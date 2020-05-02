 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Anti-lockdown protesters in California are now being joined by anti-vaccination activists to form one giant caravan of diseases   (nytimes.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, founders of a group, latest example of the overlapping interests, United States' ability, basic needs, Ms. Muoz Gleisner, New York  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 2:20 AM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile in Florida, anti-vaxxers just realized that the state constitution allows forced vaccination.  It's coming here, too.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If we're lucky, they'll ALL get sick and die
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If we're lucky, they'll ALL get sick and die


They'll infect other people before they check out.
 
Coelacanth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If we're lucky, they'll ALL get sick and die

They'll infect other people before they check out.


We're either going to lose 250,000 to the virus or 2.5 million to civil war. Let the stupid people die and penalize their surviving kin.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So that explains Tomi Lahren.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, then, it's not going to be nuclear war after all. It's going to be idiots.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somewhere there's a porch and banjo missing their kid.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: So that explains Tomi Lahren.


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

/just in case
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As each group's fundamental core is shaken, they externalize their blame rather than admit they were wrong, whether it be about socialism, the competence of their godking, or the "corrupt doctors out to poison me."
 
uttertosh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
THE MARCH OF THE KARENS!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Meanwhile in Florida, anti-vaxxers just realized that the state constitution allows forced vaccination.  It's coming here, too.


Oh, it gets better. The Supreme Court of the United States of American ruled back in 1905 that mandatory vaccinations by the State are Constitutional. The case was Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905). I am really hoping that there will be mandatory vaccinations because I want to see all these frothing at the mouth nutjobs lose their schitt even more. It will be hilarious!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While they're going to be rude, loud, and litigious, the one thing they'll be most sucessful at is convincing the average person that they're all idiots.

Too bad the average person isn't even a tiny fraction as politically active as these narcissists.
 
radarlove
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark yea!  All aboard the disease train, CHOO-CHOOOOOOOO!

/the disease train is my penis
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: thehellisthis: Meanwhile in Florida, anti-vaxxers just realized that the state constitution allows forced vaccination.  It's coming here, too.

Oh, it gets better. The Supreme Court of the United States of American ruled back in 1905 that mandatory vaccinations by the State are Constitutional. The case was Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905). I am really hoping that there will be mandatory vaccinations because I want to see all these frothing at the mouth nutjobs lose their schitt even more. It will be hilarious!


believe me you, the commies at the ACLU will try to tie this up in the court system as long as possible. for every admirable task they've achieved they've pulled 20 boners.

/boners
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radarlove
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This About That: So, then, it's not going to be nuclear war after all. It's going to be idiots.


whynotboth.jpg
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: King Something: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If we're lucky, they'll ALL get sick and die

They'll infect other people before they check out.

We're either going to lose 250,000 to the virus or 2.5 million to civil war. Let the stupid people die and penalize their surviving kin.


Please if there is a civil war way more than 2.5 million people die. 2% died the last time and that was with muskets and cannons, in this hypothetical war both sides will probably end up with nukes and even if they show restraint a full on shelling of a major city would be devastating, not to mention the likely famine in some areas. We would be lucky if only 2% died.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, in three weeks we'll see what their made of. combustion reveals chemical elements.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mock26: thehellisthis: Meanwhile in Florida, anti-vaxxers just realized that the state constitution allows forced vaccination.  It's coming here, too.

Oh, it gets better. The Supreme Court of the United States of American ruled back in 1905 that mandatory vaccinations by the State are Constitutional. The case was Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905). I am really hoping that there will be mandatory vaccinations because I want to see all these frothing at the mouth nutjobs lose their schitt even more. It will be hilarious!

believe me you, the commies at the ACLU will try to tie this up in the court system as long as possible. for every admirable task they've achieved they've pulled 20 boners.

/boners


It's called not discarding your principles when they go against you.  A concept more people should learn.  Alas, almost no one does.
 
Kuta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rac23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
juneauempire.comView Full Size
that but with lysol
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

radarlove: fark yea!  All aboard the disease train, CHOO-CHOOOOOOOO!

/the disease train is my penis


In the event of a water-landing, ass may be used as a floatation device.
 
Znuh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

radarlove: fark yea!  All aboard the disease train, CHOO-CHOOOOOOOO!

/the disease train is my penis


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Anenu: Coelacanth: King Something: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If we're lucky, they'll ALL get sick and die

They'll infect other people before they check out.

We're either going to lose 250,000 to the virus or 2.5 million to civil war. Let the stupid people die and penalize their surviving kin.

Please if there is a civil war way more than 2.5 million people die. 2% died the last time and that was with muskets and cannons, in this hypothetical war both sides will probably end up with nukes and even if they show restraint a full on shelling of a major city would be devastating, not to mention the likely famine in some areas. We would be lucky if only 2% died.


Umm, where do you think "both sides" will have nukes and full military capabilities?  One side will have the US military.  That side will have the big boom-boom guns, and will win.

And there won't be any civil war.  People were orders of magnitude more polarized than anything we are at the Civil War.  Kansas and Nebraska had people openly murdering each other in broad daylight years before there was even talk of a civil war.  A Congressman beat a Senator half-to-death on the floor of the chamber while another one held the rest of the Senate at gunpoint.  At present, no one has actually gotten dozens, much less thousands of people to actually go on murder sprees yet.  And Rand Paul can't achieve his FInal Form of Ultimate Libertarian because his neighbor biatch-slaps him with a lawn ornament.  We have a sub-1% of holiday cowboys bleating into the void.  And the wee little peenie boys would last exactly one mouse fart against even a badly-equipped sheriff's department.  Ruby Ridge and Death of Tarp Boy were acts of extreme restraint on the part of the government.  Actually piss them off and the Cosplay Commandos would not even wrestle their hands from down their pants before they were dead.   And we are coddling them.  They have come completely unglued and desperate because they can't get their tips frosted.  An actual war would have them surrendering within a fortnight even if the government never fired a shot just to get access to hair product.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Anenu: Coelacanth: King Something: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If we're lucky, they'll ALL get sick and die

They'll infect other people before they check out.

We're either going to lose 250,000 to the virus or 2.5 million to civil war. Let the stupid people die and penalize their surviving kin.

Please if there is a civil war way more than 2.5 million people die. 2% died the last time and that was with muskets and cannons, in this hypothetical war both sides will probably end up with nukes and even if they show restraint a full on shelling of a major city would be devastating, not to mention the likely famine in some areas. We would be lucky if only 2% died.


Civil war of a few fat unintelligent nut jobs in camo against the US armed forces isn't going to last long. Unless Orange Face orders the military out on their side. Can't see them obeying, but you would have the mother of all constitutional crises.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: penalize their surviving kin.


or we could just execute all the communists, why not?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: So that explains Tomi Lahren.


Worst

Origin

Story

Ever
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.