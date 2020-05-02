 Skip to content
(Apartment Therapy)   Now for something completely different ....You already have that drink in hand so you might as well board the train, grab a seat, take a sip and enjoy Norway virtually   (apartmenttherapy.com) divider line
    Cool, Rail transport, scenic train journey, New York City, network of train journey enthusiasts, Rail tracks, Bernina Railway, Locomotive, Public transport  
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh nice! Bookmarked for later or tomorrow, thanks subby.
We can look for birds and murder hornets along the way!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a drink in my hand since 10AM. I need to go back to work before I become a full blown alcoholic.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Eesh, the internet's discovering my 3rd-monitor relaxation addiction. There are some really dazzling ones
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just in case you find yourself pinin' for the fjords...
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cool Train Story Somewhat Related ...

I'm on the very last Amtrak train along the Northwest route that allowed smoking. No other train after us would ever allow smoking again. I smoke a pipe. This was nice. I was going from Minneapolis to Sacramento. Yikes.

We were about to cross the border into one of the Dakotas ( who knows ) and it was night. We were passing this large industrial complex. Odd, very bright light up there at this one building. As we got closer the bright light was definitely the whole complex on fire! Right as we passed, BOOM! Big flash, gave the train a thump, kept right on rolling. HOLY SIZZLE! WTF!? I'm in "OMFG is there ANY energency contact around here at all!?" Nope. Train just kept rolling as I strained to watch the conflagration of an ENTIRE BUSINESS PARK THAT EXPLODED.

/ Reason enough to never go to any of the Dakotas again.
 
midmodan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pluto TV ch 597 does the Norway runs.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robertus: [i.imgur.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Followup CSB:

Once I got to Washingotn we had to switch trains. Got on with some kid who noticed me reading "Resurrection X", the sequel to "The Book of the Subgenius". We got to talking. He gave me magic mushrooms for no reason. I ate them.

I went through the forests of Southern Washington, all of Oregon and part of Northern California seeing shrooming my brains out. Other passengers could not figure out why I was laughing and so happy.

That was sheer beauty. The best trip ( literally ) I ever took. Fantastic. 5 stars. Indescribably gorgeous.

/ Except for the clear cut areas which, on shrooms, seemed like scared hellscapes full of goblins.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
a-ha - Lifelines (Official Video)
Youtube DCkbfyk6XGc
 
ChrisDe [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

midmodan: Pluto TV ch 597 does the Norway runs.


I get those if I eat too much lutefisk .
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately not many train drivers are uploading these videos anymore, but there's a shedload of pre-existing videos on Youtube. Just search for 'cab view' or 'cab ride,' with the video length set to '>20 minutes,' and take your pick.

The ones in TFA are among the best, however.
 
Fubegra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some great ones from Switzerland:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYl​1​C12IXPs2Uo_25OdrPA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/lorirock​s​777/videos

UK as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8LH​7​xMAyCSqpClAvTHwJRw/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/benjie13​1​/videos
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Burial - Truant 720p
Youtube j2Gppa-8hMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zP7​Cs3​n2tqQ
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I have found my new favourite sleeping aid. And I mean this in a good way, I love watching videos like this to help me doze off.

Thanks subby!
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see RailCowGirl has another mention of her The Flåm railway video. Actually her YouTube channel a ton of videos from Norway. Railway Emotions has very good videos from Switzerland, another beautiful country.
 
