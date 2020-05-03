 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Snitches gonna get   (ksdk.com)
4
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suspense?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, you gotta be shiatting me...

A Sunshine Law request revealed who reported business violators of the pandemic, and was shared to social media for retaliation?  That's using the law backwards.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alphax: Oh, you gotta be shiatting me...

A Sunshine Law request revealed who reported business violators of the pandemic, and was shared to social media for retaliation?  That's using the law backwards.


That's the American way
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Totsch declined a phone or video interview. When asked how he felt about the possibility that someone who reported a business might lose their job, Totsch wrote, "I'd call it poetic justice, instant Karma, a dose of their own medicine. What goes around, comes around. They are now experiencing the same pain that they themselves helped to inflict on those they filed complaints against."

I hope there's a followup to this story in the next few days so I get a good laugh at this shiat bird.
 
