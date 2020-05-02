 Skip to content
(CNBC)   As some states put their collective toes into reopening, COVID-19 death numbers managed an almost 9/11 on Saturday   (cnbc.com) divider line
    New York City, United States, Clinical trial, New Jersey, Food and Drug Administration, people die of Covid-19, deadliest day, U.S. state  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In a month it's going to be almost 2 9/11's a day.
But, you know, the economy...
 
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image image 700x891]


Oh, honey, a trip to the hairdresser isn't going to a thing for your unfortunate genetics. Staying at home is the best thing you could do for everyone.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image 700x891]


Bell's palsy or just the look of overwhelming stupidity?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like Montana, North Dakota and In Oklahoma are the safest places to be. The problem is, they're in Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Maybe they're just not releasing Rona reports. If you don't test, there are no cases.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is part of me that appreciates the irony of the timing, but stupidity like this just makes me sad.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: mrwhippy: [Fark user image 700x891]

Bell's palsy or just the look of overwhelming stupidity?


Fetal alcohol syndrome.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

felching pen: Looks like Montana, North Dakota and In Oklahoma are the safest places to be. The problem is, they're in Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Maybe they're just not releasing Rona reports. If you don't test, there are no cases.


Social Distancing takes on a whole new meaning when your nearest neighbor is somewhere on the other side of that mountain way over there.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We will hit 100,000 before May 15th.

These protests and reopenings are going to skyrocket the numbers. We'll be at 80,000 in a week and by then the new infections will set in.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Testing 1-2-3, testing testing....
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: mrwhippy: [Fark user image 700x891]

Bell's palsy or just the look of overwhelming stupidity?

The latter plus a shallow gene pool.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never forget

Forget soon, forget often, maga.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

felching pen: Looks like Montana, North Dakota and In Oklahoma are the safest places to be. The problem is, they're in Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Maybe they're just not releasing Rona reports. If you don't test, there are no cases.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
discovercracow.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: We will hit 100,000 before May 15th.

These protests and reopenings are going to skyrocket the numbers. We'll be at 80,000 in a week and by then the new infections will set in.


I truly wonder if we're going to hit half a million by the end. Also wonder if that's hugely naive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of my customers was talking today about the numbers. And who's dying. They obviously are not concerned about social distancing and masks and all that. So the wife says she looked into the numbers of five states. (I did not question which states, because I was only marginally interested in her cause).

But what I appreciated was she was coming with pure numbers that she looked into herself.

She never once mentioned anything about the left or right. Her point was that we should be focusing on the elderly and old folks homes. That 60% of the deaths were coming from there. One of her anecdotes was an old folk was tested and confirmed and then sent back to the home where they infected everybody else at the home.

But never once did she blame it on the left or right. She was offering solutions.

I dunno. I'm all for precautions, but maybe we SHOULD focus on where the real problem is.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do people complain when a brush fire cleans out the deadwood?
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

felching pen: Looks like Montana, North Dakota and In Oklahoma are the safest places to be. The problem is, they're in Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Maybe they're just not releasing Rona reports. If you don't test, there are no cases.


ND is testing a lot of people. Not enough, but nobody's doing enough. That said, the recent case growth rate is pretty high, especially on the east side of the state.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, reporting dips on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That's been consistent over the past four weeks. It always picks up Tuesday thru Friday.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.
 
Johnson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember after 9/11 when people said things like
"More people die of the flu every year"
and
"Some people might say I now have the tallest building in NYC."
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.


obesity isn't communicable.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dont worry subby, Y'all-Qaeda is doing its best to top Al-Qaeda.

MURICA #1!!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.


Its funny, but a fat guy can walk around the grocery store all day long and not infect another single person with fatness.

Can't explain that!
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Testing 1-2-3, testing testing....


We only have testing for 1.
2 and 3 need to STFU and GBTW.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Do people complain when a brush fire cleans out the deadwood?


It does if it goes out of control and burns up the town.

/sees what you did there though
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.

obesity isn't communicable.


It's not scientifically communicable, but it's socially communicable. Think about how many morbos have claimed "I'm not fat, I'm average", when average it 5'6" and 240 pounds.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

felching pen: Looks like Montana, North Dakota and In Oklahoma are the safest places to be. The problem is, they're in Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Maybe they're just not releasing Rona reports. If you don't test, there are no cases.


