(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Seriously, who would steal a mask from a lion statue?   (local21news.com) divider line
35
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody who thinks everything should be open again?
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farking Carol Baskin, that's who!
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people will steal anything that isn't nailed down and even then they'll probably try.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously, who would put a mask on a lion statue?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a security guard saw get out of a black Chevrolet, climb onto one of the statutes and cut the mask from the lion's head.

That's some fine guard work, Lou.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Seriously, who would put a mask on a lion statue?


I drive through Huntsville, AR once a week, and there's this property that's always had these funny little dinosaur skeleton statues on the front lawn (made out of crankshafts & pistons & whatnot). Just last week I noticed the owner had put masks on all of them--so cute!
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd guess either some drunk or a "Shall not be infringed" Brosephine or some drunk "Shall not be infringed" Brosephine.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a lion snuck out of the zoo and grabbed a mask for safety reasons subby
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Seriously, who would put a mask on a lion statue?


researchgate.netView Full Size


It's called FASHION, look it up.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

edmo: Somebody who thinks everything should be open again?


Yeah like, why is this even a question?  Of course it was a triggered conservative made about the "democrat Hoax".  A topic that ALSO triggers them.  They're very very made that democrats would take his "hoax" comment out of context, (as they take democrat's comments out of context) and what he was ACTUALLY babbling about was...*mutter* Democrats bad!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The same person that would throw a shoe.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

brap: I'd guess either some drunk or a "Shall not be infringed" Brosephine or some drunk "Shall not be infringed" Brosephine.


Yeah, probably the same ones who beat up Jussie. They're all over downtown Chicago.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably somebody who knows that a statue won't need it and who could use it for him or herself.

The next question is who would get upset over somebody taking a mask being used for decoration and putting it into service for protection? Strangely enough, it's the same pants wetter types who want people to wear masks.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Probably somebody who knows that a statue won't need it and who could use it for him or herself.


Oh yeah, any human can wear a mask like that easily.

local21news.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Some people will steal anything that isn't nailed down and even then they'll probably try.


This. Despite those in here trying to put some sort of political or ideological spin on it, most petty thefts are unplanned crimes of opportunity. Someone was walking along, saw it up there, looked around and saw nobody was looking, so they climbed up and grabbed it.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One time in college my friend wanted to steal a New Mexico State flag. He quickly reconsidered after we pointed out that the particular flag that he was looking was in the courtyard of a prison.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somebody who didn't dare try taking one from an actual lion.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: One time in college my friend wanted to steal a New Mexico State flag. He quickly reconsidered after we pointed out that the particular flag that he was looking was in the courtyard of a prison.


That would have been a Fark headline in the making.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: brap: I'd guess either some drunk or a "Shall not be infringed" Brosephine or some drunk "Shall not be infringed" Brosephine.

Yeah, probably the same ones who beat up Jussie. They're all over downtown Chicago.


Or it was Mrs. O' Leary's Cow!  Or perhaps Lewis Sinclair ripping the metaphorical bandaid off the lion's maw, thus exposing the corrupt and environmentally unsound area Chicagoland meat-slaughtering system.

BAM!  TOPICAL CHICAGO!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Seriously, who would put a mask on a lion statue?


They're the Art Institute lions. They decorate them with sports teams hats, for Christmas and other holidays.
It's just a thing they do. The Field Museum does the same with one of their dinosaurs they have outside too.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Put out an APB on this guy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seriously, who would steal a mask from a lion statue?

The same kind of person who thinks Tim McVeigh had a point, Randy Weaver was a stand-up guy, Nazis were socialists not fascists, Cliven Bundy and family are good people who act reasonably, Alex Jones is a journalist, David Duke makes some good points, Roger stone did nothing wrong, the poors should be wiling to risk their health so you can get your nails done and hair trimmed, and who is upset that a place they'd never visit or appreciate in a million years is encouraging common sense safety measures during a pandemic.

In other words fu*cking morons who should be hounded to suicide for the good of the species.
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those masks look like the Chicago flag. People are arguing about the propriety of wearing masks or not but I suspect the theft was more about civic pride or perhaps civic disrespect and the argument should be about the propriety of stealing a flag.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: Probably somebody who knows that a statue won't need it and who could use it for him or herself.

Oh yeah, any human can wear a mask like that easily.

[local21news.com image 850x478]


Well, it would be one mask for some Farkers' moms but several masks for most others. Some people have access to this new thing called Google where they can find instructions on how to make them. I hear even young children are able to follow them.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the Lion Masks were a great and clear way to spread the social distancing message.

Unfortunately, the public had a much more difficult time interpreting the metaphoric social health message I was trying to convey when I draped the Chicago Bean (AKA "Cloud Gate") with a gigantic Dental Dam.
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jimjays: Those masks look like the Chicago flag. People are arguing about the propriety of wearing masks or not but I suspect the theft was more about civic pride or perhaps civic disrespect and the argument should be about the propriety of stealing a flag.


Or perhaps the propriety of using flags as clothing or masks.
 
aperson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seriously.  A giant mask gets stolen and there's not a joke about subby's mom anywhere in the comments.  I am disappointed Fark.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jimjays: Those masks look like the Chicago flag. People are arguing about the propriety of wearing masks or not but I suspect the theft was more about civic pride or perhaps civic disrespect and the argument should be about the propriety of stealing a flag.


They are. A local clothing company is making them.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChitownClo​t​hing/status/1255954961541799937

I do like how people are petitioning for The Bean to have one. I'll admit, I would probably laugh if they actually did.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brap: (AKA "Cloud Gate")


Let's be honest, who actually calls it that?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: RaceDTruck: Some people will steal anything that isn't nailed down and even then they'll probably try.

This. Despite those in here trying to put some sort of political or ideological spin on it, most petty thefts are unplanned crimes of opportunity. Someone was walking along, saw it up there, looked around and saw nobody was looking, so they climbed up and grabbed it.


This.  I feel like the only person here who can remember high school
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jimjays: Those masks look like the Chicago flag. People are arguing about the propriety of wearing masks or not but I suspect the theft was more about civic pride or perhaps civic disrespect and the argument should be about the propriety of stealing a flag.

They are. A local clothing company is making them.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChitownClot​hing/status/1255954961541799937

I do like how people are petitioning for The Bean to have one. I'll admit, I would probably laugh if they actually did.


Thanks, I don't get much Chicago news anymore. I've never much cared about the Bean one way or another, and don't much care if it has a mask or not. But I do usually like the decorations on the lions. Almost talked about the mask on the Daley Center Picasso. Suspect many are happy that monstrosity is at least partially covered, whatever the means of the obstruction.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe, Random Task. He did throw a shoe, honestly!
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's in Chicago. You really think the Lions would get facemasking calls in their favor?
 
