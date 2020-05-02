 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLTX Columbia)   Restaurant terrorized by saliva coated Hand of God   (wltx.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Black-and-white films, SUMTER COUNTY, Sumter County deputies, English-language films, Woman, woman's sandwich, Store workers, woman  
•       •       •

1270 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 8:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In fairness, COVID is probably not the worst thing you can get at a Subway
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: In fairness, COVID is probably not the worst thing you can get at a Subway


I ordered the Salmonella Special the last time I ate there!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thot it was Kentucky Fried Chicken that was finger lickin good.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure she is a back up dancer for the Germaine Jackson Above Ground Pool Rhythm Section.
I can tell by the patterns in the spandex
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she order a tongue sandwich?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nasty coont
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she touched the money they can lift prints off of it.

/No, no, FINGER PRINCE!!
//I don't think so
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's in god's hands now."

Well, he better wash his farking mitts too.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are the worst.

I mentioned this in another thread but my neighborhood had a food truck last week and ALL 20-30 people there were NOT wearing a mask including the staff of the truck!  They were all grouped together like it was a block party and one of them 'mocked' me for wearing a mask ("Oh!  I didn't recognize you with that MASK on!")

My area has a temporary ban on fires (fire pits, etc) but looking out my back window right now I can see 2 families with fires going.

There are just some (a lot) of people that feel the rules don't apply to them
 
ynzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "salvia covered hand of God" and thought, yes, that would be terrifying.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real Queen.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: I thot it was Kentucky Fried Chicken that was finger lickin good.


The rats seem to think so.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It's in god's hands now."

Well, he better wash his farking mitts too.


IIRC he really likes washing men's feet.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: IIRC he really likes washing men's feet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "It's in god's hands now."

Well, he better wash his farking mitts too.

IIRC he really likes washing men's feet.


Far be it from me to yuck his yum, but...ewww.

/Reported for kink-shaming
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness, general assholery, or just plain religion?  It's always hard to tell.
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ynzer: I read that as "salvia covered hand of God" and thought, yes, that would be terrifying.


Whew... I'm not the only one.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm pretty sure she is a back up dancer for the spell Germaine Jackson Above Ground Pool Rhythm Section.
I can tell by the patterns in the spandex


Your witty, but irreverent post would have landed better if you knew how to spell Jermaine's name.

My brother named his only child after him. The Jacksons were pretty cool at the time.

But that don't mean anything when it comes to your edgy sense of ennui.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn... after they cover it with their own saliva.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When did every a-hole in America become a John Waters fan?
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with people.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Mental illness, general assholery, or just plain religion?  It's always hard to tell.


Pretty much all the same, aren't they?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buntz: People are the worst.

I mentioned this in another thread but my neighborhood had a food truck last week and ALL 20-30 people there were NOT wearing a mask including the staff of the truck!  They were all grouped together like it was a block party and one of them 'mocked' me for wearing a mask ("Oh!  I didn't recognize you with that MASK on!")

My area has a temporary ban on fires (fire pits, etc) but looking out my back window right now I can see 2 families with fires going.

There are just some (a lot) of people that feel the rules don't apply to them


Not honoring stay at home, wearing masks, etc. is one thing -- in their own misguided ways, at least those people 'get something out of it' personally, even it that something is just not being inconvenienced in any way.

Licking your hands during a pandemic and smearing your filth over someone elses stuff thereby intentionally exposing them to your bad life choices is NOT in your enlightened self-interest. It is 100% vindictive and evil. She's going out of her way to ruin someone elses day (up to and including potentially killing them) just because she thinks its "fun". Nothing more, nothing less.  Book her and charge her with bio-terrorism, because that is what it boils down to.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 300x187]


Fark user imageView Full Size


LEGEND. And the greatest player ever.
 
buntz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Not honoring stay at home, wearing masks, etc. is one thing -- in their own misguided ways, at least those people 'get something out of it' personally, even it that something is just not being inconvenienced in any way.


Oh, I know, it's just the holier than thou attitude I guess.  "This doesn't affect US! This doesn't apply to US!  And YOU'RE the crazy person for doing it!!"

I know it's not the same thing as the article but I've been smoldering for a week so I repeat the story whenever it's somewhat relevant :)
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buntz: People are the worst.

I mentioned this in another thread but my neighborhood had a food truck last week and ALL 20-30 people there were NOT wearing a mask including the staff of the truck!  They were all grouped together like it was a block party and one of them 'mocked' me for wearing a mask ("Oh!  I didn't recognize you with that MASK on!")

My area has a temporary ban on fires (fire pits, etc) but looking out my back window right now I can see 2 families with fires going.

There are just some (a lot) of people that feel the rules don't apply to them


"If I can't see it, it's not there."

Doesn't work for viruses, nor does it work for radiation.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Mental illness, general assholery, or just plain religion?  It's always hard to tell.


How about "bioterrorism"?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jgok: Dave2042: Mental illness, general assholery, or just plain religion?  It's always hard to tell.

How about "bioterrorism"?


Then we would have to treat families with toddlers the same as we treat wide-eyed maniacs with dynamite vests.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JungleBoogie: buntz: People are the worst.

I mentioned this in another thread but my neighborhood had a food truck last week and ALL 20-30 people there were NOT wearing a mask including the staff of the truck!  They were all grouped together like it was a block party and one of them 'mocked' me for wearing a mask ("Oh!  I didn't recognize you with that MASK on!")

My area has a temporary ban on fires (fire pits, etc) but looking out my back window right now I can see 2 families with fires going.

There are just some (a lot) of people that feel the rules don't apply to them

"If I can't see it, it's not there."

Doesn't work for viruses, nor does it work for radiation.


Or unplanned pregnancy
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.