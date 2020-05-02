 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBNG Binghamton)   In case you were wondering, yes, you can still take a Greyhound bus   (wbng.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, New York City, Broome County Executive's Office, Broome County Health Department, Greyhound Lines, Greyhound bus, BoltBus, Washington, D.C., health department  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 7:05 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 'Rona has enough sense and basic self-preservation biomechanisms to stay the hell off a Greyhound bus, for fear of catching something much worse.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: The 'Rona has enough sense and basic self-preservation biomechanisms to stay the hell off a Greyhound bus, for fear of catching something much worse.


So beautiful and so wrong, your comment.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The 'Rona has enough sense and basic self-preservation biomechanisms to stay the hell off a Greyhound bus, for fear of catching something much worse.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
to where?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why you would want to is another question entirely.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've traveled all over rural Brazil by bus.  Never had much of an issue, other than the one time when it was a short trip between 2 very isolated towns, and there were chickens and a pig in the bus.  I traveled by bus in the US just once.  NYC to Durham NC.  It took over 20 hours.  Several transfers in the middle of the night, missed connections due to delays, etc.  It was a nightmare.  Made me long for the days of riding with chickens and a pig in a 1960's bus on dirt roads.

ps:  On on of the stops this big heavy dude sat next to me, and the first thing he did was to take off his shirt.  I'd chose the pig over that any day.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The 'Rona has enough sense and basic self-preservation biomechanisms to stay the hell off a Greyhound bus, for fear of catching something much worse.


I mean, worse things can happen on a Grayhound bus.  I mean, you could end up sitting in front of this guy:

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"thank you driver for getting me here..."
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do I have to return the bus afterwards?
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've used a Greyhound bus bathroom on multiple occasions. I'm pretty much vaccinated against everything imaginable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welcome to the jungle, we've got fun and games...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everyone should take a greyhound bus at least once in their life. It's a vital life experience that teaches you to be more appreciative of air travel, and owning your own car.

Some of my favorite highlights was the drunken guy whose war claims kept changing every time he saw me...because he kept forgetting we'd already met. The sudden boarding of border patrol agents and luggage inspection @ Sierra Blanca. And the near mutiny of the bus against some chola who in the middle of the night awoke us all by chain smoking cigarettes in the lavatory, and got into a screaming match on her phone with someone due to a lovers spat. Nothing like awakening with back pain in the darkness of East Texas to the stench of shiat & cigarettes while some idiot is screaming, "I never deed nothing wit him! Nobody is putting their deek to my poosey!"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still.  A better class of people than you run into on airplanes.
 
tb tibbles [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trailways and Greyhound...not as long as Amtrak, Lyft and airlines are an option.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Still.  A better class of people than you run into on airplanes.


"I'm takin' the rocketbus to Galveston!!" -- Patton Oswalt
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: I've traveled all over rural Brazil by bus.  Never had much of an issue, other than the one time when it was a short trip between 2 very isolated towns, and there were chickens and a pig in the bus.  I traveled by bus in the US just once.  NYC to Durham NC.  It took over 20 hours.  Several transfers in the middle of the night, missed connections due to delays, etc.  It was a nightmare.  Made me long for the days of riding with chickens and a pig in a 1960's bus on dirt roads.

ps:  On on of the stops this big heavy dude sat next to me, and the first thing he did was to take off his shirt.  I'd chose the pig over that any day.


Um, sorry about that. My eczema was probably bothering me at the time.
 
Chak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I once took a Greyhound from Jacksonville NC to Dallas, it was an adventure and I've good stories but I wouldn't do it again.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One time I was on a Greyhound bus and I had bad gas. I couldn't hold it in. Once a let loose it didn't smell good. It smelled so bad that the guy in front of me was with his daughter and he smelled her and took her into the bathroom. He was probably surprised that her diaper was completely clean.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.