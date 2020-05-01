 Skip to content
(Quartz)   How to steal an airplane. Or two   (qz.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Fraud, Cessna Citation Mustang, Identity theft, Complaint, Michelle Renee Hughes, Federal Trade Commission, Sales, Legal documents  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seniors, social media users, members of the military, and the deceased are at particular risk for this type of crime.


Geez, dead people. They never learn.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[Fraudster's girlfriend] Saad, who works for a large, Seattle-based online retailer, said she remains "up against the wall" financially.

Well why don't you take a month off to sail the Amazon by yourself and see if you find a solution then.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michelle registered his plane....

Gee, we have TRANSfer fraud...

/be here all week
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My name is Michelle Hughes and I am willing to sell,"
This sounds like the opening line of a spaghetti western involving illicit aircraft transactions.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Seniors, social media users, members of the military, and the deceased are at particular risk for this type of crime.


Geez, dead people. They never learn.


They're also awful at turning in their homework.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: edmo: Seniors, social media users, members of the military, and the deceased are at particular risk for this type of crime.


Geez, dead people. They never learn.

They're also awful at turning in their homework.


But they're good at getting stimulus checks.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrews​ter/2020/05/01/her-deceased-boyfriend-​received-a-stimulus-check-shes-still-w​aiting-for-hers/#5f3341956935
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mistake was trying to sell a plane kept in Shelton. That things gonna take a crime scene cleaner to get rid of that meth and rotten shellfish smell.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Trying hard to feel sorry for someone who's "having hard times" and had to recoup by defrauding airplane buyers to recover.

Strangely, I'm failing.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Trying hard to feel sorry for someone who's "having hard times" and had to recoup by defrauding airplane buyers to recover.

Strangely, I'm failing.


B...b...but airplane buyers are all greedy rich capitalists who should be soaked, if not eaten.

Stereotyping: it's OK when we do it!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


His papers... were not in order?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More like "how to go to jail for trying to sell other people's airplanes", subby. There was no actual theft, much less possession.
Still, that's quite the dick move, Michelle!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
otherideas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Normal sellers don't keep repeating the question "how soon can I get the money". Fraudsters always do.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: "My name is Michelle Hughes and I am willing to sell,"
This sounds like the opening line of a spaghetti western involving illicit aircraft transactions.


PRIMUS: SPAGHETTI WESTERN
Youtube 1gEFnZP5X8Q
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey guys...

Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on in this thread?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Seniors, social media users, members of the military, and the deceased are at particular risk for this type of crime.


Geez, dead people. They never learn.


They have no will to learn.
 
