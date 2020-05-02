 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   25-year-old law student spent early days of pandemic playing Pokemon Go, until he noticed the birds: "I thought, why don't I take up birding? It's like real-life Pokemon Go"   (apnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Spiffy, Bird, different bird species, Downloads of popular bird identification apps, bird identification, male birds, Conner Brown, prestigious Cornell Lab of Ornithology, birds  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He captures birds in small balls, and joins with other birders to attack and capture rare or powerful birds?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He annoys his parents to drive him around to places to catch the birds?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Birds are their most active - and noisy - now

They're a lot easier to hear than see, which makes getting a decent pic all the more satisfying.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he can write a law review article about attempted murder.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Year is here!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching birds since I was an adolescent. Oh, the sort with wings. That's different.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people really like boobies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Some people really like boobies.

[Fark user image 425x281]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Some people like a pair of great tits.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude in the picture is 25?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a rose-breasted grosbeak for the first time ever today.
A few days ago there was a brown thrasher, and I'd only seen one of those once before.
At present, I've seen 23 different bird species in my backyard since March 15.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking about eventually buying a hunting game on Steam even though I have absolutely no interest in actual hunting.

Is that weird?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
When the game first came out Forest Lawn Cemetery was a very popular place. Then they asked for the Stops and Gyms to be removed. Ironically Forest Lawn also hates the bird watchers so a bunch of the local PoGO players started watching birds.

They also hate the people looking for Casper.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, Casper is an albino deer that lives in the cemetery.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Non Sequitur Man: Some people really like boobies.

[Fark user image 425x281]

[Fark user image 281x180]

Some people like a pair of great tits.


Some people make me laugh so spontaneously that I drool.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Birdemic!

Time to invest in slrpnls.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The dude in the picture is 25?


That's what I'm wondering. That is a REALLY rough 25!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
" 25-year-old law student spent early days of pandemic playing Pokemon Go, until he noticed the birds "

timeentertainment.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This confirms more of how this has made many older hobbies, outdoor activities, and getting back to basics the thing now that you can't DO things.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: The dude in the picture is 25?

That's what I'm wondering. That is a REALLY rough 25!


He got into a fight with a chrono-wizard and doesn't like to talk about it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: The dude in the picture is 25?

That's what I'm wondering. That is a REALLY rough 25!


Right? He's got the same amount of gray that I have but I'm 46 and it just started to show up 6 years ago.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The guy in the picture is the 25 year old?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bird watchers are called "twitchers"

/the more you know
//DNRTFA
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: The dude in the picture is 25?

That's what I'm wondering. That is a REALLY rough 25!



The caption says it's this guy, quoted later in article:

"The birds don't know that there's a pandemic. They're migrating, building nests and laying eggs, just like they always have," said Michael Kopack Jr., who put up a birdhouse at his home in Angier, North Carolina, and is watching a pair of bluebirds hatch their eggs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: The dude in the picture is 25?

That's what I'm wondering. That is a REALLY rough 25!


The caption says it's this guy, quoted later in article:

"The birds don't know that there's a pandemic. They're migrating, building nests and laying eggs, just like they always have," said Michael Kopack Jr., who put up a birdhouse at his home in Angier, North Carolina, and is watching a pair of bluebirds hatch their eggs.


Nope. Time wizard.
 
UralMD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


That is a rough 25 year old!
 
UralMD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UralMD: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x533]

That is a rough 25 year old!


Damn, I see this has already been covered.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UralMD: UralMD: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x533]

That is a rough 25 year old!

Damn, I see this has already been covered.


Time wizards can be tricky.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]


I once had a Pidgey show up while at KFC.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dimensio: UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]

I once had a Pidgey show up while at KFC.


That's how I met my wife.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: He captures birds in small balls, and joins with other birders to attack and capture rare or powerful birds?


Well, he throws balls* at them.

* rocks, etc
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I thought, 'Why don't I take up birding?' It's like real-life Pokemon Go. It's super addicting because you can start logging them and you get a little collection. It's really cool," Brown said.

Sounds like the kid has a good head on his shoulders... I like him.

He paused, then added, "They should really game-ify it."

