decrease for the first time since the pandemic of 1918?


Yes, but the surviving bottleneck in the species will be resistant.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't expect a vaccine. You shouldn't, either. Plan accordingly.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even if one is developed, there won't be enough to go around.

Let's say we're a year from one. You would think the president would be getting ready all the components and supplies that would be needed to get 300m vaccines to people. But no. He's not doing that. He won't allow anyone in govt to prepare for that day until that is here. If a vaccine is ready on Apr 1, 2021, trump wouldn't let anyone get ready for the distribution until Apr 5th at the earliest.

And if he's not in office, the trump dummies who said it's impossible for the USA to EVER make 300m of anything will be protesting on Jan 21st that the new president hasn't made 600m available to the people.

Teump dummies are shiat people. They don't discuss topics in good faith. They don't protest in good faith. If, by election day you have any of these dumb mfers in your life, you'll have to hear their bullshiat.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the vaccine is never developed, then the people who have money right now, don't deserve it.

Tax it all away.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Even if one is developed, there won't be enough to go around.

Let's say we're a year from one. You would think the president would be getting ready all the components and supplies that would be needed to get 300m vaccines to people. But no. He's not doing that. He won't allow anyone in govt to prepare for that day until that is here. If a vaccine is ready on Apr 1, 2021, trump wouldn't let anyone get ready for the distribution until Apr 5th at the earliest.

And if he's not in office, the trump dummies who said it's impossible for the USA to EVER make 300m of anything will be protesting on Jan 21st that the new president hasn't made 600m available to the people.

Teump dummies are shiat people. They don't discuss topics in good faith. They don't protest in good faith. If, by election day you have any of these dumb mfers in your life, you'll have to hear their bullshiat.


If y'all can remember this for six months, you can vote for Biden in time to get it done.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really hope the vaccine happens, if only for semantic purposes. Continuing to call this disease "COVID-19" is just ridiculous. Have we really forgotten how to make up names for diseases? This is one dumber than SARS, which is the name we should've been using for this one anyway. Simply calling it "coronavirus disease" or "sickness" would even make more sense, which is what you might see in other languages.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: I really hope the vaccine happens, if only for semantic purposes. Continuing to call this disease "COVID-19" is just ridiculous. Have we really forgotten how to make up names for diseases? This is one dumber than SARS, which is the name we should've been using for this one anyway. Simply calling it "coronavirus disease" or "sickness" would even make more sense, which is what you might see in other languages.


I agree that naming this disease just COVID-19 is lame. I understand this roughly translates to Coronavirus 2019. So perhaps we should have a contest or poll to come up with something catchier, or more appropriate to our times.

While the WHO gave guidance in 2015 how to name new diseases, I'm more into going with the historical origins of some of our worst human diseases.

I'll start off with my suggestion: Trumpilis.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: cyberspacedout: I really hope the vaccine happens, if only for semantic purposes. Continuing to call this disease "COVID-19" is just ridiculous. Have we really forgotten how to make up names for diseases? This is one dumber than SARS, which is the name we should've been using for this one anyway. Simply calling it "coronavirus disease" or "sickness" would even make more sense, which is what you might see in other languages.

I agree that naming this disease just COVID-19 is lame. I understand this roughly translates to Coronavirus 2019. So perhaps we should have a contest or poll to come up with something catchier, or more appropriate to our times.

While the WHO gave guidance in 2015 how to name new diseases, I'm more into going with the historical origins of some of our worst human diseases.

I'll start off with my suggestion: Trumpilis.


These names can have some unexpected origins. Many centuries ago in Europe, there were people who believed disease came from a bad astrological influence. The Italian word "influenza" somehow stuck around as the scientific term.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: This is one dumber than SARS,


The virus is SARS-CoV-2.  The disease caused by the virus is COVId-19.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's too many stupid people in America who think that mask wearing and other forms of social distancing is against the Constitutional rights that by the time a vaccine is found we'll bypass the Spanish Flu death toll.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dennysgod: There's too many stupid people in America who think that mask wearing and other forms of social distancing is against the Constitutional rights that by the time a vaccine is found we'll bypass the Spanish Flu death toll.


The more dumbass americans die, the better for humanity.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: cyberspacedout: I really hope the vaccine happens, if only for semantic purposes. Continuing to call this disease "COVID-19" is just ridiculous. Have we really forgotten how to make up names for diseases? This is one dumber than SARS, which is the name we should've been using for this one anyway. Simply calling it "coronavirus disease" or "sickness" would even make more sense, which is what you might see in other languages.

I agree that naming this disease just COVID-19 is lame. I understand this roughly translates to Coronavirus 2019. So perhaps we should have a contest or poll to come up with something catchier, or more appropriate to our times.

While the WHO gave guidance in 2015 how to name new diseases, I'm more into going with the historical origins of some of our worst human diseases.

I'll start off with my suggestion: Trumpilis.


