(Some Guy)   Anonymous crew member leaks photo of illegal cruise ship crowding to the press. Furious captain issues angry memo about leak. So anonymous crew member leaks angry memo to the press   (cruiselawnews.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cruise industry is trying to save money by consolidating employees onto one ship for repatriation.

The vessel in question is basically a floating minimum security prison right now.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's farking unconscionable the failure of the media to report on this.
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how big an industry it is. It has to go. Floating farking fat bins of corn syrup and disease.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's modern day indentured servitude, with a side helping of contagion.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fta: Several crew members state that NCL is refusing to permit them access to single cabins, even though they are available. This is in clear violation of CDC regulations.

CDC regulations don't apply for foreign flagged ships.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: It's farking unconscionable the failure of the media to report on this.


I'm sure theyll get right on it, after they report the labor strikes going on.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Corporations do not care about your safety.

Why are these people working?  They should have fled the first chance they got.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
😲😭😠
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Fta: Several crew members state that NCL is refusing to permit them access to single cabins, even though they are available. This is in clear violation of CDC regulations.

CDC regulations don't apply for foreign flagged ships.


They are headed to Miami.

They need to follow the rules if they want to let them off the boat.

https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise​/​management/interim-guidance-no-sail-or​der.html
 
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many ships does Norwegian have?  I was on the Encore in February and that's not one of the ships in that group.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
farking sports arena sized ships making 20+kts at night with strobe lights and disco balls.. Can't even make out their nav lights at distance, can't tell if they're coming or going. One out of ten times the radio man will actually answer your farking hail

It's better with AIS now certainly, but twenty years ago?

I still maintain that whoever designs those things hates the sea and everything in it.

Also, to work it you probably have to hate yourself somewhat to, after a time at least.

Idk you won't find me aboard one if those steel floating germ wards.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: [Fark user image image 183x275]


The lame ass ending actually made me physically angry
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Farkin_Crazy: [Fark user image image 183x275]

The lame ass ending actually made me physically angry


Meh. Never saw it. Not my cup of tea.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Due to a lovely crew member onboard that sent pictures to the media, this has now resulted in the flexibility we had to keep crew happy carte blanche we had to ignore the laws of biology to now stop
 
