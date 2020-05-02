 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 783: "Fresh Photos".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Fresh Photos"

Description: Show us your freshest photos: nothing you've taken before April 22, 2020.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Lucky me. I took this on 22 April.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
30 April 2020.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
My kitty, enjoying a few scritches while leaning on my foot. 26 April 2020.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Juvenile Great Blue Heron, April 26

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Hellspawn in bloodthirsty competition, April 26

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Yellow-rumped Warbler, May 1

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Blue bird babies
// May 2, 2020...Day 14
/// If all goes as Mother Nature has scheduled. They will fly away on Day 18 or 19
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dewy Dandelion seeds
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


White Violet
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Raccoon portrait
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sophie's new toy - May 2, 2020
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have a tea subscription service where every month I get 4 new teas. I try them, give them each a rating, and they choose future teas based on my ratings. Whenever I try a new tea of particular note I take a pic. This one got a *very* high rating.
Taken April 23, 2020
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like a wasp but I don't know what kind of insect it is.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/lone survivor
/hawk got into a chipping sparrow nest.
5/2/2020
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Calgary Olympic Park in the background...home of the bobsled track and ski jumps from the 1988 Winter Olympics
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Isolation fun
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Operation American Resolve, the Indiana Air National Guard flyover (A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 122nd Fighter Wing).  #AirForceSalutes
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

April 29, 2020 a large oak tree in our back yard, the end of this branch is hollowed out, providing a home for a squirrel. Maybe a Misfit Squirrel?
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0047 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
phoenician [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Wild animals overrunning our town center:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bought a new lawnmower for my girlfriend
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My friend, and fellow cosplayer, Alkali Layke, is having a fun daily photo challenge on her Discord. This was my entry for the "something red" theme :D 

/yes, I have eaten plenty of Schimpff's Candy, in Jeffersonville, IN...their red hots are awesome!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The first blossoms on one of my lilac bushes.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Leaves finally starting to bud - late April.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cardinal by Jonathan, on Flickr

Bad hair day for this male cardinal.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
4_24_20-4329 by Jonathan, on Flickr

No such problems for momma.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
5_6-4265 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Plumeria blooming season right now in Florida. Taken today.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Out my back window this morning.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crane Flies Mating in the Grass by Elsinore, on Flickr

Taken May 1
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dandelion Wish by Elsinore, on Flickr

Taken April 26
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty much the only pictures I've taken in the last few weeks have been for the City Nature Challenge.

San Diego Wirelettuce
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two-color Rabbit Tobacco
 
