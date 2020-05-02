 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Spem reduxit (She has restored hope)   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Family, New Brunswick, Canada, Public health, Provinces and territories of Canada, Household, Health, Distance  
•       •       •

1518 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's all this about sperm?"
Fark user imageView Full Size

"They said spem"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretend one of those flags is a
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
grats, you made it in time before warm weather makes people go nuts and go out.

Quebec is screwed saw it on tv people are out and about in droves already way before it was under control. better keep borders with us closed we are as dumb as the u.s it seems.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good for them.
Now let's hope they stay vigilant and keep it that way instead of celebrating with Mission Accomplished and having a 2nd harder wave.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't like Spem!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Makes me glad. I have several nurses, doctors, RCMP and lots of essential workers in my family. Hell, working on the McCain Foods french fry line is essential nowadays. i am having some right now to celebrate, with sadly over-cooked chicken wings as a shout out ot my peeps.

EAT MORE FRIES. Until McDonald's and the other restaurants re-open we have to clear the backlog before August and September.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


RIP
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It got us through the War. It was the most delicious thing the British troops had ever tasted.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't like Spem!


I just farkied you with "spitter"
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Glad to hear that having no large cities and no reason for people to visit is finally working out for you crazy Acadians. Good on ya.

/but seriously, it's an excellent province with amazing people
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just have to swallow hard and make the best of it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't like Spem!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, cool! Well done, NB'ers!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
South Korea has 51 million people and no new cases.    That's what I am talking about.  F$ck you COVID-19.

That this f$cking thing can be beaten is even more reason to slow down on re-opening shiat.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a New Brunswick resident, horrified as I have been to watch this situation unfold across the world, I have to mention how impressed I am with this accomplishment.

Aside from like six covidiots protesting on Main Street a couple weeks ago, the people in this little have-not province recognized the importance of following the stay home orders, and did it without complaint.

It seems that places like this, where a community sacrifices together for the common good, are few and far between nowadays. Feeling very fortunate for that.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Masakyst: As a New Brunswick resident, horrified as I have been to watch this situation unfold across the world, I have to mention how impressed I am with this accomplishment.

Aside from like six covidiots protesting on Main Street a couple weeks ago, the people in this little have-not province recognized the importance of following the stay home orders, and did it without complaint.

It seems that places like this, where a community sacrifices together for the common good, are few and far between nowadays. Feeling very fortunate for that.


Your Medical Officer of Health has the most sense of humour of the Experts that appear on CBC News. they keep track of social media nd comment on it, and I think their conversation with the public, being 2-ways, was very helpful.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice way to get Greenlit. Lie your arse off on the header.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's nice, going to keep that up for a year or more till the vaccine comes out?

If things are not kept locked down, it will just find its way in again and spread again.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.