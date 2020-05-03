 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Texas park ranger advising crowd on social distancing is presented with alternative social distancing idea: man pushes him into lake. Yes, video. Yes, arrest   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.
 
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure how/when the ranger goes unconscious, but...alright.

Drunk people do drunk things.  Caught on camera this time.
Dude was white, so he's still alive.
Can we get Rick Romero on this?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.


These were Austin stoners at the park.

Also, Brandon Hicks is the most Austin name ever...except Austin.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

These were Austin stoners at the park.

Also, Brandon Hicks is the most Austin name ever...except Austin.


Brandon's brother
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

petuniapup: Not sure how/when the ranger goes unconscious, but...alright.

Drunk people do drunk things.  Caught on camera this time.
Dude was white, so he's still alive.
Can we get Rick Romero on this?


Head hit a pier according to another article.

This is Lake Austin--a rich kid hangout.

And Farkers like park rangers.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wouldn't be smiling if that'd been Walker, Texas park ranger.

He'd be dead and the ranger would be dry.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: 'The patrons of the park actually came to the aid of the park ranger. Several people came up to the ranger and apologized for the guy's behavior. That's the Austin we know, and that's the Austin we love,' he said according to the Austin Statesman.

Great that citizens helped the officer and called out the asshat.

/Loved living in Austin in the late 1970s.
//While stationed at its Bergstrom AFB.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified


No.
Fark, as a general rule, hates cops being forced to enforce unjust laws in an unequal manner.
Fark hates over militarized police who think and act like an occupying force rather than civilian peace officers. Fark hates when our elected officials do not provide proper oversight for the police and cover for police who act illegally.
Fark hates bad cops.
And so on and so on...

None of that seems applicable here.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

No.
Fark, as a general rule, hates cops being forced to enforce unjust laws in an unequal manner.
Fark hates over militarized police who think and act like an occupying force rather than civilian peace officers. Fark hates when our elected officials do not provide proper oversight for the police and cover for police who act illegally.
Fark hates bad cops.
And so on and so on...

None of that seems applicable here.


I'm saving this one.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


should've respected his authoritay
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That looks more like a wildlife officer, and if he did hit his head and was knocked out, this idiot is going to be charged w/attempted murder of a cop.

So Timmy, ever been in a Texan prison?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.


Kind of like most Farkers....
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bfh0417: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

Kind of like most Farkers....


You know, expecting police to enforce the law and act responsibly, and, well maybe not kill innocent people doesn't mean you hate the police.

I suspect you knew that though.
 
skinink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Look at that guy's coronahair.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If it had been actual Texas Rangers, the kid would have gotten a beatdown that would have left him eating all his meals thru a straw and pissing into a bag for the next few weeks.

And, they would have had the budget to send patrols out in pairs of assholes, rather than one nice guy armed with bear spray and a walkie-talkie.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised.  I went to the grocery store yesterday and the amount of people out now in Texas was nuts. The restaurants seemed busy. The park was completely full. I had to stand in line to get into the grocery store. Texans are all out and just over the quarantine.  I'm still trying my best to isolate.
 
beakerxf [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified


Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.


Cops, Governors, Park Rangers

Trump has turned parts of the public against all of these just to avoid blame for pandemic response.
Republicans are so patriotic <eyeroll>
 
hi13760
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified


Oh look, someone who hates is using the word fascist.......
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 From what I gather, the ranger wasn't even bothering them about the illegal drinking and drug use. He was telling them to disperse for their own safety. I hope they nail that kid's ass to the floorboards. If I were a judge I'd not only  throw the book at the assailant, but fire the book through a grenade launcher.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bfh0417: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

Kind of like most Farkers....


I know, we hold the cops to this unreasonably high standard of "don't shoot black folks at random", or "don't shoot black folks holding a toy gun in a toy gun aisle in an open carry state" or "don't shoot the black guy trying to help an autistic man" or "don't shoot the black guy handcuffed on the ground in the back of the head and claim you thought it was a taser" or "don't conduct no-knock warrants and shoot people who respond like it's a home invasion", and "don't shoot black people who've been ordered to produce their registration for reaching for their registration" or "don't shoot people for losing a game of 'Simon says' while spread-eagled on the ground" or...

