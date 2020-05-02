 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   The underboob dress is a thing now? I guess I could take a look (safe for work unless naked hands covering boobs offends you)   (news.com.au)
73
•       •       •

Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That five-year-old boy (scroll down in the article) is the skinniest five-year-old I've ever seen in my life. I hope he is OK and not sick or anything.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never ordered from PLT. Too many horror stories


who would order clothes from jim bakker anyway

oh, plt, not ptl...
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not seeing the problem.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a reality show on Netflix called Too Hot to Handle. Wife is watching. Stupid as hell, but there is sooooo much underboob. It's basically "Underboob: The Show".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it's on backwards.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, what you're saying is that not all dresses fit all body types?

Whuddathunkit?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Overboob sits in her castle on high
While the Underboob toils in the fields nearby
Rebel whispers echo below Lord Pubis's bush
as The Labia plan coup d'Etatas in alliance with The Tush
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dress you bought without trying it on may not fit you? Shocker!

/although she'd probably prefer the Minivan.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you click to unmute, you can just turn the volume down, even with one hand.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reviewing the picture in question I don't believe there is anything wrong with the dress.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the humidity.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm offended that they're not my hands
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's nothing Christiana Aguilera wasn't doing 17 years ago
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gads.  IMHO, nothing makes a woman more unattractive than ink.  Ink on the stomach, visible due to the cut of that dress, even moreso.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This dress I bought without trying on, which was modelled on a slim woman with a boyish figure, does not adequately cover my swollen cans. I am posting this out of a sense of genuine shock and outrage. But while you're here, also have a look at my cans, which are too awesome to fit in this dress."
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coolcoolcool.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: The Overboob sits in her castle on high
While the Underboob toils in the fields nearby
Rebel whispers echo below Lord Pubis's bush
as The Labia plan coup d'Etatas in alliance with The Tush


How how how did you come up with that one?  Well done.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: "This dress I bought without trying on, which was modelled on a slim woman with a boyish figure, does not adequately cover my swollen cans. I am posting this out of a sense of genuine shock and outrage. But while you're here, also have a look at my cans, which are too awesome to fit in this dress."


Women with big cans are like guys with big dongs.  They can't help but whip them out and show people.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
please...
no pics of obese women with back boobs
/not a bookmark
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: And it's nothing Christiana Aguilera wasn't doing 17 years ago
[Fark user image 425x626]


Or DS9 25 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And to prime-time no less.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hand covered boobs don't offend me but the stupid Budweiser looking logo tattoo does
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fail to see a problem here
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: That five-year-old boy (scroll down in the article) is the skinniest five-year-old I've ever seen in my life. I hope he is OK and not sick or anything.


Nowadays sure back in the 70s he would be average
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone attached her bewbs in the wrong place. Okay I'm off to check out the lingerie thread now. Probably won't be seeing any of you for a while.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or have lots of Aussie women suddenly just become screeching vapid attention wh0res
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: pkjun: "This dress I bought without trying on, which was modelled on a slim woman with a boyish figure, does not adequately cover my swollen cans. I am posting this out of a sense of genuine shock and outrage. But while you're here, also have a look at my cans, which are too awesome to fit in this dress."

Women with big cans are like guys with big dongs.  They can't help but whip them out and show people.


...especially after they recently bought them like she did.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am truly offended by hands covering any boobies. Free the Boobies
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: I think someone attached her bewbs in the wrong place. Okay I'm off to check out the lingerie thread now. Probably won't be seeing any of you for a while.


So back in 3 ... minutes
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: That five-year-old boy (scroll down in the article) is the skinniest five-year-old I've ever seen in my life. I hope he is OK and not sick or anything.


The kid may not be physically ill but think of the future mental issues the kid may have by having his mother make him wear that dress.  Kid does not look happy in that picture.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Gads.  IMHO, nothing makes a woman more unattractive than ink.  Ink on the stomach, visible due to the cut of that dress, even moreso.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 291x400]


AndoCommando: Miss5280: That five-year-old boy (scroll down in the article) is the skinniest five-year-old I've ever seen in my life. I hope he is OK and not sick or anything.

The kid may not be physically ill but think of the future mental issues the kid may have by having his mother make him wear that dress.  Kid does not look happy in that picture.



Boomers...
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: There's a reality show on Netflix called Too Hot to Handle. Wife is watching. Stupid as hell, but there is sooooo much underboob. It's basically "Underboob: The Show".


