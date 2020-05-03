 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Turns out, isolated island folks don't want to be used as guinea pigs for a Covid-19 vaccine   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Outer Hebrides, North Uist, Hebrides, Stephen Peteranna, last week, Michael Gove, austere islands of the Outer Hebrides, Benbecula  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neither do Hondurans.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wealthy Americans have a Trump endorsed "Right to Try". Use them as Guinea pigs.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the mayor of Las Vegas is open minded...
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Wealthy Americans have a Trump endorsed "Right to Try". Use them as Guinea pigs.


DeVos and Musk are going to stay isolated. The replaceable cogs in the machine must put themselves at risk.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I trust the professor, but you just know Gilligan is gonna find a way to screw this up.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nor should they be.
Vaccinate Parliament and then expose the lot of them.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems to me the fact they don't want lock down to end means they won't be a good test case.

I know lots of people chomping at the bit for an excuse to see friends again. I wish people could be counted on to be sensible but we can't.

I think people are just tired of it now and don't care anymore. Which is stupid. Make all this isolation for nought if everyone gets it.

Also what's with the constant stream on social media of everyone acting like they just miss getting drunk. I know fark is the wrong place to ask, even rhetorically, but are people so farking stupid they only care about getting drunk?
 
darkmythology [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Seems to me the fact they don't want lock down to end means they won't be a good test case.

I know lots of people chomping at the bit for an excuse to see friends again. I wish people could be counted on to be sensible but we can't.

I think people are just tired of it now and don't care anymore. Which is stupid. Make all this isolation for nought if everyone gets it.

Also what's with the constant stream on social media of everyone acting like they just miss getting drunk. I know fark is the wrong place to ask, even rhetorically, but are people so farking stupid they only care about getting drunk?


When people get drunk five nights a week at the bar, they're social. When they get drunk five nights a week at home alone they have those little creeping realizations that they may have a problem, and that is unacceptable.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone on Uist has the same DNA - wouldn't that make testing drugs there awkward?
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmmm. TFA talks about ending a lockdown, nothing there about a vaccine.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Seems to me the fact they don't want lock down to end means they won't be a good test case.

I know lots of people chomping at the bit for an excuse to see friends again. I wish people could be counted on to be sensible but we can't.

I think people are just tired of it now and don't care anymore. Which is stupid. Make all this isolation for nought if everyone gets it.

Also what's with the constant stream on social media of everyone acting like they just miss getting drunk. I know fark is the wrong place to ask, even rhetorically, but are people so farking stupid they only care about getting drunk?


Everyone was going to end up getting it anyway, it's too virulent to snuff it out. The isolation was to slow down the infection rate enough that hospitals would have enough resources to handle the severe cases, not eliminate the virus.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.