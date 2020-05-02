 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man in custody after assaulting another with pool cue, shooting at him. Witnesses say he's big and dumb as a man can come, but he stronger than a country hoss. And something about the Lone Ranger and Superman, too   (wjactv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I always thought it was a country horse?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I always thought it was a country horse?


It is, but if he pronounced it that way, the bad folks who all get together at night, you know they'd have to call Big Jim borse.

/just because
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
But how bad and mean was he, compared to, say, old King Kong or a junkyard dog?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 850x478]


Further evidence that successful artists should avoid small aircraft at all costs
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: But how bad and mean was he, compared to, say, old King Kong or a junkyard dog?


WAY WAY worse...You just don't mess around with him...Apparently he kept a pistol in his pocket
and a razor in his shoe...
 
