(The Big Lead)   Because this timeline doesn't suck enough...Murder Hornets   (thebiglead.com)
    United States, Pandemic, global pandemic shutting, murder hornets  
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



FARK .. OFF!!
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NOPE! My substitute for this entire thread.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder hornets?  Made by Boeing?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Back in the day, we had Africanized Killer Bees.... AND WE LIKED IT!
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Murder Hornets is the name of my WASP cover band.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why I carry a full arsenal of insect destroying chemicals.
The orkin folks would blush
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Murder Hornets is the name of my WASP cover band.


*tiny fists*
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's mandibles look like the Jaws of life rescue machine.
 
dready zim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Murder Hornets is like Drunk Alcoholics.

It is their nature to be like that.

This is not news.
 
Boudyro [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once had a hornet back it's way up my nose and sting my inside my right nostril. I ran inside, dialed 91, and held off on the last 1 until I stopped hyperventilating. My nose swelled up like a Clown nose for days.

In retrospect, I probably shouldn't have poured gasoline into their nest, set it on fire, and beat it with a shovel.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Meh. Back in the day, we had Africanized Killer Bees.... AND WE LIKED IT!


admcars.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once had a hornet back it's way up my nose and sting my inside my right nostril. I ran inside, dialed 91, and held off on the last 1 until I stopped hyperventilating. My nose swelled up like a Clown nose for days.

In retrospect, I probably shouldn't have poured gasoline into their nest, set it on fire, and beat it with a shovel.


No, they had a chance of surviving that. Best be safe and use a flamethrower on it for five or ten minutes.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Burn it all down.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are these enormous black tarantula wasps already in California.

So big we call them hawks.

I recall one day going into a hardware and parts store and hearing this insanely loud buzzing. I swear i thought there was an electrical short. I was so concerned I mentioned it to an employee at the desk who just pointed at the window where a Tarantula Hawk was trying to escape. No one wanted to get near it to help it out the door -- myself included.

/ BBBZZZZZZTTT BBZZZZTTT BBZZZZTTT!!!!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Beerguy: [Fark user image image 685x375]


FARK .. OFF!!


That's a hard "nope" right there, sirs and madames.

I live in a small house in the very edge of my city, nestled up directly against a densely wooded mountain. We get a lot of bugs here, but I live and let live.

There are these large crickets all over our house, but they cause no problems, so I leave them be. There are three aphids crawling on my screen right now, but they cause no problems, so I leave them in peace.

That thing? I will happily murder it and its children, then write insulting limericks about the manner in which I murdered them.
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm highly allergic to the lil Farkers so when I have to cut the grass or do anything outside this year....... I'll be dressin for suggess!!!
I really don't wanna have to use to use my Epi pin that's an another ambo ride to the hospital too!!!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are these hornets going to do anything to bee populations worse than our pesticides?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember seeing quite a few hummingbird moths last time I visited Germany (Mainz).  However, those are harmless and kinda cute, whereas these are the stuff of nightmares.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once had a hornet back it's way up my nose and sting my inside my right nostril. I ran inside, dialed 91, and held off on the last 1 until I stopped hyperventilating. My nose swelled up like a Clown nose for days.

In retrospect, I probably shouldn't have poured gasoline into their nest, set it on fire, and beat it with a shovel.


I was running. A bee stung my eye brow.  My face looked like a football for a month.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably deliberately smuggled in and released to create havoc, damage the ecology and cost time and money spent on other things.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a flying Hornet might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just.

Farking.

GREAT.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Murder Hornets is the name of my WASP cover band.


I thought it was a metal side project of the Yellowjackets.
 
dwrash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: Probably deliberately smuggled in and released to create havoc, damage the ecology and cost time and money spent on other things.


Want me to start a list of foreign invaders that have and will do more harm than Covid-19?

Emerald ash borer
Spotted Lantern Fly
Snakehead fish
Asian Carp
Zebra Mussels
Walnut Gird
Japanese Beetle
.
.
.
.
.

But no real outrage about any of those.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There are these enormous black tarantula wasps already in California.

So big we call them hawks.

I recall one day going into a hardware and parts store and hearing this insanely loud buzzing. I swear i thought there was an electrical short. I was so concerned I mentioned it to an employee at the desk who just pointed at the window where a Tarantula Hawk was trying to escape. No one wanted to get near it to help it out the door -- myself included.

/ BBBZZZZZZTTT BBZZZZTTT BBZZZZTTT!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How are they getting here? Is some asshole purposefully importing them or is there some accidental path?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once had a hornet back it's way up my nose and sting my inside my right nostril. I ran inside, dialed 91, and held off on the last 1 until I stopped hyperventilating. My nose swelled up like a Clown nose for days.

In retrospect, I probably shouldn't have poured gasoline into their nest, set it on fire, and beat it with a shovel.


Uncle Randy?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I remember seeing quite a few hummingbird moths last time I visited Germany (Mainz).  However, those are harmless and kinda cute, whereas these are the stuff of nightmares.


Um, in AMERICA we call them Sphinx Moths and they eat our tomatoes. The big fat green larvae, not the moths.

