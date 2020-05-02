 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   Infectious disease experts warn pandemic is more of a "rolling situation", prepare us to "expect more New Yorks"
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hasn't our pizza supply suffered enough?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
16-22 months.
Hunker down.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, some of us are prepared
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yea, I see it rollin'...and I am indeed hatin'
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got this. Dead or alive, we got this.
Get those wills and advanced directives filled out and properly filed, then keep busy, stay in touch with family and friends, learn stuff, and find ways to amuse yourself.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: find ways to amuse yourself.


Pornhub it is then!
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Navajo Nation is a low-population-density New York right now.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ya so nice to have voluntary stay at home and take 2 years instead of draconian 1 1/2 month of real ass quarantine because freedumb.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just try to isolate so the medical system doesn't get overwhelmed. Jettison the billionaires and hedge funds because the suck up tax money we need to address real problems. Concentrate on resilience instead of optimization
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The lack of details in that article was astounding.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: lindalouwho: find ways to amuse yourself.

Pornhub it is then!


You're going to need to replace all of your socks when this is over.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
asymptote, where we never get to zero......
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: 16-22 months.
Hunker down.


I'm not surprised at all. My fear is it will mutate into a more deadly form. Once young people start dropping it'll be hell. But everyone wants to go out and to shop and be back to normal. But it's not normal now. And probably won't be for a while.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Either attack it fiercely, aggressively, with a great deal of cooperation, or watch it bang around everyone for a very long time.

President we have, we only really had one option.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...New York, New York..."

newyorknewyorknewyorknewyorknyrknyrkn​y​rknyrknyrk.nurggg...
 
guttermedic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: The lack of details in that article was astounding.


Came in to say this, leaving satisfied.
 
Birnone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the there are some truths no one wants to admit because they are depressing truths. One is that this virus isn't going away. Some people talk about it coming back next winter as if it's leaving soon. It's not going anywhere, what people should be saying is it'll still be here next winter. Two, we were never going to do the kind of hardcore quarantine that might have shut this down sooner. The country is too big, there are too many people, and not everyone is on the same page. I think we did well to shut down and separate as much as everyone did. Small towns and cities can do total shutdowns but that's not going to happen with 300 million people.

Instead of trying to get the economy reopened to something resembling what it was before, maybe it's time to start creating a new type of economy to deal with the reality of this situation. You can only tease the people with a return to normalcy in 'two more weeks' so many times before they realize it's not happening. Then they'll be angry.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
299 died of COVID on May 1st in NYC.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rolling more doobies drinking more brewski , if that helps.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Rawhide Scene (5/9) | Movieclips
Youtube RdR6MN2jKYs
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think the there are some truths no one wants to admit because they are depressing truths. One is that this virus isn't going away. Some people talk about it coming back next winter as if it's leaving soon. It's not going anywhere, what people should be saying is it'll still be here next winter. Two, we were never going to do the kind of hardcore quarantine that might have shut this down sooner. The country is too big, there are too many people, and not everyone is on the same page. I think we did well to shut down and separate as much as everyone did. Small towns and cities can do total shutdowns but that's not going to happen with 300 million people.

Instead of trying to get the economy reopened to something resembling what it was before, maybe it's time to start creating a new type of economy to deal with the reality of this situation. You can only tease the people with a return to normalcy in 'two more weeks' so many times before they realize it's not happening. Then they'll be angry.


Considering the choir, jails, meat plants, why not open everything 24/7/365?
I mean everything. But, reduce staff and capacity.
Up prices during peak hours.
Ask that people do only home and work and one other activity on a rotation.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think the there are some truths no one wants to admit because they are depressing truths. One is that this virus isn't going away. Some people talk about it coming back next winter as if it's leaving soon. It's not going anywhere, what people should be saying is it'll still be here next winter. Two, we were never going to do the kind of hardcore quarantine that might have shut this down sooner. The country is too big, there are too many people, and not everyone is on the same page. I think we did well to shut down and separate as much as everyone did. Small towns and cities can do total shutdowns but that's not going to happen with 300 million people.

