(AP News)   "There is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day"   (apnews.com) divider line
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given enough time or money, anything is possible.

Corollary: there's never enough time or money
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I were cynical, I'd start to think a lack of testing is a way to hide how big the problem actually is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It depends on the test. It would be possible to reach those numbers with something like a blood-glucose test strip, or something which you could spit on and watch for a color change. Some of the antibody tests are at that level of complexity but I don't know if it's possible to design one to look for active virus.

The other approach is to test multiple samples at once. You can mix 10 samples together and if that test comes up negative, then that entire group of workers is cleared. This works as long as the true positive rate is low enough that most of the test results are going to be negative.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: If I were cynical, I'd start to think a lack of testing is a way to hide how big the problem actually is.


And as that starts to fail, just stop releasing death numbers... No one will notice the bodies stacking up, right Florida?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PCR is slow.  We need a pregnancy test, but with COVID-19.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: If I were cynical, I'd start to think a lack of testing is a way to hide how big the problem actually is.


Re-opening without complete testing will just blow it all back up again.  It can't be avoided.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tod ya so.  Harvard called for 80 million tests per month.   The entire world has done about 35 million tests...in 4 months.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even 5 million tests a day"

Can we do 2.5M tests across two Earths?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: If I were cynical, I'd start to think a lack of testing is a way to hide how big the problem actually is.


No need to be cynical. This is exactly what's going on.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So far in the U.S. we've only done ~6.9M total since this started. (months).
The expectation is we're going to be doing similar to that but daily?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TRUMP said 5 million tests...HE DID NOT GIVE A TIME PERIOD.
 
skatedrifter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Womp womp Bill Gates. fark off with your forced testing and injections.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Given enough time or money, anything is possible.

Corollary: there's never enough time or money


Oh, there's enough money. Those in control of most of it just don't care enough.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This shiat day in and day out by the powers that be is exhausting, and I think that's actually part of their plan.
Goddamnitsomuch.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: PCR is slow.  We need a pregnancy test, but with COVID-19.


I need to start working on my moves for when I don't have COVID

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BlinKered, you illiterate writer.
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We don't need 20 million tests every day. We need lots of testing early in an outbreak followed by countermeasures.

It's fair to say that few people have experienced this, but there is a system for beating this, and South Korea and a few others got it right.
 
