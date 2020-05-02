 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Due to the lock down, Christians are developing an addiction to porn. Or maybe they just want to hear OH GOD, OH GOD repeated over and over   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
10
    More: Giggity, Internet pornography, Masturbation, Pornography, Addiction, people's thoughts, evangelistJosh McDowell, 80-year-old Christian author, best words  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2020 at 2:50 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stop calling it "addiction."

A biological imperative is not an addiction. That's like being "addicted to air" because you breathe or "addicted to pooping" because you eat. We have a sex drive for a reason. The reproduction imperative can be redirected, but it's not an addiction.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh sure.. they just started watching NOW.  Uh huh.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A little boy was told by his mother to fetch his father in from the field. So, he does. Daddy wants to know why, and his boy tells him "well, Momma said the preacher was comin' over, so you should come on in"

The day was far from over, so the father said "Son, I'm not finished here, but do this for me. If it's Catholic priest, get my bottle from under the bed and hide it somewhere. If it's the Methodist, hide all the money in my boots by the back door. But, if if happens to be that little Baptist preacher, you sit on your momma's lap until I get to the house."

/forget where I heard that.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to say that religion could be a powerful force for good in individual people's lives, even if the institutions tended towards bad to downright evil behavior throughout history.  By now, my opinion has changed to believe that for 'murricans, churches are at best factories for hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance.
 
drich02s
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There always seems to be a lot of satisfaction with taking Christians to task but not other religions - especially Islam. Interesting.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they didn't like sex, there wouldn't be so many of them.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drich02s: There always seems to be a lot of satisfaction with taking Christians to task but not other religions - especially Islam. Interesting.


Well, that's a disingenuous comment.

It's almost like Christianity is the major religious group in the US. It's almost as if Christian leaders attempt to influence lawmakers to shape laws in line with their religious beliefs. It's almost as if most of the staggering hypocrisy that is exhibited on a regular basis comes from these self appointed arbiters of morality.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The just miss the really loud praying.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this the same guy who biatched about the Superb Owl half time gyrations who couldn't find his remote to change the channel?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.