Instead of trying to get the economy reopened to something resembling what it was before, maybe it's time to start creating a new type of economy to deal with the reality of this situation. You can only tease the people with a return to normalcy in 'two more weeks' so many times before they realize it's not happening. Then they'll be angry.


I wonder if what we are seeing is a virus that's going to become normal like the flu. What I mean by that is 50+ years from now we will be asking people if they got their yearly flu and coronavirus vaccine.  Or it will be like the measles vaccine that'll be required when we're young. From a biological and historical perspective it's absolutely fascinating.  But like many things in history it's would be nicer not to live through it and have study it later.
 
Znuh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because we're proven that we can't farking control ourselves as a whole or think forward beyond three days, this entire country and the innocents therein are going to be dragged by COVID for a minimum of three years.

Think our economy is bad now? LOLZ. Wait until it implodes with millions ill while the death toll makes where we are now look like a walk in the farking park.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, youse! Watch it. I'm farking infecting here, jackass!
 
greggerm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well,    ....duh.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: The lack of details in that article was astounding.


The link to the report the article was based on is buried in the story:

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/sites/defa​u​lt/files/public/downloads/cidrap-covid​19-viewpoint-part1.pdf

It's 9 pages, though not all of that is information. The key takeaway elements are thankfully portrayed in little blue boxes on pages 3,4 and 6. Page six (to me) is the real important one because it gives a visual representation as to what the outbreak scenarios they're proposing might look like. I personally believe we're we're going to see the first scenario ("Peaks and Valleys") because of the patchwork nature of response and prevention that's currently happening nationwide.

I am absolutely in the group of people that do not believe a vaccination is coming any time soon and we're in this for the long haul. Not surprisingly, I am not popular at parties (well, I would not be popular at parties if they were happening).
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: 16-22 months.
Hunker down.


At least I don't generally deal with people. Construction, I should be... hopefully okay.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With the incompetent, preening, narcissistic, vindictive, chucklefark Dotard in charge this is guaranteed.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's up to you. New York? New York.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Birnone: I think the there are some truths no one wants to admit because they are depressing truths. One is that this virus isn't going away. Some people talk about it coming back next winter as if it's leaving soon. It's not going anywhere, what people should be saying is it'll still be here next winter. Two, we were never going to do the kind of hardcore quarantine that might have shut this down sooner. The country is too big, there are too many people, and not everyone is on the same page. I think we did well to shut down and separate as much as everyone did. Small towns and cities can do total shutdowns but that's not going to happen with 300 million people.

Instead of trying to get the economy reopened to something resembling what it was before, maybe it's time to start creating a new type of economy to deal with the reality of this situation. You can only tease the people with a return to normalcy in 'two more weeks' so many times before they realize it's not happening. Then they'll be angry.

I wonder if what we are seeing is a virus that's going to become normal like the flu. What I mean by that is 50+ years from now we will be asking people if they got their yearly flu and coronavirus vaccine.  Or it will be like the measles vaccine that'll be required when we're young. From a biological and historical perspective it's absolutely fascinating.  But like many things in history it's would be nicer not to live through it and have study it later.


It is less likely to become seasonal than the flu because

A. The flu has an avian reservoir in Asia which transmits any of a litany of strains to humans, which then fly around the world, EVERY YEAR. Covid has no routine animal reservoir that will continue re-transmitting it to humans.

B. Covid is verified as having a relatively low mutation rate, and until we hit it with the vaccine, there is no clear pressure for it to mutate.

C. Covid is too infectious and too deadly to be tolerated as part of the price of business as usual, the way the flu is.

At this point, basically all the vaccine development resources in the world are working at 100% to develop a vaccine. Covid is quasi-living on borrowed time.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: lindalouwho: find ways to amuse yourself.

Pornhub it is then!

You're going to need to replace all of your socks when this is over.


He can learn to knit his own.  Plenty of time to spare for everyone to practice a new skill.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

erik-k: At this point, basically all the vaccine development resources in the world are working at 100% to develop a vaccine. Covid is quasi-living on borrowed time.


We're too late.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We're all doomed now. You had one job, Mr. President Madagascar, and that herbal drink of yours isn't it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh
I'm kinda burnt out on tuna and bologna anyway.

