(CNN)   Property owners bracing for a huge wave of rent defaults and I'm sure it's a total coincidence that 'squatters rights' is rising in Google Trends   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
7 years and made significant improvements
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, don't think the sheriff's office can forcibly evict all of those people...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just one more thing for the cashed-up rich to profit from - landlord's mortgagee sales
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sold my multi-dwelling to a restaurateur and held the mortgage.  Now his restaurant has been forced to close and his tenants can't pay the rent.  Sucks to be me.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to be that the market rates will decrease by a higher percentage than they did during the last recession. Considering that people might be much less likely to make long distance moves, possibly due to any stay-at-home orders still in effect or fear of moving to an area with higher infection rates, landlords are going to be sitting on empty properties for much longer than usual. I could see the more sensible landlords out there trying to work with their tenants - perhaps even considering rent reductions - but the more greedy ones out there might just evict enough tenants to shoot themselves in the foot.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am hoping that prices for homes and land fall drastically. Would be nice to get a few acres with no neighbors nearby.

But the cynic in me says the rich will scoop it all up and sit on it until prices artificially skyrocket again.

*Sigh* A no-win situation.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Went didn't all these people cash out some of their stonks to make rent?
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mjjt: Just one more thing for the cashed-up rich to profit from - landlord's mortgagee sales


That's exactly what happened during Depression 1.0,
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
McJaemes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All 3 of my tenants paid rent April and May. 2 of them work for the gov't. Not sure what the 3rd does but glad they're honest folks.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why you save your money and don't buy stupid crap you don't need. Easier said than done.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: mjjt: Just one more thing for the cashed-up rich to profit from - landlord's mortgagee sales

That's exactly what happened during Depression 1.0,


Every economic downturn is a growth opportunity for those who are well insulated.

The .01 percent

The rest of us are more likely to get F*CKED.
 
mayochamp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [i.pinimg.com image 736x736]


Uh, in Seattle, taking that advice would have probable let you retire by now.  So apparently you are touting his genius?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

McJaemes: All 3 of my tenants paid rent April and May. 2 of them work for the gov't. Not sure what the 3rd does but glad they're honest folks.


Narrator: he was a drug dealer.
 
