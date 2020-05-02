 Skip to content
(NBC News)   OK Mayor says "I am not the kind of person who backs down from bullies" as he backs down from bullies   (nbcnews.com)
    face masks, Verbal abuse, Psychological abuse, mayor of an Oklahoma city, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce, City Manager Norman McNickle  
SpaceyCat
7 hours ago  
Way to save the employees from violence, only to expose them to an infection that could kill them.  Congrats asshat.
 
RodneyToady
7 hours ago  
OK, mayor.
 
LordOfThePings
7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie
7 hours ago  
That's why you're just an OK mayor.
 
NotCodger
6 hours ago  
As long as government officials allow themselves to be swayed by the shouting and abusive minority of people who are too stupid to understand why the measures are necessary, the end of this mess gets further and further away.
 
HighlanderRPI
6 hours ago  

Shostie: That's why you're just an OK mayor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
6 hours ago  
Arrest anybody?
 
NeoCortex42
6 hours ago  
Instead of preventing employees from enforcing a policy that resulted in threats, how about arresting the asshats making threats instead?
 
thehobbes
6 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Shostie: That's why you're just an OK mayor.

[Fark user image 850x477]


New state motto.

Also- this is what happens when the college town is left to the locals...
 
vudukungfu
6 hours ago  
I like how these dipshiat politicians "open up" counties like a geographical boundary is something somehow a virus respects.

The first wave has not even begun to fall and you are setting the paths for the tsunami of stupidity to vector forth like the diarrhoetic does that issues forth from the orange farkshiat you have squatting in the white house.

Clearly, survival is not a priority for any of these assholes.

Ah, phooey.

I'm not going anywhere for a year or two.

Good luck.
 
NeoCortex42
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron
5 hours ago  
"I am not the kind of person who backs down from bullies, but I also will not send someone else to fight the battle for me"

If you're not fighting that battle yourself, you're backing down from bullies.  And in someone else's name.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
5 hours ago  

Shostie: That's why you're just an OK mayor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels
4 hours ago  
Roy?

media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle
3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Roy?

[media3.s-nbcnews.com image 850x1065]


goingconcern-fe8.kxcdn.comView Full Size


Son?
 
Walker
2 hours ago  
Way to lead Mr. Mayor! You probably just killed a ton of people.
 
Mentat
1 hour ago  
Screaming at a teenaged grocery clerk for our freedoms.
 
p51d007
1 hour ago  
Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.
 
Sum Dum Gai
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.


While true, that hardly makes all other masks useless.  Even if it only reduced the chance of transmission of the disease by 10%, that could make a big difference in changing the course of the pandemic.
 
ZeroPly
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.


Have you considered that maybe he had a naked woman bound with duct tape on the back seat floor, and was trying to avoid infecting her? Assuming good motives on the part of others goes a long way...
 
Generation_D
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.


Letting perfect be the enemy of good.
 
Tyrosine
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.


Oral contraceptives are only 99% effective. I guess they're useless too.
 
radarlove
1 hour ago  
I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit.

/it's the only way to be sure
 
ansius
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.


What is it with people and the "if it doesn't work completely, then let's not do it at all" attitude?

A face mask does not confer 100% protection.

But it confers some protection.

1. It reduces the distance and radius that a disease carrier will spread the disease;
2. it reduces the total viral load expelled into the air.
3. it reduces the amount of virions that you breathe in

So if everybody wears masks, it's another form of herd immunity.

it's not 100% effective for each individual, but it sure reduces the rate of spread through a population. And the less people that are carrying and spreading the disease in the population, the slower it moves through the population and the less likely that vulnerable people will contact it.
 
cynicalbastard
1 hour ago  
Ah, OK. Only state that joined the Confederacy 50 years after they lost the war.
 
Purple_Urkle
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

needs more widespread dissemination
 
rcain
1 hour ago  
I'm sorry but enough is enough. These MAGAts are nothing but ignorant thugs, and pose a danger to our the welfare and safety of our communities. Time to bring out the national guard and start rounding them up
 
FatherChaos
1 hour ago  
See, a GOOD mayor would, I dunno, GET THE POLICE TO ARREST THE PEOPLE MAKING THREATS OF VIOLENCE.
 
AcneVulgaris
1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Way to save the employees from violence, only to expose them to an infection that could kill them.  Congrats asshat.