You coined it.
Start the clock.
I am dropping it on facebook at 10:30 PM EST right now.
 
uck It
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll have one ready right after they finish the one for the common cold
 
LessO2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dennysgod: There's too many stupid people in America who think that mask wearing and other forms of social distancing is against the Constitutional rights that by the time a vaccine is found we'll bypass the Spanish Flu death toll.

The more dumbass americans die, the better for humanity.


Yes, but there has already been way too many innocent people who have already died.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fix the cable?
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: AirForceVet: cyberspacedout: I really hope the vaccine happens, if only for semantic purposes. Continuing to call this disease "COVID-19" is just ridiculous. Have we really forgotten how to make up names for diseases? This is one dumber than SARS, which is the name we should've been using for this one anyway. Simply calling it "coronavirus disease" or "sickness" would even make more sense, which is what you might see in other languages.

I agree that naming this disease just COVID-19 is lame. I understand this roughly translates to Coronavirus 2019. So perhaps we should have a contest or poll to come up with something catchier, or more appropriate to our times.

While the WHO gave guidance in 2015 how to name new diseases, I'm more into going with the historical origins of some of our worst human diseases.

I'll start off with my suggestion: Trumpilis.

You coined it.
Start the clock.
I am dropping it on facebook at 10:30 PM EST right now.


Trump's Malady.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I agree that naming this disease just COVID-19 is lame. I understand this roughly translates to Coronavirus 2019. So perhaps we should have a contest or poll to come up with something catchier, or more appropriate to our times.


Coughy McSneezeface?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Soon half the cases will be here. By the end of the year 3/4's will be here.


I doubt that.  There are probably millions of people with Covid in India, Russia, South America, and Africa (and maybe China too) where there is minimal health care and minimal testing available.  Maybe half the known cases will be here, but that's mainly because we are the most populous nation with a fair amount of testing.

/not that there is enough testing in the US, just that there is a lot more than in those countries
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I definitely won't stop farting.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pie?

/ Probably pie.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't have to worry about how my 401k is doing?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Even if one is developed, there won't be enough to go around.

Let's say we're a year from one. You would think the president would be getting ready all the components and supplies that would be needed to get 300m vaccines to people. But no. He's not doing that. He won't allow anyone in govt to prepare for that day until that is here. If a vaccine is ready on Apr 1, 2021, trump wouldn't let anyone get ready for the distribution until Apr 5th at the earliest.

And if he's not in office, the trump dummies who said it's impossible for the USA to EVER make 300m of anything will be protesting on Jan 21st that the new president hasn't made 600m available to the people.

Teump dummies are shiat people. They don't discuss topics in good faith. They don't protest in good faith. If, by election day you have any of these dumb mfers in your life, you'll have to hear their bullshiat.


You're a wackadoodle.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Even if one is developed, there won't be enough to go around.

Let's say we're a year from one. You would think the president would be getting ready all the components and supplies that would be needed to get 300m vaccines to people. But no. He's not doing that. He won't allow anyone in govt to prepare for that day until that is here. If a vaccine is ready on Apr 1, 2021, trump wouldn't let anyone get ready for the distribution until Apr 5th at the earliest.


So, like 4 days? Wouldn't that be the first time the government was ready to do something in 4 days?

And if he's not in office, the trump dummies who said it's impossible for the USA to EVER make 300m of anything will be protesting on Jan 21st that the new president hasn't made 600m available to the people.

You got that right. If Trump is not re-elected, the Democrats will blame our ability to produce medical supplies and vaccines on Trump, and be blaming our failure to save illegal immigrants from COVID-19 on Trump.

Teump dummies are shiat people. They don't discuss topics in good faith. They don't protest in good faith. If, by election day you have any of these dumb mfers in your life, you'll have to hear their bullshiat.

Obvious sarcasm.
 
sourballs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm in Vietnam right now ( have a job here). Everything is now back to normal after about 6 weeks of semi-isolation. There were around 300 cases and zero deaths. Why was this country so unaffected? The government was pretty diligent from the get-go ( tracking all the cases), but I also think there is some kind of immunity, and I think the virus was active before December.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, my mil was on a cruise to Antarctica and spending time in South America for most of February 2020.  During the trip, multiple members of the group became sick.  She and her neighbor also became sick on the tail end of the trip and were still sick when they got back the the USA.

This week the neighbor took a test and they say that she already had the CV-19.

I think I probably already had it also.  A co-worker and I both had fevers on the same weekend and took OTC meds and back to work after the weekend.

Who the fark knows, we can't get tested!
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Cubansaltyballs: Even if one is developed, there won't be enough to go around.

Let's say we're a year from one. You would think the president would be getting ready all the components and supplies that would be needed to get 300m vaccines to people. But no. He's not doing that. He won't allow anyone in govt to prepare for that day until that is here. If a vaccine is ready on Apr 1, 2021, trump wouldn't let anyone get ready for the distribution until Apr 5th at the earliest.

