(Local10 WPLG)   When I was just a baby, my Mama told me, "Son, always be a good boy. Don't ever play with guns." But I shot a man in Philly, just to watch him die. And now I'm the sheriff, and people hue and cry   (local10.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like the vetting process has taken a turn for the worse in red states.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the way it works in this country. He was 14, never charged, no record. It would be the same if he was an adult and no charges filed. I guess he was supposed to allow himself to get shot...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was just a baby, my Mama told me Oh, take your time, don't live too fast... troubles will come and they will pass
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ella Fitzgerald's mama done tol' her, when she was in pigtails...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD3iE​h​grIdA
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Ella Fitzgerald's mama done tol' her, when she was in pigtails...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD3iEh​grIdA


I thought subby was trying to riff off Greenback Dollar (Jim Croche/Kingston Trio)

Some people say I'm a no 'count
Others say I'm no good
But I'm just a nat'ral born travellin' man
Doin' what I think should, oh yeah
Doin' what I think should

When I was a little baby my mama said, hey son
Travel where you will and grow to be a man
But sing what must be sung, poor boy Sing what must be sung
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mjjt: lindalouwho: Ella Fitzgerald's mama done tol' her, when she was in pigtails...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD3iEh​grIdA

I thought subby was trying to riff off Greenback Dollar (Jim Croche/Kingston Trio)

Some people say I'm a no 'count
Others say I'm no good
But I'm just a nat'ral born travellin' man
Doin' what I think should, oh yeah
Doin' what I think should

When I was a little baby my mama said, hey son
Travel where you will and grow to be a man
But sing what must be sung, poor boy Sing what must be sung


Folsom Prison Blues, second verse.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/genius.c​o​m/amp/Johnny-cash-folsom-prison-blues-​lyrics
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:

Mama Told Me (Not To Come)
Youtube 9DZvJQ0PTEg
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Though not as bad as killing someone, you should look at Ambassador Steve King's role during the whole Watergate scandal.
 
listernine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I'd be more worried about the vote of no confidence.  Also, Mama told me not to come is Oedipus's favorite song
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: mjjt: lindalouwho: Ella Fitzgerald's mama done tol' her, when she was in pigtails...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD3iEh​grIdA

I thought subby was trying to riff off Greenback Dollar (Jim Croche/Kingston Trio)

Some people say I'm a no 'count
Others say I'm no good
But I'm just a nat'ral born travellin' man
Doin' what I think should, oh yeah
Doin' what I think should

When I was a little baby my mama said, hey son
Travel where you will and grow to be a man
But sing what must be sung, poor boy Sing what must be sung

Folsom Prison Blues, second verse.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/genius.co​m/amp/Johnny-cash-folsom-prison-blues-​lyrics


Ah I see, thanks
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How dare he not reveal that he didn't commit a crime.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjjt: lindalouwho: Ella Fitzgerald's mama done tol' her, when she was in pigtails...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD3iEh​grIdA

I thought subby was trying to riff off Greenback Dollar (Jim Croche/Kingston Trio)

Some people say I'm a no 'count
Others say I'm no good
But I'm just a nat'ral born travellin' man
Doin' what I think should, oh yeah
Doin' what I think should

When I was a little baby my mama said, hey son
Travel where you will and grow to be a man
But sing what must be sung, poor boy Sing what must be sung


"When I was just..." got "Que Sera Sera" stuck in my head,
 
