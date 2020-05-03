 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Texas movie theaters reopen with "airport style security screening". In other words, the movie theater equivalent of the TSA is going to let a bunch of infected patrons get past security anyway   (cbsnews.com) divider line
47
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone who goes to the theater right know is a farking idiot.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't matter, had balls fondled.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are concessions open? Get some coronavirus on your popcorn instead of butter; enough for the whole family!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the movie theater experience will be just like the airport departure experience. Sounds lovely!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, well since they'll ask and take their temp I'm sure that will somehow filter out the 50+% of infected who show no meaningful symptoms but who can still infect dozens of people for the matinee showing of Paul Blart 3

Fark all these people are dumb and greedy.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Oh, well since they'll ask and take their temp I'm sure that will somehow filter out the 50+% of infected who show no meaningful symptoms but who can still infect dozens of people for the matinee showing of Paul Blart 3

Fark all these people are dumb and greedy.


New re open law:  any manager or executive who wants to reopen must sit among their customers for the next month.

So want to open your theater?  You get center seat AND you only get a mask if you require customers to wear one.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The theaters need to keep the contact info for every one of these covidiots.  So when, not if but when, the hot spot flares up these covidiots can be called back to the same theater and quarantined together for 14 days.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: The theaters need to keep the contact info for every one of these covidiots.  So when, not if but when, the hot spot flares up these covidiots can be called back to the same theater and quarantined together for 14 days.


Name: Dick Jackman
Address: 123 Getfarked Ln
Phone: 212-555-121
Got 'rona?: Nah

"Seems legit, head on in."
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. It's not like movies are being released.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't start the movie until the theater is full.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sir, you forgot your gun. Do you need to borrow one?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your attention please. Movie 3273 "The Phantom Menace Does Dallas" is now showing in Theatre 17."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: BumpInTheNight: The theaters need to keep the contact info for every one of these covidiots.  So when, not if but when, the hot spot flares up these covidiots can be called back to the same theater and quarantined together for 14 days.

Name: Dick Jackman
Address: 123 Getfarked Ln
Phone: 212-555-121
Got 'rona?: Nah

"Seems legit, head on in."


That shadowy face recognition company all the police departments are in cohoots with could come in handy here eh?  Just aim its sensor at the line up heading in.  Back that up with their other relationship with the cloud-enabled home security companies like nest and you've got the other half of the equation to know where they truly stay rather then where they're listed as staying.

Technology is wonderful for these sorts of needs and we the public have swallowed so many tiny little bits of lures to put us into a great position for it to happen with or without our consent.  Why not make the most of it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be turned away

Having lived in Texas I'd say it's normal for folks coming in from outside in the summer to be over 100.4 degrees.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "Your attention please. Movie 3273 "The Phantom Menace Does Dallas" is now showing in Theatre 17."


I saw The Phantom Menace in Texas, so I'm getting a kick, etc.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The white zone is for loading and unloading. Please, no loose ammunition in the red zone."
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be turned away

Having lived in Texas I'd say it's normal for folks coming in from outside in the summer to be over 100.4 degrees.


"Sorry, 100.5"

Okay. Cough cough. I guess I'll head over to Applebee's. Cough. Excuse me folks. Cough. Just. Excuse me. Cough cough. Just need to get through. Cough.
 
ChrisDe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: The theaters need to keep the contact info for every one of these covidiots.  So when, not if but when, the hot spot flares up these covidiots can be called back to the same theater and quarantined together for 14 days.


That's like 10 Peter Jackson films.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You attention please. Film 2737, "Three men and a Republican", is delayed due to lack of crew."
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: So the movie theater experience will be just like the airport departure experience. Sounds lovely!


You get scanned and searched to cram yourself into a theater with a bunch of potentially infectious people and then after all of that you get to watch some old movie since new ones aren't being released right now. Where do I sign up!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the stores are still out of testicle sanitizer.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
as someone who worked in several theaters when i was younger and enjoyed it immensely, those employees have no business making these kind of determinations. also, have fun turning away all the people with cedar fever
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Do they use the grabber stick things for the Freedom Gropes?
 