/ cheap wine goes with both just fine
// you don't have to mix or match
/// try Riesling next time with waffle mix
//// the kids will demand a new batch!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: lindalouwho: find ways to amuse yourself.

Pornhub it is then!

You're going to need to replace all of your socks when this is over.


That's what Amazon is for.
 
ENS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in one of the hottest of hot zones in metropolitan NY. I'm not as sanguine as some of my fellow Americans about our immediate prospects.

I think we're losing 100,000 people if we're lucky and god help us if exposure doesn't concur robust immunity.

These state openings are part of a mass grieving process. They're just denial before acceptance.
 
mikek9
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Barring vaccine/effective treatment if this continues to have low mutation rate this will burn out similar to h1n1/sars (which still see limited number of cases every year). IF this stays around like the flu (like i suspect it will) the real issue is how health systems will adapt nation/world wide. The current state of reusing single use PPE (best case scenario) and allowing NO visitors to dying patients is not a long term viable strategy - we will have to adapt.

I dont have answers. I dont know what the answers will look like. So much depends on how the next 1-2 years plays out.

(for reference I work in CA ED as an RN. We have a fair number of positive cases but are not overwhelmed as of yet. Thank you everyone who has helped make sure we arent overwhelmed. The caveat is we are seeing a lot of people with chronic problems who are delaying seeking treatment and coming in REALLY sick. Stop that. If you have chronic problems and need help, come see us. Please.)
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

erik-k: Covid is quasi-living on borrowed time.


So are we.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: lindalouwho: find ways to amuse yourself.

Pornhub it is then!

You're going to need to replace all of your socks when this is over.

He can learn to knit his own.  Plenty of time to spare for everyone to practice a new skill.


Who the hell is bothering to wear socks anymore? I think I've worn 4 pairs in the last three wee.. oh. Wait I get it.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is fascinating is the people who before all this were content to sit inside watch tv/do computer things and never really want to leave or do anything. You could ask: hey you want to meet up for lunch, come over hang out, go catch a movie, I've got tickets to ___, etc...And the answers were: I'm Tired, I ate, It's too loud there, I hate ____, etc. Now that they are told they can't go and do things, they magically are going stir crazy and feel they've been violated. I call it the don't press the big red button syndrome. You never noticed the big red button until you were told not to press it.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: 16-22 months.
Hunker down.


A shiatload of people are gonna go bankrupt or get kicked out of their houses
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erik-k: 4seasons85!: Birnone: I think the there are some truths no one wants to admit because they are depressing truths. One is that this virus isn't going away. Some people talk about it coming back next winter as if it's leaving soon. It's not going anywhere, what people should be saying is it'll still be here next winter. Two, we were never going to do the kind of hardcore quarantine that might have shut this down sooner. The country is too big, there are too many people, and not everyone is on the same page. I think we did well to shut down and separate as much as everyone did. Small towns and cities can do total shutdowns but that's not going to happen with 300 million people.

Instead of trying to get the economy reopened to something resembling what it was before, maybe it's time to start creating a new type of economy to deal with the reality of this situation. You can only tease the people with a return to normalcy in 'two more weeks' so many times before they realize it's not happening. Then they'll be angry.

I wonder if what we are seeing is a virus that's going to become normal like the flu. What I mean by that is 50+ years from now we will be asking people if they got their yearly flu and coronavirus vaccine.  Or it will be like the measles vaccine that'll be required when we're young. From a biological and historical perspective it's absolutely fascinating.  But like many things in history it's would be nicer not to live through it and have study it later.

It is less likely to become seasonal than the flu because

A. The flu has an avian reservoir in Asia which transmits any of a litany of strains to humans, which then fly around the world, EVERY YEAR. Covid has no routine animal reservoir that will continue re-transmitting it to humans.

B. Covid is verified as having a relatively low mutation rate, and until we hit it with the vaccine, there is no clear pressure for it to mutate.

C. Covid is too infectious and too deadly to be tolerated as part of the price of business as usual, the way the flu is.

At this point, basically all the vaccine development resources in the world are working at 100% to develop a vaccine. Covid is quasi-living on borrowed time.


You're willing to roll the dice on no mutation? Well...

Plan for the worst, hope for the best.
 
