(MSN)   There has to be a first time for everything. We hereby present the very first Fark headline praising TSA officers. It only took 6,740 days since the creation of the agency for this happen, but hey... good job folks   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the president sends you a stipend of the funds you gave already, is he less of a dick?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken clock, blind squirrel, etc. etc...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been as critical of the TSA as anyone but my criticism has been mostly about the fact that it's "security theater" and a jobs program. I'm sure most of the workers are fine people. Well, except the ones who steal cash and valuables from your carry-ons.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Speaking as a person in the security guard profession, that criticism is valid.  Even we tease the TSA from time to time.

"No, ma'am, please keep your shoes on, and no, I will NOT have to grope you, PLEASE STOP BENDING OVER LIKE THAT."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TSA did something other than being an ass?  Well, guess the world is about to end.

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm sure they're not all bad, but the security theater tends to attract the sort of job applicant who enjoys the show of authoritarianism, who tend to be bad people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

No.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd say most of the TSA people I have interacted with, have seemed to be decent enough people.
I mean, lets face it, it's a shiat job that puts you in constant contact with the general public. And most of the people that are traveling are not in the greatest of moods, after standing in a line waiting for their turn to partially undress, and be treated to a body scan.
The TSA workers on the front lines don't make the policies. They just have to enforce them. So, they get the brunt of the blame for everything that is wrong with the system.

If you travel a lot, do yourself a favor and apply for the TSA PreCheck. $85 for a 5 year pass, and avoid the long lines, and the partial strip downs.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yet I got no flowers the last time they "searched" me
 
