Drew's prognostication goes viral, spreads like a rash all over the internet
    Followup, Future, Prediction, Futurology, Drew Curtis, Scientific method, Seven Months, Curtis Drew, entire world today  
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Curtis Drew.  Lol.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Interesting website.
Can't say I've ever viewed one with endless ads, till now. Seriously, keep scrolling, the ads just keep loading endlessly. Drew should be taking notes...

Realistically, Drew's prophecy is comparable to predicting the Sun will rise in the East sometime tomorrow.
Everyone knew Trump would be a f*ckup, just not how fuct we'd be in the aftermath.
Proper and specifically... FUCT
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They didnt even pay 5 bucks a month for that, he just gave it away for free
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Redh8t: Interesting website.
Can't say I've ever viewed one with endless ads, till now. Seriously, keep scrolling, the ads just keep loading endlessly. Drew should be taking notes...

Realistically, Drew's prophecy is comparable to predicting the Sun will rise in the East sometime tomorrow.
Everyone knew Trump would be a f*ckup, just not how fuct we'd be in the aftermath.
Proper and specifically... FUCT


He wrote that New Year's Eve 2015, before Donald Trump was anything but a punchline to a bad joke.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait, we have a [Publicity] tab?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We got our own soothsayer? Drew, do you charge for a tarot card reading?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Curtis Drew writes in his Twitter bio that he is a time traveller, but he isn't.

Shun the non-believer! SHUN!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Great tweet, Curtis D.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would love to hear what Original has to say about this.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: Redh8t:


He wrote that New Year's Eve 2015, before Donald Trump was anything but a punchline to a bad joke.


Everyone knew Trump Hillary would be a f*ckup, just not how fuct we'd be in the aftermath.
Proper and specifically... FUCT


/FIXT
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one was a time traveller you would think they would do a significantly better job at investing and be financially secure.
 
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is one way to drive traffic. Good job Drew!
/Not sarcastic or anything. As a daily Farker for over a decade, I congratulate anything that will drive it's success.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did the "author" of that article really feel it was necessary to explain Drew's tweet?

From TFA: Drew wrote a tweet in 2016, "Admission: I'm a time traveler from 2020. Enjoy 2016 - it's as good as it gets for awhile." Meaning, that 2016 looks a far better year than as we move ahead.

Yes, yes he did... (facepalm)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Redh8t: ox45tallboy: Redh8t:


He wrote that New Year's Eve 2015, before Donald Trump was anything but a punchline to a bad joke.

Everyone knew Trump Hillary would be a f*ckup, just not how fuct we'd be in the aftermath.
Proper and specifically... FUCT


/FIXT


The answer is really simple and quite logical. The Illuminati arranged things so that any of several Republicans  (any of whom would be disasters) and any of several Democrats (any of whom would be disasters ) were the two contenders in 2016. It was a Xanatos Gambit.
 
