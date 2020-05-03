 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Judge rules in favor of helping single moms   (tmj4.com) divider line
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't really care much for strip clubs.  Don't get me wrong.  It sounds great on paper, but I don't like being pressured or hustled to spend money.

Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit, my point was that the strippers I have talked to about it said that they actually pay for stage time, so I am not sure if offering relief to the club would help them directly.   Of course, this may vary by state, city, or club.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: Dammit, my point was that the strippers I have talked to about it said that they actually pay for stage time, so I am not sure if offering relief to the club would help them directly.   Of course, this may vary by state, city, or club.


At most of the clubs I have been familiar with over the years the women work as "contractors" typically for a company that is not the same as the one that owns the club. Most dancers have to pay a "house" fee to work the shift, many places fine the women if they break club management rules like showing up late etc, many places take a cut of private lap dance money or require the women to push a quota of drinks on their customers. It is all very seedy, slimy, scamy, lying to the IRS type business practices for the most part. Having said that, the large clubs do typically do have some paid staff, managers, housekeeping, security, DJs etc. So it is possible that a club owner could do the right thing and keep some of those people paid, but my personal feeling is it will just go into the owners pocket and staff won't see a dime.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Dammit, my point was that the strippers I have talked to about it said that they actually pay for stage time, so I am not sure if offering relief to the club would help them directly.   Of course, this may vary by state, city, or club.


You go to strip clubs to talk to strippers about their working conditions? I'm not sure you understand the point of anything.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Hoban Washburne: Dammit, my point was that the strippers I have talked to about it said that they actually pay for stage time, so I am not sure if offering relief to the club would help them directly.   Of course, this may vary by state, city, or club.

You go to strip clubs to talk to strippers about their working conditions? I'm not sure you understand the point of anything.


Some of them are actually people
 
