 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Babylon Bee)   Look, I know this is satire, but we need this. Can someone get to work on implementing this, ASAP?   (babylonbee.com) divider line
16
    More: Satire, Facebook, new Karen reaction button, MENLO PARK, Mark Zuckerberg, Karen button, Facebook users, angry woman, angry comment of disapproval  
•       •       •

991 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 1:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's interesting to see all my conservative Fb friends posting ONLY Babylon Bee links lately.

It's almost like they can't accept the reality that their guy is a complete idiot and are deflecting bigly.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"lofty standards" = being a good citizen of the Earth without much work?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people out there still feeding their data into Facebook?  I find that hard to believe.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the lights they had in KMart when you needed assistance?  Drag those out and re-label them Speak To A Manager.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So Karen is a leftwinger?

/mindblown.jpg
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is that fabled Conservative Humor I hear rumors of once in a while, yes?  I was expecting a little more punching-down for some reason.  Failing to understand the meme while trying to lampoon was right on the money though.
 
Conservative Humor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: This is that fabled Conservative Humor I hear rumors of once in a while, yes?  I was expecting a little more punching-down for some reason.  Failing to understand the meme while trying to lampoon was right on the money though.


My wife has that haircut. I don't think it's very funny.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, that was stupid. An attempt was made...

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Just like tea partiers trying to call people they dislike "snowflakes" when the term so aptly applies to them.

Conservatives are stupid, as are their stupid "satire" sites.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BTW, Subby, I'm sure you are butthurt that you can't host that party you've been dying to have because of the lockdown, but your mom is more of a draw anyway, and bonus: she's real good at spreading diseases, too.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There are people out there still feeding their data into Facebook?  I find that hard to believe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
high powered tranquilizer rifle
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The number one rule of American Conservatism is: NO U
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That was... a something.

A Funny, it wasn't.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got 4 paragraphs in. What's the antidote for exposure to toxic levels of lameness?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: That was... a something.

A Funny, it wasn't.


In the right hands it could have been something better.  Unfortunately it was in the Right hands.
 
Professor Science [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: I got 4 paragraphs in. What's the antidote for exposure to toxic levels of lameness?


Ethanol 25 ml P.O.  Dilute according to pt preference.  Repeat as necessary.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.