/ Fat bastards but they sure grow up to be kind of neat.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These have been here for years.
Let's sensationalize another omg bad Asian thing right now. Good plan.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In before... nevermind.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you've never had the full on onslaught of a mega hive of murderous wasps or hornets clinging and stinging every membrane of your being be thankful,
/Nicholas Cage does not do it justice
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

The Broooooown Hornet!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Netflix' future reality show involving a shady con artist, murder hornets and his baby mama will get us all through the second wave shutdown.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [cdn.shopify.com image 632x480]
The Broooooown Hornet!


Drugs you, then repeatedly stings?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Are these hornets going to do anything to bee populations worse than our pesticides?


F*ck yeah, that's why they're called murder hornets. Just a few of them can destroy a beehive in a couple of hours. They kill the adult bees by decapitating them, then they eat the larvae and pupae.
Multiple stings can kill some people. Washington state is freaking out about them. If they spread, will it be called another pandemic? In this timeline all bets are off.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: UNC_Samurai: Are these hornets going to do anything to bee populations worse than our pesticides?

F*ck yeah, that's why they're called murder hornets. Just a few of them can destroy a beehive in a couple of hours. They kill the adult bees by decapitating them, then they eat the larvae and pupae.
Multiple stings can kill some people. Washington state is freaking out about them. If they spread, will it be called another pandemic? In this timeline all bets are off.


Invest in badminton racquet futures
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: born_yesterday: I remember seeing quite a few hummingbird moths last time I visited Germany (Mainz).  However, those are harmless and kinda cute, whereas these are the stuff of nightmares.

Um, in AMERICA we call them Sphinx Moths and they eat our tomatoes. The big fat green larvae, not the moths.

/ Fat bastards but they sure grow up to be kind of neat.


Gah!  I was ignorant of the fact that the hornworm was the larvae of the sphinx moth.  That ain't gonna save them when they go after my tomatoes again.  I loathe hornworms.

The first year I got hornworms, I didn't know what to look for.  Then you'll notice a huge swath of defoliated tomato plant, and you see those fat green monsters.  I did see a few that had fallen prey to the wasps that lay their eggs on them, and that was pretty cool.  But that's after they've done an incredible amount of damage.

This last year, I watched my plants like a hawk for these green assholes.  My trick is to look for their black droppings on leaves.  Then look for them up above it.  I was able to detect them much sooner when I learned to look for this.  It's tough to see those little bastards until it's too late.  I was able to get them when they were still less than an inch long, before they'd done the incredible damage they can do with they're bigger.

Not my pic, but I always like seeing these suffer.  Sorry, sphinx moth, you are SOL if you go after my tomatoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mollari: lindalouwho: UNC_Samurai: Are these hornets going to do anything to bee populations worse than our pesticides?

F*ck yeah, that's why they're called murder hornets. Just a few of them can destroy a beehive in a couple of hours. They kill the adult bees by decapitating them, then they eat the larvae and pupae.
Multiple stings can kill some people. Washington state is freaking out about them. If they spread, will it be called another pandemic? In this timeline all bets are off.

Invest in badminton racquet futures


Screw that, flamethrowers it is.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There are these enormous black tarantula wasps already in California.

So big we call them hawks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


oh god its one of my H-games but in real-life
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: CrazyCurt: born_yesterday: I remember seeing quite a few hummingbird moths last time I visited Germany (Mainz).  However, those are harmless and kinda cute, whereas these are the stuff of nightmares.

Um, in AMERICA we call them Sphinx Moths and they eat our tomatoes. The big fat green larvae, not the moths.

/ Fat bastards but they sure grow up to be kind of neat.

Gah!  I was ignorant of the fact that the hornworm was the larvae of the sphinx moth.  That ain't gonna save them when they go after my tomatoes again.  I loathe hornworms.

The first year I got hornworms, I didn't know what to look for.  Then you'll notice a huge swath of defoliated tomato plant, and you see those fat green monsters.  I did see a few that had fallen prey to the wasps that lay their eggs on them, and that was pretty cool.  But that's after they've done an incredible amount of damage.

This last year, I watched my plants like a hawk for these green assholes.  My trick is to look for their black droppings on leaves.  Then look for them up above it.  I was able to detect them much sooner when I learned to look for this.  It's tough to see those little bastards until it's too late.  I was able to get them when they were still less than an inch long, before they'd done the incredible damage they can do with they're bigger.

Not my pic, but I always like seeing these suffer.  Sorry, sphinx moth, you are SOL if you go after my tomatoes.

[Fark user image image 290x173]


Oh come on, that's a muppet, right? RIGHT?!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Befuddled: How are they getting here? Is some asshole purposefully importing them or is there some accidental path?


some say they escaped from a Asian lab. others swear they're from a Asian wet market. go figure.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dildos, a virus, murder hornets? Bring it on. We're Americans. We're ready for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boudyro: [preview.redd.it image 553x767]


Hornet-like typing detected
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Oh come on, that's a muppet, right? RIGHT?!


No no, it's from the trailer for Annihilation.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