But are they halfway to their hips like this chick's?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Gads.  IMHO, nothing makes a woman more unattractive than ink.  Ink on the stomach, visible due to the cut of that dress, even moreso.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 291x400]


I love women with tattoos as long as they're not obnoxious. I can't tell enough here to make that decision.
 
danceswithcrows [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: there is sooooo much underboob. It's basically "Underboob: The Show".


I fail to see the problem with this.  Also, while I would normally post examples of underboob, even the most demure ones are apparently NSFNewFark, so check them out at the old external gallery (potentially NSFW.)
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread really needs more helpful pics of underboobs.  You know, for research.  (Ahhh....the old days of FARK, how I miss you sometimes.)
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danceswithcrows: scottydoesntknow: there is sooooo much underboob. It's basically "Underboob: The Show".

I fail to see the problem with this.  Also, while I would normally post examples of underboob, even the most demure ones are apparently NSFNewFark, so check them out at the old external gallery (potentially NSFW.)


If any of that was wrong, I don't ever want to be right
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danceswithcrows: scottydoesntknow: there is sooooo much underboob. It's basically "Underboob: The Show".

I fail to see the problem with this.  Also, while I would normally post examples of underboob, even the most demure ones are apparently NSFNewFark, so check them out at the old external gallery (potentially NSFW.)


Miss the old fark...where we could post all the underboob we wanted before drew sold out.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyUncle: This thread really needs more helpful pics of underboobs.  You know, for research.  (Ahhh....the old days of FARK, how I miss you sometimes.)


Look at the bright side,you still can call women disease-riddled whores
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole article was basically "woman shows breasts on Twitter for attention".

Normal people just return shiat that does doesn't fit.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: That whole article was basically "woman shows breasts on Twitter for attention".

Normal people just return shiat that does doesn't fit.


Yeah but she's an Aussie who bought some new titties to go in that dress, and could NOT waste an opportunity to attention wh0re.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First...I never buy clothes for myself online.   I've always been busty and have a long back so any dress I might buy would find the waistline tucked under my boobs instead at my waist and the bust would be popping buttons.

Okay, I take that back, Eddie Bauer, before they imploded, actually made clothes for tall women that fit (including long sleeves that actually reached my wrists).  Nice clothes, not just sporty stuff.  But besides that no way.

Also,the model doesn't have any boobs.   That's why it looked alright on her.   I am always amazed that people think they will look the same as the stick figure in the picture.   That's why you try it on (in the store) before you buy it.   Yeah, yeah, you can always return it, but that is a pain in the ass.   And time consuming.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: First...I never buy clothes for myself online.   I've always been busty...


That's as far as I got.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: scottydoesntknow: there is sooooo much underboob. It's basically "Underboob: The Show".

I fail to see the problem with this.  Also, while I would normally post examples of underboob, even the most demure ones are apparently NSFNewFark, so check them out at the old external gallery (potentially NSFW.)


My day just became more stimulating.   Thank you sir/madam, you are a God among men.
 
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't think that dress was designed for low-hanging boobs
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cormee: I don't think that dress was designed for low-hanging boobs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: First...I never buy clothes for myself online.   I've always been busty and have a long back so any dress I might buy would find the waistline tucked under my boobs instead at my waist and the bust would be popping buttons.

Okay, I take that back, Eddie Bauer, before they imploded, actually made clothes for tall women that fit (including long sleeves that actually reached my wrists).  Nice clothes, not just sporty stuff.  But besides that no way.

Also,the model doesn't have any boobs.   That's why it looked alright on her.   I am always amazed that people think they will look the same as the stick figure in the picture.   That's why you try it on (in the store) before you buy it.   Yeah, yeah, you can always return it, but that is a pain in the ass.   And time consuming.


This is why I hate that brick-and-mortar stores are closing. I can try things on, see how they truly look in person. Buying something online is such a crapshoot. More often than not, what you receive is in no way even close to what was pictured or described. And returning things for another size or even a refund is a pain in the ass.

But I guess that is why I seem to have more money lately. I haven't been spending it at stores. I just hope that everything I currently have lasts as long as I do.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
danceswithcrows:  Also, while I would normally post examples of underboob, even the most demure ones are apparently NSFNewFark, so check them out at the old external gallery (potentially NSFW.)

Just wanted to say thank you for maintaining the old external gallery, if only as a memorial to the glory days of oldFark.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Instagram attention whore gets attention. More at 11
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: farker gets triggered. More at 11
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeh.  Like this wasn't purposeful.
 
