(Fox11 Los Angeles)   There are essential services and then there are ESSENTIAL services   (foxla.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
someone tried a diy boob job like those ones of people butchering their hair trying to cut it?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What better time to recover from a plastic surgery you can deny than during a lock down.....
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hospitals and clinics are the ones that should ultimately decide this, not the town council. In California we have done a pretty good job with this to the point that our hospitals can start bringing in deferred cases.

Obviously the more important cases are prioritized, but we've got the capacity and protocols solidly in place. Here, part of the preop includes illness screens and COVID19 testing within 48hrs of surgery.

The community surveillance program is in place to detect upticks in infection to give hospitals time to ramp down elective surgeries and make space for new covid patients in case of rebound. You wouldn't believe the amount of planning that had gone into this.

It's too bad other states haven't reacted as quickly and thoroughly as California, and imported cases are now my major source of anxiety.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never know when you may need that tummy tuck ..
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals are losing a ton of money. Here in NYC, my wife's major medical center is losing 300M a month. They are looking to resume some level of service to process the backlog. A lot of medical procedures are done to prevent a costlier and more invasive procedure later on. This is now later on. It's not good.

But that's on the hospitals to decide. Having a government dictate what procedures are essential is bullshiat lobbying by the Dermatology industry in this case.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know why this is needed.  You can't see the wrinkles through the face ask anyway.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LaChanz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stay classy California. Meanwhile, you can't see a dentist.
 
radarlove
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
May they...no...there's no need for me to curse these people.  We all know where their vanity will lead.
 
radarlove
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Stay classy California. Meanwhile, you can't see a dentist.


Had to call five hospitals just to find someone to call in a scrip for some penicillin for me because a broken bicuspid turned into a completely swollen face and a 104° fever.  Pretty much everyone I've talked to says they're only seeing you at the hospital right now if your airway is blocked.  Praying the dental school opens back up in a few weeks so I can get on on a list for extractions asap.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I side with the man who voted no. any cosmetic procedure can wait save perhaps reconstructive surgery on accident victims and that only for those with the worst disfigurements that cause difficulty doing normal life functions.
 
Cormee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hookers?
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Stay classy California. Meanwhile, you can't see a dentist.


I wrote off most talk of California craziness as politically motivated until this liberal spent a summer (94) just outside San Francisco. Walking to the neighborhood bar/restaurant about every third house had a pool, but I couldn't get water with my meals because "there's a water shortage," was rudely scolded by every waitress--about a third of whom admitted to having a pool...

Was especially-excited to visit the historic Peoples Park in Berkeley and talk with an activist feeding the homeless and passing out literature. Until I actually talked with her and read her literature, which she hadn't read and was in direct opposition to her own views. (I do give her points, though, for her gratitude that I read her literature for her.) Found she was directing the homeless to a full and unsafe shelter when the neighborhood had other better options for them and the neighborhood. Was amazed that having been there a week and simply reading the papers I was more familiar with local issues than an actual local...
 
mottsnil [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Don't know why this is needed.  You can't see the wrinkles through the face ask anyway.


THIS! I will wear my mask long after it is necessary, I'm going to pretend I'm just extremely paranoid about everyone else's droplets when in fact I'm just hiding the fact that I saved a bunch of money by not having shiat injected into my laugh lines. WINNING!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: LaChanz: Stay classy California. Meanwhile, you can't see a dentist.

I wrote off most talk of California craziness as politically motivated until this liberal spent a summer (94) just outside San Francisco. Walking to the neighborhood bar/restaurant about every third house had a pool, but I couldn't get water with my meals because "there's a water shortage," was rudely scolded by every waitress--about a third of whom admitted to having a pool...

Was especially-excited to visit the historic Peoples Park in Berkeley and talk with an activist feeding the homeless and passing out literature. Until I actually talked with her and read her literature, which she hadn't read and was in direct opposition to her own views. (I do give her points, though, for her gratitude that I read her literature for her.) Found she was directing the homeless to a full and unsafe shelter when the neighborhood had other better options for them and the neighborhood. Was amazed that having been there a week and simply reading the papers I was more familiar with local issues than an actual local...


You seem like a handful.  In a "not good" kind of way.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is better to look good than feel good.
 
