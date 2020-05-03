 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Nature Network)   This just in: afternoon baths are better at relieving depression than working out. Here comes the soothing science   (mnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Vintage, Bathtub, Bathing, Heart, Blood vessel, Bed Bath & Beyond, low-cost ways, Sauna, first couple weeks of the experiment  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 9:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not bad in the morning either.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That afternoon bath thing killed Jean-Paul Marat
during the French Revolution.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you are somewhat handy, whirlpools can be bought on sale for $400.

Best birthday present to myself, ever!

/104 is too hot for me
//Around 101
///Jets on, Fark'n in the morning...
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"One group was assigned to exercise twice a week, and the second group was instructed to bathe. Specifically, the bathers were told to go to a local spa"

If I was ordered to exercise or go to a spa, I'd probably enjoy the spa a lot more, especially if the exercise was something dumb like running on a treadmill.  Now if I had a choice to go mountain biking or go to a spa the mountain bike trip would be much more relaxing.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hachitori: That afternoon bath thing killed Jean-Paul Marat
during the French Revolution.
[Fark user image image 300x168]


Poisoning.
Put into the ink; ingested while writing his last words.

/Wetting your quill can kill you
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.