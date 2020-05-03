 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsflare)   In most places, cars usually drive in a straight line down the highway, but not in Florida   (newsflare.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Automobile, US driver hits snow drift, Driving, Chinese motorist spots snake, Rollover accident, Truck, Dashcam captures, Determined motorist drives  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 6:20 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How motherfarking hard is it to hold the phone horizontally?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some HS school buddies used to jump a VW bug over these little dirt mounds near the house and one day warped it good. It drove like that although not quite as severe. They were scared shiatless the old man would find out and kick their asses. Solution? They just jumped it a few more times until it got straightened out.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: How motherfarking hard is it to hold the phone horizontally?


How hard is it to not incessantly complain about something the majority of people do?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he should balance his tires
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called crabbing or dog tracking and a result of a change in thrust angle.

A shackle broke or is loose and the back axle is misaligned.  It's a pain  but pretty easy and cheap to fix.

He is killing his tires and really stressing his bearings.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connect Four - "Pretty Sneaky, Sis..." (Commercial, 1981)
Youtube KN3nohBw_CE
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: It's called crabbing or dog tracking and a result of a change in thrust angle.

A shackle broke or is loose and the back axle is misaligned.  It's a pain  but pretty easy and cheap to fix.

He is killing his tires and really stressing his bearings.


bent frame was my guess
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Mugato: How motherfarking hard is it to hold the phone horizontally?

How hard is it to not incessantly complain about something the majority of people do?


Very.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: Man On A Mission: Mugato: How motherfarking hard is it to hold the phone horizontally?

How hard is it to not incessantly complain about something the majority of people do?

Very.


Get over it. You're living in a vertical hand-held video world. Vertical video is far less obnoxious than the incessant complaining.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's known as a sidewinder.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like a taxicrab.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn.....
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Mugato: Man On A Mission: Mugato: How motherfarking hard is it to hold the phone horizontally?

How hard is it to not incessantly complain about something the majority of people do?

Very.

Get over it. You're living in a vertical hand-held video world. Vertical video is far less obnoxious than the incessant complaining.


You know what's even more obnoxious than vertical video and people who complain about vertical video, is people who complain about the people who complain about vertical video.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Video: Severe case of dog-tracking, a purely mechanical problem.

Off-camers commentary: Severe case of "I gotta have something to say".
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've seen crabbing before but that's a whole new level.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.