And if he's not in office, the trump dummies who said it's impossible for the USA to EVER make 300m of anything will be protesting on Jan 21st that the new president hasn't made 600m available to the people.

Teump dummies are shiat people. They don't discuss topics in good faith. They don't protest in good faith. If, by election day you have any of these dumb mfers in your life, you'll have to hear their bullshiat.

You're a wackadoodle.


Says a guy who supports the orange menace who lies every time he opens his mouth and says such ridiculous things like that there were airports during the American revolution. That's a bold strategy, Cotton.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Then you will be the first to die, presumptive CNN writer.  Next question.
 
Victoly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing can "open up" until testing comes more prevalent.  That's what we need to worry about before we can even talk about a vaccine.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, if the whole shooting up disinfectant thing is out,, and snorting Comet won't do it, I'm out of ideas. Maybe...banana daiquiri enemas or possibly antifreeze popsicles. You could maybe lick a no-pest strip.
 
fark account name
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sourballs: I'm in Vietnam right now ( have a job here). Everything is now back to normal after about 6 weeks of semi-isolation. There were around 300 cases and zero deaths. Why was this country so unaffected? The government was pretty diligent from the get-go ( tracking all the cases), but I also think there is some kind of immunity, and I think the virus was active before December.


There are some clinical investigations to see if the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis is the reason why.  It's not a common vaccine in Europe of the US but very common in poorer countries.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If field reports are accurate, get your VitD levels up, up, up, increase your cholesterol levels, and keep blood sugar to a minimum.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How is this not called SARS 2 Electric Boogaloo?
 
AeAe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm no expert, but I read somewhere that herd immunity starts working if at least 40% of the population has the immunity.
So, I think if the worse case happens, and no effective vaccine is developed, we'll see at least 40% infection (I read up to between 60% an 70%) .. which means  132 million infected (40% of 330 mil) with around 4 million dead (132 million * 4%). You can play around with the mortality rate numbers, but millions will die.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The Purge, but in slow motion.


The USA certainly has very little creativity in the White House, and has bene acting like Merle from The Walking Dead. That's not going to be tolerated a second time, if the USA spends another week stealing medical supplies from other coutnries.

So, since we can't trust them anymore, the international, globalized manufacturing economy is going to change radically. Right now, land use planning and supply chains are all about assuming that trade treaties for food, between countries, remain intact.

if there is no vaccine, those treaties will be altered in critical ways. And land use is going to have to change, because some countries will be competing for food instead of trading for food. the USA farked up EVERYTHING last month.

Ev ree thing.

China is also going to be vilified and yet I haven't seen anyone pointing out that China's manufacturing base was created by the USA moving its manufacturing there. That's an American construct, too. China will not let go of those resources. in one sense, that's fine, because they will not need to retaliate against countries who decide to change the shape of supply and production. But in the absence of a vaccine, and with no more food and health security, China has the opportunity to seize a lot of power in a very short time.

At least the USA didn't do anything rash, like cover it's arable farmland in pumps that bring up poisons goop and gas from hundreds of meters below the surface and leak it into the soil. So they will be okay. The rest of us, though, are gonna be in trouble. We depend on those food treaties for our security.

/that's my hot take
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Geotpf: GardenWeasel: Soon half the cases will be here. By the end of the year 3/4's will be here.

I doubt that.  There are probably millions of people with Covid in India, Russia, South America, and Africa (and maybe China too) where there is minimal health care and minimal testing available.  Maybe half the known cases will be here, but that's mainly because we are the most populous nation with a fair amount of testing.

/not that there is enough testing in the US, just that there is a lot more than in those countries


In India, the police are literally beating people who go out during quarantine. I saw video, I think from Tamil Nadu (my husband normally watches Tamil language videos), where some younger guys were out and the police stopped them, asked if they wanted corona virus, and threw them all in to an ambulance or truck they said was used to transport corona victims until they screamed and cried.

In Sri Lanka, they're actually stopping cars where drivers aren't wearing masks and people need a pass to be out most of the time. Most people need to pay 3 wheeler drivers to deliver their groceries and people are actually starving in smaller villages because they can't leave their houses and there's no food delivery. But the numbers are quite low.

Both countries have their own political and racist BS going on, a lot of it targeted at Muslims, but they're cracking down on the population because they know what can happen if there's a widespread outbreak.
 
sourballs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fark account name: sourballs: I'm in Vietnam right now ( have a job here). Everything is now back to normal after about 6 weeks of semi-isolation. There were around 300 cases and zero deaths. Why was this country so unaffected? The government was pretty diligent from the get-go ( tracking all the cases), but I also think there is some kind of immunity, and I think the virus was active before December.

There are some clinical investigations to see if the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis is the reason why.  It's not a common vaccine in Europe of the US but very common in poorer countries.


Could be. I was really ill in December here as were a number of co-workers.
 