Number 216
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

psykick dancehall: as someone who worked in several theaters when i was younger and enjoyed it immensely, those employees have no business making these kind of determinations. also, have fun turning away all the people with cedar fever


Cedar fever?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Let them eat popcorn."

/stolen from another thread
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What movies are they going to show? All the release dates are delayed.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: What movies are they going to show? All the release dates are delayed.


That's step 2 of the plan.

1. Reopen movie theatres
2. ???
3. Profit
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see the pants wetters are here to continue with the wetting of the pants.
 
TaintPunchJudy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: psykick dancehall: as someone who worked in several theaters when i was younger and enjoyed it immensely, those employees have no business making these kind of determinations. also, have fun turning away all the people with cedar fever

Cedar fever?


juniper pollen allergies
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: psykick dancehall: as someone who worked in several theaters when i was younger and enjoyed it immensely, those employees have no business making these kind of determinations. also, have fun turning away all the people with cedar fever

Cedar fever?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Theater security theater.

Yo dawg, I heard you like theater...
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there anything at the theaters even worth seeing? I mean worth the high ticket price, the crappy seats, the people talking, not being able to have a glass of wine (or whatever), stale popcorn, etc.

Really?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: What movies are they going to show? All the release dates are delayed.


While the heathen filth mongers in Hollywood are shut down, the Christian movie industry have been stepping up. I look forward to Texas theaters hosting the premiere of Kirk Cameron's Saving Applebee's, followed by Roots: Karen's Quest to Find a Hair Dresserand Left Behind, What Happened When I Homeschooled My Kids.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And the theater that already had the individual booths and had to disinfect daily switches over to G to R rated HDTV based fare and a whole-family audience, renames self The Bijou Googleplex
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Almost no good reasons to go to a theater before. I don't know why you'd put up with this shiat now
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: And the theater that already had the individual booths and had to disinfect daily switches over to G to R rated HDTV based fare and a whole-family audience, renames self The Bijou Googleplex


Or if they have a better lawyer, "Gugulplex"
 
rjakobi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Alamo Drafthouse will have their TSA guys dress up as the gun cultists from Zaragoza.

"The mask is good, the COVID is bad."
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Take this theater to Cuba!
 
brizzle365
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The headline forgot, "Infected employees allowing and fected patrons to skip right past security"

And anyway what movies is are being released right now
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Theater security's security theater:

Do you have COVID?
No.
Enjoy your movie.

Do you have COVID?
No.
Enjoy your movie.

Do you have COVID?
No.
Enjoy your movie.

...
 
PsyLord
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Doesn't matter, had balls fondled.


So is having a 16 year old do that to a theater customer considered promoting the delinquency of a minor?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What they need to do is fill an atomizer with a subtle mixture of sanitizer and fragrance and spritz the face masks of the move goers. A little opera card could be passed out with the name of the fragrance and a description of its grace notes. "A light woodland fragrance with subtle notes of SARS and MERS, with a gentle hint of NORWALK, bergamot, civet, and hay."

We could call it Corvid. A dry, hacking chough.
 
hurdboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So theaters can open if, and only if, they're doing TSA-style checks?
That they'd even consider that is outrageous.
Karen thinks that there ought to be a one-hundred percent lockdown, and you should die if you disagree.

Meanwhile, the guy who owns the movie theater says, "fark it, I'm stayin' closed."  But god forbid he have the ability to make that choice.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: I see the pants wetters are here to continue with the wetting of the pants.


Go see a movie. We are fascinated with dumb people doing dumb things.

Go ahead, we're waiting.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Such an incredible spirit of sacrifice for the greater good is taking over the land.
Really, most people are doing the sane and reasonable thing, but the other ones are making all the efforts of the majority less effective.  The leadership vacuum at the top is making this way more costly in lives and treasure than it has any reason to be.
It's like if America's involvement in WWII had started with the inspiring words, "December 7th, a day which will live in sorta not too happy about all the bombing over in Pearl Harbor, but some people think we had it coming because we pay poor people to plant trees."
"We shall fight on the beaches- if it's nice out, we shall fight on the landing grounds- unless we need a haircut, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets- unless we would rather be on our party boat, we shall fight in the hills- unless they are pretty steep; we shall never surrender-unless it takes more than like six weeks."
 