Never mind, the stupid kicked in. Ah well, it was nice while it lasted.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badafuco: The guy in the picture is the 25 year old?


If only some means existed to discern whether the subject of the article is the same person as the man in the picture.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, the opening paragraphy is about Conner Brown, but for the three-picture slide show above this paragraph the first picture is of someone else. Someone on the webteam over there effed up.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At le

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Dimensio: UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]

I once had a Pidgey show up while at KFC.

That's how I met my wife.


That's how I met your wife too!
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: "I thought, 'Why don't I take up birding?' It's like real-life Pokemon Go. It's super addicting because you can start logging them and you get a little collection. It's really cool," Brown said.

Sounds like the kid has a good head on his shoulders... I like him.

He paused, then added, "They should really game-ify it."

Never mind, the stupid kicked in. Ah well, it was nice while it lasted.


No sure about making it a game, but it could be a pretty cool app that is similar to a coin collecting book. The app has a list of birds common to your area and an "empty" picture field.. You can then take pictures with your phone and log the bird species. It could be an effective way to track the different birds you have seen.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Badafuco: The guy in the picture is the 25 year old?

If only some means existed to discern whether the subject of the article is the same person as the man in the picture.


Obviously question all mages in a 16 furlong radius that have dabbled in the chronological arts.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UralMD: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x533]

That is a rough 25 year old!


Maybe he's a software guy and is really meant 0x25 years old

/it's still a pretty rough 0x25 years
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: At leConservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Dimensio: UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]

I once had a Pidgey show up while at KFC.

That's how I met my wife.

That's how I met your wife too!


Yeah, sorry about that.
 
caljar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: "I thought, 'Why don't I take up birding?' It's like real-life Pokemon Go. It's super addicting because you can start logging them and you get a little collection. It's really cool," Brown said.

Sounds like the kid has a good head on his shoulders... I like him.

He paused, then added, "They should really game-ify it."

Never mind, the stupid kicked in. Ah well, it was nice while it lasted.


They actually should.  Every year I start a new list to see how many different birds I can find, and how many I can just find in my back yard.  Are, how many I can see in a day.  There is no reason this couldn't be made interesting as a game.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dimensio: UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]

I once had a Pidgey show up while at KFC.


I caught a Magikarp at the fish counter at Wegman's.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: He captures birds in small balls, and joins with other birders to attack and capture rare or powerful birds?


I'm in!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: foo monkey: At leConservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Dimensio: UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]

I once had a Pidgey show up while at KFC.

That's how I met my wife.

That's how I met your wife too!

Yeah, sorry about that.


You came up with the perfect comeback to a 'your wife' joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not a birder, but a quick look in the Apple App Store shows a couple apps from Cornell and one from the Audubon society, plus one called Chirp which looks like it might be more social than the others.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: RodneyToady: He captures birds in small balls, and joins with other birders to attack and capture rare or powerful birds?

I'm in!


Some people have binders full of birds.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw a bright red crested pileated woodpecker fly through a previously heavily trafficked intersection on my hobo meanderings.  I took it as an omen that even the birds know mankind is cooked
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Dimensio: Badafuco: The guy in the picture is the 25 year old?

If only some means existed to discern whether the subject of the article is the same person as the man in the picture.

Obviously question all mages in a 16 furlong radius that have dabbled in the chronological arts.


You're not going to let go of this chronological thing, are you?!
This is worse than what you did same time next year.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Dimensio: Badafuco: The guy in the picture is the 25 year old?

If only some means existed to discern whether the subject of the article is the same person as the man in the picture.

Obviously question all mages in a 16 furlong radius that have dabbled in the chronological arts.

You're not going to let go of this chronological thing, are you?!
This is worse than what you did same time next year.


I told you the year after next to quit questioning my methods...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [i.redd.it image 421x698]


Two-frame version:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I saw a pair of hooded orioles hanging around my house for a few weeks in March and April.  It was really cool, I'd only ever seen an oriole once or twice.  They've since moved on.

The hummingbirds have chased all the purple house finches out of the yard, only the black phoebes dare to share the yard with the asshole hummingbirds.  No mockingbirds yet, but they'll come soon enough to f*ck with my loquats.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.