(Chicago Trib)   Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is tired of your house party bullshiat   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Police, site of a house party officials, Chicago Police Department, house parties, Saturday night, house party, West Side street corner, Police brutality  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
classicaldarkarts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She ain't Kid and Playing!
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ya still in denial but Canada is also full of morons we are also boned.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's not wrong. One of my dipshait cousin's asked me if I wanted to go to his get together just last week.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like this mayor. It's about time for some straight talk.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My neighbors keep doing this.
 