Crazy fark with a gun is a lot more deadly than the virus... just sayin'.
 
DocUi
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.


Look at it like this.   If you're not wearing pants, and I'm not wearing pants.   You pee, it gets on you, it gets on me.

If im wearing pants and you're not.  If you pee, it gets on you and on me...   a little gets on me, but maybe enough.

If we're both wearing pants, you pee, it stays mostly on you.

You wearing a mask or scarf or whatever.   Is to protect others from what you might have.

It's a selfless act.  Which is why it seems most Americans who subscribe to the "fark you I got mine" ethos, are also the biggest decries of such policy.
 
Hey Nurse!
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.


That was me. It wasn't a mask, it was your wife's panties.
 
DocUi
1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x412]
needs more widespread dissemination


Could i find this earlier?

Shakes tiny fist in urine face!
 
LordBeavis
1 hour ago  
Stopping a pandemic really shouldn't be a political issue but that's where we are at in today's world.  It seems that any issue that is straightforward and obvious the cuckservatives angrily support the immoral choice just to stick it to the libs.  Helping spread a deadly disease?  Rapist Supreme Court justices?  Nazis?  These are just a few of the things that today's modern conservative must support in order to adequately stick it to those granola crunching liberals.
 
BafflerMeal
56 minutes ago  

p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
55 minutes ago  
Seems this is needed here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
54 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x412]
needs more widespread dissemination


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
51 minutes ago  
FTA: "In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm."

And why has the proverbial book *not* been thrown at this asshat pour encouragey les autres?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
49 minutes ago  
That's why we call it Stoolwater.
 
HighOnCraic
48 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Stopping a pandemic really shouldn't be a political issue but that's where we are at in today's world.  It seems that any issue that is straightforward and obvious the cuckservatives angrily support the immoral choice just to stick it to the libs.  Helping spread a deadly disease?  Rapist Supreme Court justices?  Nazis?  These are just a few of the things that today's modern conservative must support in order to adequately stick it to those granola crunching liberals.


Actually, "cuckservative" is just another slur for "moderate" or "RINO."  They're not the ones looking to stick to the libs.
 
Alphax
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
42 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x412]
needs more widespread dissemination

[Fark user image 425x421]


But what if I like pee? But the pee one was funnier, so you'll remember it.
 
shpritz
42 minutes ago  

Generation_D: p51d007: Unless you wear an N95/100 face mask, the corona virus can "slip through" most other masks.
It just makes you "feel" better wearing one.  I saw one clown the other day on the interstate.
It was around 45 degrees, windows up, dumbass was wearing a face make on the interstate.
lDIOT.

Letting perfect be the enemy of good.


Not really. Just your standard pathetic GOP shill.
 
Hallbowski23
41 minutes ago  
First, Tiger King. Now this? The state is a jOKe.
 
Znuh
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
37 minutes ago  

Trocadero: BafflerMeal: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x412]
needs more widespread dissemination

[Fark user image 425x421]

But what if I like pee? But the pee one was funnier, so you'll remember it.


True. I used it to explain this to my elderly father about masking. He had been confused by my brother telling him that "everyone is wearing the wrong kind of mask". The piss analogy worked well.

/The Piss Analogy is my Toad the Wet Sprocket cover band
 
jumac
36 minutes ago  
As others have said why not have the cops hang round and do spot check and arrest anyone not wearing one.  Maine gov just changed the order to say anyone over the age of 2 and without a breathing issues has to be wearing a mask in a store or anyplace you can't maintain a 6 foot circle from others.   But yet in all the store I been in, only one is following it and keeping those who don't have mask out.
 
Gordon Bennett
36 minutes ago  

thehobbes: New state motto.


Anthony Clark - 1995 stand up
Youtube 4QOuU30FabM
 
sinko swimo
29 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: FTA: "In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm."

And why has the proverbial book *not* been thrown at this asshat pour encouragey les autres?


Bingo! Why the fark are these assholes that make light of the responsibility of firearms not losing their firearm owning/access privileges? They are beyond walking DUI's for gosh sakes. Sick of this shiat. We all know firearms are for one use only period. Pointing it or threatening to should carry strict penalty first time around, no second chances.
 
Purple_Urkle
28 minutes ago  

DocUi: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x412]
needs more widespread dissemination

Could i find this earlier?

Shakes tiny fist in urine face!


Someone posted it on Fark.
Here is where I found it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.