(Oregon Live)   Today is World Naked Gardening Day. Now who's ready to get out and trim some bushes?   (oregonlive.com) divider line
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I still have to wear a mask?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gardening nude in 100 degree temperatures?  I don't want a sunburn on my penis.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Gardening nude in 100 degree temperatures?  I don't want a sunburn on my penis.


Amateur.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been at war with poison ivy around my place since time immemorial and not in the mood to get nekkid and roll around in it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I've been at war with poison ivy around my place since time immemorial and not in the mood to get nekkid and roll around in it.


Amateur.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ticks call this "Free Lunch Day."
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"World Naked Gardening Day"

Fark user imageView Full Size


No thanks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: berylman: I've been at war with poison ivy around my place since time immemorial and not in the mood to get nekkid and roll around in it.

Amateur.


I welcome you to the jungle. Your immunity to urushiol is a given. Here is a machete and blowtorch while I wimp out.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
12C and raining, nope
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rhodabear: [Fark user image image 425x265]


Mow the Lawn
Youtube VoFan5tUj2U
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Her come the incels ...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: rhodabear: [Fark user image image 425x265]

[YouTube video: Mow the Lawn]


lol'd at "tulips on the mound".
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmmm...  old branches, weeds covered with thorns, whatever that weird weed with the neon orange coloured sap is that instantly reactive to skin, poison ivy, and sharp edged tools.

Ya, I don't think so.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Gardening nude in 100 degree temperatures?  I don't want a sunburn on my penis.


Luckily my belly helps shade the nethers to prevent unwanted burns.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No thanks!
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Gardening nude in 100 degree temperatures?  I don't want a sunburn on my penis.


One more evolutionary advantage for you guys with tiny dicks and large beer bellies overhanging them.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: Por que tan serioso: berylman: I've been at war with poison ivy around my place since time immemorial and not in the mood to get nekkid and roll around in it.

Amateur.

I welcome you to the jungle. Your immunity to urushiol is a given. Here is a machete and blowtorch while I wimp out.


Burning it just gets the oils in the air. You need to defoliate that sh*t. Some 2-4D will get it down to sticks and then you collect what's left.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Started my garden today so getting a kick, etc..

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/definitely not naked
//ain't nobody wanna see that
///3
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: berylman: I've been at war with poison ivy around my place since time immemorial and not in the mood to get nekkid and roll around in it.

Amateur.


I have had poison ivy on my junk. I'd say it's the third-worst thing to happen to my penis.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Burning it just gets the oils in the air. You need to defoliate that sh*t. Some 2-4D will get it down to sticks and then you collect what's left.


That's a logical plan which I can do. *thumbs up*
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
It's going to be like Vietnam but on a small scale.
 