I know, I know... so many rules and expectations.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: Look at that guy's coronahair.


That dude has always had coronahair.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: He wouldn't be smiling if that'd been Walker, Texas park ranger.

He'd be dead and the ranger would be dry.


I don't know if the kid would have died, but Walker definitely would have roundhouse kicked the water into the shape of a fist and knocked the kid out with it all before landing in the dry lakebed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I'm trying to gauge America's relative trashiness there's nothing quite like the Daily Mail for overseas comparison and projection
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: phrawgh: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

No.
Fark, as a general rule, hates cops being forced to enforce unjust laws in an unequal manner.
Fark hates over militarized police who think and act like an occupying force rather than civilian peace officers. Fark hates when our elected officials do not provide proper oversight for the police and cover for police who act illegally.
Fark hates bad cops.
And so on and so on...

None of that seems applicable here.

I'm saving this one.


Fine. Write it down, take a picture, nobody GsAF. YOU choose to judge an entire website based on a few posters. The rest of us just ignore them and don't get all victimized.
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: If it had been actual Texas Rangers, the kid would have gotten a beatdown that would have left him eating all his meals thru a straw and pissing into a bag for the next few weeks.

And, they would have had the budget to send patrols out in pairs of assholes, rather than one nice guy armed with bear spray and a walkie-talkie.


Given the Texas Rangers'  "One riot, one Ranger" motto, they won't be sending pairs.

And since this was Lake Austin and a politician wasn't involved, I think they decided they didn't want to sully their white shirts and hats with weirdness.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.


A white stoner is far more likely to be a Bernie bro. This isn't a political issue, this is a crap parenting issue that raised their kids to think they are the center of the universe.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would be willing to send a donation to the kids defense or beer fund if he would set up some type account
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I gotta say that I love that so many people these days are so damned eager to whip out their cellphones and record their own stupidity or the stupidity of others. It makes it so much easier to arrest some of the asshats out there.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris stares at you for 10 hours
Youtube LE9VmukcVtQ
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CommonName2: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

A white stoner is far more likely to be a Bernie bro. This isn't a political issue, this is a crap parenting issue that raised their kids to think they are the center of the universe.


Take the "Bernie bro" bullshiat somewhere else.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.


https://fox4kc.com/news/court-sides-w​i​th-missouri-state-trooper-after-handcu​ffed-man-drowns-at-lake-of-the-ozarks/​
 
Rob4127
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Texas? "Affluenza."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.


Every park ranger I've ever met has struck me as someone who chose the job because they like the outdoors, and like the idea of being paid to spend time there.  And their job, when dealing with humans, is mostly about enforcing safety and conservation rules.

They're doing their job.  You can discern the difference between acting authoritatively versus authoritarian if you choose to look.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.


I was a BLM Park Ranger for a bit.  Actually I was officially an Historian, but they needed extra help on one of the newer acquisitions***.   Anyway, it was a headland on cliffs that were eroding all the damn time.  There was a fence to keep, you know, people from falling off the eroding cliffs.  One asshole decides to climb the fence anyway, and one of the Rangers politely (and Gary was a very polite person, kind and sweet) asked him to not climb over the fence.  The guy assaulted him, drawing blood.   Sadly there were no Enforcement guys around (the ones who carry guns and are basically BLM police).   I quit soon after, when there were some serious discussions about arming all of us.

***The BLM was/is winding up with the surplus federal lands, like outstanding natural areas, and any federal agency's land they aren't using any more.etc.   Might be better now, but at the time, the BLM, a captured agency, didn't know what to do with land that didn't involve a cow, a mine or a tree.   The frontline people, like the rangers weren't the problem, it was the brass (upper and lower) who didn't realize that just because whatever site you inherited was "idle" that didn't mean you had to develop it.  Especially if it was designated an Outstanding Natural Area.