Florida isn't reporting any deaths from Captain Trumps this week. Maybe that's because the governor ordered coroners not to collect or report them.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.


You can't catch fatal obesity by walking next to someone who's fat
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.

Its funny, but a fat guy can walk around the grocery store all day long and not infect another single person with fatness.

Can't explain that!


Now that I think about it I can't remember ever seeing a fat person in my grocery store.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: One of my customers was talking today about the numbers. And who's dying. They obviously are not concerned about social distancing and masks and all that. So the wife says she looked into the numbers of five states. (I did not question which states, because I was only marginally interested in her cause).

But what I appreciated was she was coming with pure numbers that she looked into herself.

She never once mentioned anything about the left or right. Her point was that we should be focusing on the elderly and old folks homes. That 60% of the deaths were coming from there. One of her anecdotes was an old folk was tested and confirmed and then sent back to the home where they infected everybody else at the home.

But never once did she blame it on the left or right. She was offering solutions.

I dunno. I'm all for precautions, but maybe we SHOULD focus on where the real problem is.


Well yeah, the REAL problem is that seniors in old folks home are too mobile, zipping across the country back and forth, spreading the disease. The whole reason we have the disease in every single state is the release of the Rascal XTR9000, which allowed the elderly to travel around like never before thanks to dual 4 barrel carbs and a supercharger.

There's no way that isolated senior living facilities separated by thousands of miles were infected by non-elderly people who are ignoring the pandemic. Nope, it must be the elderly
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Jack Sabbath: We will hit 100,000 before May 15th.

These protests and reopenings are going to skyrocket the numbers. We'll be at 80,000 in a week and by then the new infections will set in.

I truly wonder if we're going to hit half a million by the end. Also wonder if that's hugely naive.


By the end of june? Yes.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.

Its funny, but a fat guy can walk around the grocery store all day long and not infect another single person with fatness.

Can't explain that!


I've been to Mississippi and other 'Murrican states. If morbid obesity isn't contagious, then y'all got some serious issues.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
America was one of the countries that was originally throwing out the idea of just letting Covid run it's course unfettered. It seems that they went with the original idea after all.

Instead of schools getting shot up you just decided to annihilate a whole large high school every single day.

I hope dying so that money still flows to the wealthy is worth it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: One of my customers was talking today about the numbers. And who's dying. They obviously are not concerned about social distancing and masks and all that. So the wife says she looked into the numbers of five states. (I did not question which states, because I was only marginally interested in her cause).

But what I appreciated was she was coming with pure numbers that she looked into herself.

She never once mentioned anything about the left or right. Her point was that we should be focusing on the elderly and old folks homes. That 60% of the deaths were coming from there. One of her anecdotes was an old folk was tested and confirmed and then sent back to the home where they infected everybody else at the home.

But never once did she blame it on the left or right. She was offering solutions.

I dunno. I'm all for precautions, but maybe we SHOULD focus on where the real problem is.


media.giphy.comView Full Size


Can't fix a problem when the guy in charge is believing conspiracy theory tweets and idiots on FOX News and sending the scientists off on wild goose chases to see if injecting patients with disinfectant and sticking a UV light up their ass will cure the virus.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Churchy LaFemme: Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.

obesity isn't communicable.

It's not scientifically communicable, but it's socially communicable. Think about how many morbos have claimed "I'm not fat, I'm average", when average it 5'6" and 240 pounds.


Yup, when you live with fat people, you become fatter.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump's only purpose, and the reason he was installed, was to suck all the money out of everything he and his cronies could while crippling the country.

He cant do that with the economy shut down.

People are of no consequence. Money is all that matters, and his raison d'etra.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Rent Party: Thong_of_Zardoz: It's funny, Obesity has typically taken out huge numbers of people every year, but no one ever equates deaths due to obesity to WWI or 9/11.

Its funny, but a fat guy can walk around the grocery store all day long and not infect another single person with fatness.

Can't explain that!

I've been to Mississippi and other 'Murrican states. If morbid obesity isn't contagious, then y'all got some serious issues.


We got some serious issues, morbid obesity among them.  That doesn't make it contagious, or your analogy any better.
 
