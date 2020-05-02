 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   2020 doesn't even get the honor of worst year ever. That honor goes to 536   (youtube.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 3:16 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
August of 410, the Goths sacked Rome, it was a festival of rape and pillage like no other (except the USSR in WWII).
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So says that Silver guy at 538.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are so many of these YouTube "documentaries" narrated by a smartassed fifth-grader in the voice of a grown man?
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.


In historical terms, this ain't nothin'.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any year before beer (BB) was invented was the worst.

536 was well into the Anno Breweri era.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The year is young yet as we as today is only March 63rd.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

This About That: Why are so many of these YouTube "documentaries" narrated by a smartassed fifth-grader in the voice of a grown man?


You have to understand that in a saturated media market, the product is less about your knowledge of the topic and more about the CUHRAYZEE CHARACTERS and the DRAMA that come with it.

There are many countless individuals who can calmly discuss the topic of a volcanic eruption that led to a global winter, perhaps there is even a parallel universe where I am this person, perhaps I connect with this individual.  But can they talk about the topic while playing the kazoo, or getting into fights with anonymous individuals on the internet?  Now that's the kind of person I can get behind.

I'm going to create a Twitter account for this hypothetical individual, a man I call @KazooTheTroll, and I am going to follow him.  You have nobody but yourself to blame for my actions.  Like and subscribe.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1916, 1863, 1944, and 1608-1638 weren't great either, Subster.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyway, the important thing is that you will all attempt to use a frame of mind developed by the character and environment of the year 2020, you will attempt to determine the "worst year" in purely objective terms and fail to understand that the human condition is a highly relative phenomenon shaped by subtle shifts in the environment, both natural and technological.  Which is to say that the year 536 was perhaps still fruitful and fulfilling for reasons far beyond the mysterious haze that an individual would probably ascribe to the gods.

We will still come to the unanimous agreement that 2020 is the worst year in human history and this will confound me.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't always watch entire YouTube history videos... but when I do, I've obviously been day drinking again.

Aside from that, though, this one was pretty interesting and entertaining.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Worst in everyone's lifetime is bad enough.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.


THIS! People need to stop taunting fate. There's plenty of time for 2020 to continue its hellish ways.

*knocks on wood*
*Throw salt over her shoulder*
* Makes the sign of the cross*
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...

It's only May.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Badmoodman: We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.

THIS! People need to stop taunting fate. There's plenty of time for 2020 to continue its hellish ways.

*knocks on wood*
*Throw salt over her shoulder*
* Makes the sign of the cross*


This. There is a non-zero chance Trump nukes Switzerland before the end of July.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I called my mother on New Year's Eve, and she said "I feel like this could be a better year than the last few, what do you think."
Me, "Mm, maybe."
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This About That: Badmoodman: We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.

In historical terms, this ain't nothin' just a flu.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Anyway, the important thing is that you will all attempt to use a frame of mind developed by the character and environment of the year 2020, you will attempt to determine the "worst year" in purely objective terms and fail to understand that the human condition is a highly relative phenomenon shaped by subtle shifts in the environment, both natural and technological.  Which is to say that the year 536 was perhaps still fruitful and fulfilling for reasons far beyond the mysterious haze that an individual would probably ascribe to the gods.

We will still come to the unanimous agreement that 2020 is the worst year in human history and this will confound me.


And they'll say LeBron is the greatest basketball player ever, even though I know it's Michael Jordan.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on impact of Justinianic plague | EurekAlert! Science News
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Office Space Worst Day of My Life
Youtube -81WdyD-8Ro
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They did the temperature conversion incorrectly. Makes me doubt the accuracy of the rest of it.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Emperor Justinian I declared the weather fake and kicked The Byzantine Times out of his pressers.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.


Pretty sure you didn't watch the video.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Badmoodman: We're not halfway thru the fresh hell of 2020 yet.

THIS! People need to stop taunting fate. There's plenty of time for 2020 to continue its hellish ways.

*knocks on wood*
*Throw salt over her shoulder*
* Makes the sign of the cross*


*collects lamb's blood*
*creates effigy*
*burns said effigy*
*says GOP controlled House 3 times in the mirror*
*sacrifice to the old gods*
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: 1916, 1863, 1944, and 1608-1638 weren't great either, Subster.


Did volcanos block out the sun causing mass starvations?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Mike_LowELL: Anyway, the important thing is that you will all attempt to use a frame of mind developed by the character and environment of the year 2020, you will attempt to determine the "worst year" in purely objective terms and fail to understand that the human condition is a highly relative phenomenon shaped by subtle shifts in the environment, both natural and technological.  Which is to say that the year 536 was perhaps still fruitful and fulfilling for reasons far beyond the mysterious haze that an individual would probably ascribe to the gods.

We will still come to the unanimous agreement that 2020 is the worst year in human history and this will confound me.

And they'll say LeBron is the greatest basketball player ever, even though I know it's Michael Jordan.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/I got nuttin'
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This About That: Why are so many of these YouTube "documentaries" narrated by a smartassed fifth-grader in the voice of a grown man?


I think that 5th grader should have had his science teacher check his work...
Fark user imageView Full Size


According to this, the temperature dropped anywhere from 1.6 to 2.5 degrees C (from, I'm assuming, local average), which the video says is equivalent to 34.88 to 36.5 degrees F.

It isn't. It's more like 3 to 4.5 degrees F.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I called my mother on New Year's Eve, and she said "I feel like this could be a better year than the last few, what do you think."
Me, "Mm, maybe."


Did you call from Rapture?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mike_LowELL: Anyway, the important thing is that you will all attempt to use a frame of mind developed by the character and environment of the year 2020, you will attempt to determine the "worst year" in purely objective terms and fail to understand that the human condition is a highly relative phenomenon shaped by subtle shifts in the environment, both natural and technological.  Which is to say that the year 536 was perhaps still fruitful and fulfilling for reasons far beyond the mysterious haze that an individual would probably ascribe to the gods.

We will still come to the unanimous agreement that 2020 is the worst year in human history and this will confound me.


Simple: Trump. It's all about Trump. Every day he draws breath is an eternity of suffering.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.