But I still have my patch.  :)
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

optikeye: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

These were Austin stoners at the park.

Also, Brandon Hicks is the most Austin name ever...except Austin.


The local reddit mob found he had recently arrived from Florida. And this is his second arrest in just over a month
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Suddenly, blue lives didn't matter anymore.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stick to finding picnic baskets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.

https://fox4kc.com/news/court-sides-wi​th-missouri-state-trooper-after-handcu​ffed-man-drowns-at-lake-of-the-ozarks/​


That's not a park ranger.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.


No, it's going to be a shiatty year to be a maghat. A *really* shiatty year. And baseball team that has a red cap is going to change to a different color bad. These people are going to be pariahs.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, these morons are starting to get violent. My wife and I have already spoken about what is going to happen if one of these idiots gets near us for wearing a mask.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Fara Clark: beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.

https://fox4kc.com/news/court-sides-wi​th-missouri-state-trooper-after-handcu​ffed-man-drowns-at-lake-of-the-ozarks/

That's not a park ranger.


that's the glitch...he was acting as one, but wasn't trained as one. They merged the two dept, and allowed folks that where state police take jobs that where typical "park ranger"

/there is always an exception
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: bfh0417: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

Kind of like most Farkers....

I know, we hold the cops to this unreasonably high standard of "don't shoot black folks at random", or "don't shoot black folks holding a toy gun in a toy gun aisle in an open carry state" or "don't shoot the black guy trying to help an autistic man" or "don't shoot the black guy handcuffed on the ground in the back of the head and claim you thought it was a taser" or "don't conduct no-knock warrants and shoot people who respond like it's a home invasion", and "don't shoot black people who've been ordered to produce their registration for reaching for their registration" or "don't shoot people for losing a game of 'Simon says' while spread-eagled on the ground" or...

I know, I know... so many rules and expectations.


It's like we respect them enough to expect better or something
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: I gotta say that I love that so many people these days are so damned eager to whip out their cellphones and record their own stupidity or the stupidity of others. It makes it so much easier to arrest some of the asshats out there.


Also, people seem to forget that the internet DOESN'T forget.

Look, I say some dumb on sh*t on Fark, but that's about extent of my digital weirdness. Sooner or later these kids will realize why an employer passed on them after a cursory Google search. Even events that have been in years passed will instantly show if you have the full name.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CommonName2: edmo: Yes, the MAGAhats have made cops the enemy. It's gonna be a shiatty year to be a cop.

A white stoner is far more likely to be a Bernie bro. This isn't a political issue, this is a crap parenting issue that raised their kids to think they are the center of the universe.


No, a white stoner probable comes from a family of privilege. Working stiffs have jobs that require piss tests.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified


Go beat meat, farkwad.
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.


He's not a cop. Austin's rangers are unarmed, security guards.  They're issued police radios so they can communicate with dispatch and summon police if actual law enforcement is necessary.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fara Clark: lindalouwho: Fara Clark: beakerxf: Fara Clark: Wait.... I thought Fark hated cops.

/anything bad that happens to those fascist pig is justified

Park rangers are the hall monitors of the cop world.

I'm not going to hate on the people who make sure we have functional restrooms in the remote wilderness.

https://fox4kc.com/news/court-sides-wi​th-missouri-state-trooper-after-handcu​ffed-man-drowns-at-lake-of-the-ozarks/

That's not a park ranger.

that's the glitch...he was acting as one, but wasn't trained as one. They merged the two dept, and allowed folks that where state police take jobs that where typical "park ranger"

/there is always an exception


It doesn't say anything like that in tfa.
*googles troopers name*
This one says training for waterway as a trooper was recommended.
https://www.newstribune.com/news/loca​l​/story/2020/feb/15/former-highway-patr​ol-trooper-anthony-piercy-dismisses-la​wsuits-against-state/816737/

And this one has him getting his license revoked again.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.kans​a​scity.com/news/local/crime/article2317​67948.html

/not sure you should have gotten off the porch
 
