 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Excess U.S. deaths hit estimated 37,100 in pandemic's early days, far more than previously known. "I think people need to be aware that the data they're seeing on deaths is very incomplete." No kidding   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
42
    More: News, Death, excess deaths, Epidemiology, number of excess deaths, The Washington Post, Alabama Department of Public Health, Mathematics, Estimation  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 8:30 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So 80,000 it is.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's hard to say how much higher, but our best guess might be it's in the range of one and a half times higher," he said.

Oh damn.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those were the early, early days. We are currently in the late early, early days. On the cusp of early middle early, early days.
 
TexasPeace [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
paywall crap
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The number is affected by increases or decreases in other categories of deaths, such as traffic fatalities and homicides.

Which are down, in some cases significantly, so even this data is understating the true impact.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reads to me like at least 100,000.

Time to move those goalposts again.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TexasPeace: paywall crap



The graphs may be screwed up but the text is there:

https://outline.com/FPZuMc


//Subby
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These need to be distributed far and wide to debunk the "Oh, they're just categorizing every death as a COVID death!" crowd.

Not like they'll listen...they'll just say "How can you compare to last year! We don't even have last year!"
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


If that were true (which it ain't) than you are saying that Covid-19 is even farking worse than it appears to be right now, because if official numbers are inflated then explain the excess deaths?
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


You know what helps when you are concerned about incomplete or inaccurate data at a time like this? Looking at excess mortality. You think maybe we should do that to combat that problem you've so helpfully brought up? I know where you could find a discussion on the topic of excess mortality if you're interested.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


But they aren't.
They are, or at least were, only counting pneumonia deaths.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: If that were true (which it ain't)


TwoHead: I know where you could find a discussion on the topic of excess mortality


Me too. It's happened twice in the past month to people I know personally. Real life. Not discussion boards.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So 80,000 it is.


they're admitting to 67k now, that's over 104k dead and that's still low.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to call it a hoax again. Sunday evening post golf tweet will tell us.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: These need to be distributed far and wide to debunk the "Oh, they're just categorizing every death as a COVID death!" crowd.

Not like they'll listen...they'll just say "How can you compare to last year! We don't even have last year!"


Same way Trump can claim about a "broken" test from the Obama Administration. For a virus that wasn't at the time, in human transmission.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


That isn't actually happening Elon Musk doesn't know shiat about what he's talking about.
A C-19 positive gunshot victim dies they're probably not dying from C-19, but that's not what's getting counted. A 30-something with C-19 dies due to a blood clot in the brain, technically that's a stroke, but the clotting was from the C-19, is it just a stroke or is it the the virus?
Some places *really* want to call that a stroke to keep the C-19 numbers down for political reasons.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.

If that were true (which it ain't) than you are saying that Covid-19 is even farking worse than it appears to be right now, because if official numbers are inflated then explain the excess deaths?


I bet their answer will be excess suicides and spousal abuse caused by the stay at home orders.  Or some such crap.  Basically anything to deflect from reality.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TexasPeace: paywall crap


I can't believe there are still people unaware of incognito mode.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sno man: Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.

That isn't actually happening Elon Musk doesn't know shiat about what he's talking about.
A C-19 positive gunshot victim dies they're probably not dying from C-19, but that's not what's getting counted. A 30-something with C-19 dies due to a blood clot in the brain, technically that's a stroke, but the clotting was from the C-19, is it just a stroke or is it the the virus?
Some places *really* want to call that a stroke to keep the C-19 numbers down for political reasons.


The cause of death was a stroke.

The complication was COVID-19.

It's the same way a person doesn't actually "die of AIDS".  They die from the disease they catch that their now weakened immune system can't fight off...which is also usually pneumonia.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fusillade762: TexasPeace: paywall crap

I can't believe there are still people unaware of incognito mode.


Or that they can pay $4/mo if they have an amazon prime account.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sno man: Some places *really* want to call that a stroke to keep the C-19 numbers down for political reasons.


They may be able to slow the data publishing down -- an easy task when the healthcare systems are overwhelmed -- but the doctors who sign the death certificates, and the MEs who check that work, are beholden to their professional licensing boards, and not the mayor or governor.

The stats will take time to assemble but come out they will.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So 80,000 it is.


Optimist.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All the data is incomplete.  We don't know how many people have had it and we don't know how many people have died from it.

This is what happens when you can't test.
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am convinced that many people, until someone they know first-hand dies of complications of COVID-19, will not believe anything.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here they want to test some people that died in late January and early February from mysterious respiratory illnesses and pneumonia.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Reads to me like at least 100,000.

Time to move those goalposts again.


shiat.. tear 'em down.  They serve no purpose at this point.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gaslight: sno man: Some places *really* want to call that a stroke to keep the C-19 numbers down for political reasons.

They may be able to slow the data publishing down -- an easy task when the healthcare systems are overwhelmed -- but the doctors who sign the death certificates, and the MEs who check that work, are beholden to their professional licensing boards, and not the mayor or governor.

The stats will take time to assemble but come out they will.


I'll give you a real world example though that is providing an opportunity for controversy, but before I do let me just say I don't think there is any conspiracy and we will find undercounted deaths.

That being said, in PA doctors certifying deaths are reporting to the PA-NEDSS system, many have vauge familiarity with this (specifically reporting COVID deaths). The Coroners are revoling because their data doesn't match what doctors have.

All it takes is a little discrepancy to fuel the nutters out there, but board-certification doesn't guarnatee accurate count.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How incomplete

Remains to be seen
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I am convinced that many people, until someone they know first-hand dies of complications of COVID-19, will not believe anything.


Yep.
A guy I know who was relatively healthy, 39, no known heart issues died from a heart attack or stroke in his sleep two weeks ago.
/well, he was comatose for 4 days. But still.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


In response to proof of the EXACT OPPOSITE of this, you post your same old tired broken talking point.

Go fark yourself. People are actually dying and coonts like you think it is business as usual for the right wing noise machine.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


Automobile accidents are a symptom of Covid 19
 
zeaper12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sno man: Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.

That isn't actually happening Elon Musk doesn't know shiat about what he's talking about.
A C-19 positive gunshot victim dies they're probably not dying from C-19, but that's not what's getting counted. A 30-something with C-19 dies due to a blood clot in the brain, technically that's a stroke, but the clotting was from the C-19, is it just a stroke or is it the the virus?
Some places *really* want to call that a stroke to keep the C-19 numbers down for political reasons.


The opposite is also true, for political reasons they want to call it in Covid19.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those people are dying of a Democratic hoax just to try to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But China's were accurate.

/s
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You never count your money
When you're sittin' at the table
There'll be time enough for countin'
When the dealin's done
 
Tjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


The death certificate said my brother died of metastatic lung cancer.  He was diagnosed with that a week before, but was never tested for Covid.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.


This is a thing that is happening. It is known.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: But China's were accurate.

/s


Aww, I wanted to fill in the "whataboutism " square on my Covid bingo card but noooooooo, I had to read to the end of your post. Killjoy!
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tjack: Godscrack: Hard to know real numbers when they are calling every and any death Covid19. Doesn't seem to matter what people really died of.

The death certificate said my brother died of metastatic lung cancer.  He was diagnosed with that a week before, but was never tested for Covid.


Sorry for your loss.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.