(NYPost)   The first rule of Cigar Club is it's ok to talk about Cigar Club. The second rule is don't show up in a Chevy. You take your Prius driving butt somewhere else too   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Rudy Giuliani, Smoking, Mitch Modell, Altadis, Cigar, cigar club, Restaurant, outdoor Grand Havana  
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, i wonder if Cigar Guy is still open?

/ Hugo Cassar cigars are quite good.
// Fun part? 4 bucks ... fark these snobs and their 50 dollar turd bundles.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their cars must stink.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once we are back to two incomes (wife not working due to immunosuppressive condition) I need to restock my humidor.

Undercrown Churchills are magnificent smokes.  Robust, but your mouth doesn't taste like someone dumped an ashtray in it the next day.

And I bet those guys reek of Axe body spray too.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that sounds horrible. Is that what a fraternity circle jerk morphs into when guys can't get it up anymore?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA:
When the divorced Modell decamped from Manhattan to his Hamptons home a few weeks ago, his most important cargo was cigars: "I brought a whole box, all my favorites - Montecristos, light cigars."

There's a better than even chance he brought some SARS-COV2 along with his humidor.

Protip: This is why the townies loathe you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Once we are back to two incomes (wife not working due to immunosuppressive condition) I need to restock my humidor.

Undercrown Churchills are magnificent smokes.  Robust, but your mouth doesn't taste like someone dumped an ashtray in it the next day.

And I bet those guys reek of Axe body spray too.


Since you mentioned a Drew Estate cigar and Axe Body Spray......

Their Acid cigars definitely smell like Axe.  But I am with you on their normal cigars...damn tasty.

Mentioned this on Fark before:

My Mom hates the smell of cigars, so one day...during college summer break, I used some Axe to cover up the smell of smoke after enjoying a stogie on the back deck.  I walk inside, and she LOATHED the smell.  I explained myself, and she said that It would be better if I never used anything to cover up the smokey smell.

/Lesson learned.
//Never used Axe again.
///I'm my defense, this was in 2000, and I was 21.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm too drunk to read that whole article, but from the first paragraph, I was able to take away this:

I will never have to hear that farking Modell's jingle ever again.
 
