 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   "We don't get paid enough to deal with this"   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Macomb County, Michigan, Eastpointe, Michigan, Macomb County woman, Des Moines, Iowa, Warren, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Mount Clemens, Michigan, Plane  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 1:53 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "everyone sucking everyone's coronavirus."

Ma'am, this is not your personal erotica website.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're not trained for it either.

I find it interesting the cops said they have no jurisdiction. They just didn't want to deal with it. They'll bust drunk pilots or passengers with drugs in a heartbeat.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why the fark are they even on a plane?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They're not trained for it either.

I find it interesting the cops said they have no jurisdiction. They just didn't want to deal with it. They'll bust drunk pilots or passengers with drugs in a heartbeat.


I believe it's a federal jurisdiction so you'd need federal cops. That's the case up here in Canuckistan anyway.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They didn't clean the blood," she said. "Sat there for two hours, everyone sucking everyone's coronavirus."

I don't think respiratory borne viruses are transferred by blood, let alone ingesting the blood. But good luck with the hepatitis.

-Doctor of Nothing
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Byno: FTA: "everyone sucking everyone's coronavirus."

Ma'am, this is not your personal erotica website.


*ziiip*
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why the fark are they even on a plane?


Seems like a good place to take someone whose ass you need to whip.  About to take some 'friends' on vacation via one of those $50 Allegiant flights
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Passengers were shocked that the people involved were allowed to come back onto the flight. Police said they didn't have jurisdiction to arrest anyone.

Wait. I can just lay an elbow into the guy next to me without consequences?

Also, how did the airline let them back on?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who still flies for "family commitment" at this time ? 
I can only assume the child is of a divorced couple and the mother went to get her...
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"They didn't clean the blood," she said. "Sat there for two hours, everyone sucking everyone's coronavirus."

Oh..........ICK! times a google!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spirit Airlines. Because Jerry Springer fans need to fly, too.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Des Moines police pull body from river at Prospect Park.

/Coincidence?
//maybe
///maybe not
////who knows?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Sat there for two hours, everyone sucking everyone's coronavirus."

assets.rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, how could they-
"Spirit Airlines"
Nevermind. Should have lead w/ that. If Spirit was selling their retirees to the pork processing plant as gristle, it wouldn't surprise me.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.