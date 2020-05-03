 Skip to content
(LA Times)   'No news is good news.' 'Ignorance is bliss.' Forewarned is.. not happening here   (latimes.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, since a number of the people of Plumas county were literally burning it to keep their homes warm, and the many of the residents evidently are Faux News watchers (overwhelmingly voted for donnie), they don't really need it anyway. And besides, nobody's gonna tell them to stay home goddammit.
 
Foilhatgrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a retrospective of the 1918 Spanish Flu.  Seriously people rely on physical newspapers and burn them for heat in 2020? In California?  Who knew.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might take a little bit longer but you can make a fire without any paper. And if you have a good fireplace or wood burning stove you can bank the coals so that later on you just need some kindling to get a fire going again. And if you are really stupid and not all that concerned about staying alive you can just dump gasoline on the wood and toss in a lit match.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
might be time for a low power radio transmitter
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: It might take a little bit longer but you can make a fire without any paper. And if you have a good fireplace or wood burning stove you can bank the coals so that later on you just need some kindling to get a fire going again. And if you are really stupid and not all that concerned about staying alive you can just dump gasoline on the wood and toss in a lit match.


Gasoline is a bit much, it does the job though.  I prefer charcoal lighting fluid.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth_badger: [i.gifer.com image 250x188]


FMA!  Good choice.  But are you a Brotherhood fan?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well, since a number of the people of Plumas county were literally burning it to keep their homes warm, and the many of the residents evidently are Faux News watchers (overwhelmingly voted for donnie), they don't really need it anyway. And besides, nobody's gonna tell them to stay home goddammit.


And to top it off, they burn trees to maintain their worthless lives, adding to climate change. God how we hate them and want them to die, preferably with horrific suffering first.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: TwowheelinTim: Well, since a number of the people of Plumas county were literally burning it to keep their homes warm, and the many of the residents evidently are Faux News watchers (overwhelmingly voted for donnie), they don't really need it anyway. And besides, nobody's gonna tell them to stay home goddammit.

And to top it off, they burn trees to maintain their worthless lives, adding to climate change. God how we hate them and want them to die, preferably with horrific suffering first.


Funny vote for that one.

I have a wood stove too. I burn dead trees in it. It's entertaining and makes my home nice and cozy.

And as a bonus, the prevailing winds take the emissions inland for donny's homies to enjoy.
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Mock26: It might take a little bit longer but you can make a fire without any paper. And if you have a good fireplace or wood burning stove you can bank the coals so that later on you just need some kindling to get a fire going again. And if you are really stupid and not all that concerned about staying alive you can just dump gasoline on the wood and toss in a lit match.

Gasoline is a bit much, it does the job though.  I prefer charcoal lighting fluid.


Gas is down to $1.67/gallon in LA. How much is lighter fluid?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Foilhatgrrl: I thought this was a retrospective of the 1918 Spanish Flu.  Seriously people rely on physical newspapers and burn them for heat in 2020? In California?  Who knew.


CA has many small towns. There are a lot of gold rush leftovers not to far from me. Most of them have one thing in common - they all have a bar and a church. No gas, no stores, just a few houses. They have their priorities. That's where you see the Jefferson flags.

Much of the state is the middle of nowhere and especially in the north east.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Mock26: It might take a little bit longer but you can make a fire without any paper. And if you have a good fireplace or wood burning stove you can bank the coals so that later on you just need some kindling to get a fire going again. And if you are really stupid and not all that concerned about staying alive you can just dump gasoline on the wood and toss in a lit match.

Gasoline is a bit much, it does the job though.  I prefer charcoal lighting fluid.


I knew someone who used white gas for his bbq. Yes, his porch was charred.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Foilhatgrrl: I thought this was a retrospective of the 1918 Spanish Flu.  Seriously people rely on physical newspapers and burn them for heat in 2020? In California?  Who knew.


A lot more people heat their houses with wood fires than you apparently realize. In areas without gas lines, electricity can be expensive. I had a friend who lived in a mansion right outside the city limits, she used a wood stove to heat that gigantic place.

One difference, she would use Duraflame logs to get her fire started. I'm guessing these guys are just used to doing things rugged individualist style, probably don't like those commie fast lighting logs.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd think the obits would keep them busy.
 
