(CNN) Porch pirates dressed as nurses want to take your vitals
25
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm using it!"
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always read "porch pirate" and think it's new sexual euphemism for half a second before I remember what it means.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's racist!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lamest Generation.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor apparently caught a porch pirate last week and beat the fu*k out of them bad enough to require medical treatment.
 
zang
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Meatrix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would think that in this day and age the risk / reward of being a porch would not make much sense.

Seems like every other house has a ring of some other video doorbell. People are also getting almost anything delivered these days. We were out of rice, so we ended up with 5 pounds of rice in a box on my doorstep last week. Not worth the risk.
/plus it's an a-hole move stealing.
 
listerine69
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

And everyone's home.
 
lurkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

See, that's just a missed opportunity.
Think of porch pirates & burglars as "the free labor pool" and always keep a few cages cleaned out in the sub-basement.
But no beatings, that's just mean and they lose motivation.
 
YouDon'tSay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah, I recently had a 30 pack of Fancy Feast and a 10 pack of watch batteries delivered on subsequent days. If I went to the trouble of stealing things I would have be pissed.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, its impossible for a nurse to be anything but a saint. They're so special.
Your hero worship is way beyond loopy. Nurses are just people, of the same goo as everyone else. There are shiatheads of every type out there. But yes, it is not impossible some of those may impersonate nurses either.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hello, nurse!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I gotta start clearing out some junk from the attic soon. Wonder if I can just box it up and leave the boxes on the porch for one of these lowlifes to come and get it.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing quite displays your character as random petty theft. There's no other way to describe it than just being an opportunistic POS.

We (used to) get a lot of deliveries (cut down as much as possible for the sake of the workers), and it is usually left by the front door (more of a covered entry than a porch), and often the delivery people are thoughtful enough to tuck it behind some of the potted plants there, other times no or not possible. It's all good... so far no problems.

Now, if you think some rando package sitting by my door is worth trying to lift, remember that I'm home bound, my office and window are right next to said entryway, and the neighborhood is quiet enough/the house built shoddily enough that I can hear everything. I usually know when the delivery truck pulls up before the driver even gets out.
The point is, if you think this would be a good idea and don't mind being chased out of the cul-de-sac by a barefoot maniac in a bathrobe with balls a-flapping, wielding a hatchet, length of rebar or even large stones from the front garden, give it a shot!
If somehow I don't manage to take you down before you can get in the car, your car will NOT look the same before you get away, even if I don't cause you to wreck. Ever price a rear window? Usually costs more than a rando package is worth.

For all those "whoa, tough guy" jokers, you simply don't know me. I've had some of my prized possessions stolen from me in my younger days, and it's caused a great, life long hatred for thieves. I don't have much in life, but it's all been hard earned... so hands off. Male or female, I will fark you up fast and hard for stealing that $20 jar of kitty treats that was just delivered (the cat may even join in). See, I'm taking it out in blood, and then leaving.
I'm not calling the cops... you aren't worth it. You call them! Explain what occurred and have them talk to me... I will have changed, posted several times on fark as usual, and deny ever seeing you before, unless... wait, isn't that the crazy tweaker biatch from down the street who is always calling the cops when she gets high?
Yeah, come back with friends, that's worked well in the past too...
Simply put, leave my schitt alone because I am just mean and capable enough to make you regret ever seeing me, and I'll sleep just fine.

/therapeutic
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

/sorry
//obligatory
///as is the third
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nope, wasn't me! I was just reading the news and posting on Fark.
(where do you live)


Trainspotr: I gotta start clearing out some junk from the attic soon. Wonder if I can just box it up and leave the boxes on the porch for one of these lowlifes to come and get it.


See, this is brilliance. You'd want to be creative with the packaging... drop a few, kick a small hole in one, maybe pee on another. Throw in a few bubble wrap envelopes, then stack it nicely on the porch, kick it over into disarray, and go about your day.
Hell, I'd be tempted to do this, but just to forgo paying for trash service!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

No worries, man, I already had you covered.
Heard the truck pull up and saw you lurking... ;)
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I gotta start clearing out some junk from the attic soon. Wonder if I can just box it up and leave the boxes on the porch for one of these lowlifes to come and get it.


Box up some dog turds.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's just oppressed white people getting their fare share.
I mean look at them. They haven't had a haircut in weeks.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IASIP - Frank on Looting vs. Surviving
Youtube xuQhNdpX2GA

Modern day survivalists.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ok, now you just HAVE to tell us about the person who came back with friends.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sorry to hear.  I hope his hands heal swiftly.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.