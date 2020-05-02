 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Yet another cultural norm Millennials have violated: lingerie exclusively for the sharp-kneed. (Pics SFW unless you work in a church)
44
    More: Giggity, Lingerie, Brassiere, Undergarment, high-profile brand, Female body shape, vampy luxury lingerie, much underwear, young women  
•       •       •

44 Comments
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cultural norm of being attractive the way subby says?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pffft. Street to bed nightwear? So you guys are just Gen-x now?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
History of Victoria Secret Catalog
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Young folks don't want to dress like their parents? Check.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an old millennial.

Can we PLEASE stop this meme already?

This is worse than complaining about Gen X.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.


And why wouldn't she, for a charmer like you
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.


Dad?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last of the old Sears catalogs has had its pages stuck together permanently, robbing younger generations of their first peek at sexy knickers? That's a shame.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I'm an old millennial.

Can we PLEASE stop this meme already?

This is worse than complaining about Gen X.


We pinky swear we will right after the pandemic ends 😉
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Can we PLEASE stop this meme already?


I work in a church and am currently sitting in said church, and you don't see me whining about memes.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatty is the new Twiggy?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.


Love the way you treat women like actual people.

Get bent.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How radical is this shift? The group photo at the top shows a whole bunch of people who aren't supermodels but would definitely be considered conventionally attractive.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I'm an old millennial.

Can we PLEASE stop this meme already?

This is worse than complaining about Gen X.


It's an instant greenlight.  Subbys won't quit when they keep getting rewarded.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching Twin Peaks reminded me here was a time we liked night gowns and silky robes on slatternly thin women
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lingerie works better on bigger girls, too.

what other way can you tell a girl to put some clothes back on when she's trying to seduce you and not get slapped:P

Now if it's some insanely hot model type who has been fasting for 36 hours so she has absolutely no belly I'd prefer to see her au natural, but those don't exist in real life
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An increasing number of lingerie brands use diverse models of varied body types and un-retouched photography"

...and they're all really attractive despite not being uniformly skinny. Dunno if you can properly credit any particular generation for this, but it's one way in which culture, norms, etc. have gotten better since I was young and I appreciate it
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"Sexiness now is about being confident and comfortable being yourself - Serena Rees "

....Now? I'm pretty sure confidence and comfort being oneself has been a sexy quality for a very long while.
Or, so I've heard.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, better yet, how about we f**k off with the "generation" bullshiat, which is a divisive attempt at poisoning our minds by the commercial media.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.


It's kind of weird that this site allows posts like this, but will time out a person for calling out fascists and racists for their violent ideologies.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Fatty is the new Twiggy?


Pizzicato Five - Twiggy Twiggy (Official Music Video)
Youtube j_F49QSHuDE
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a pretty good article. I photograph a LOT of people in their underwear every month.* Everyday intimate wear (but not lingerie) It's a particular focus of mine. (Pro models to men and women I meet on the street)

Things have changed a great deal over the past 20 years. Stuff has become much plainer and designs more simplistic. Lace is nearly a thing of the past. And thongs are a memory.

*I have not stopped because of the virus. My current project is altering selfies sent to me by total strangers.

INSTAGRAM: Probably Safe For Work
WEBSITE: Totally NSFW

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mmojo: That was a pretty good article. I photograph a LOT of people in their underwear every month.* Everyday intimate wear (but not lingerie) It's a particular focus of mine. (Pro models to men and women I meet on the street)

Things have changed a great deal over the past 20 years. Stuff has become much plainer and designs more simplistic. Lace is nearly a thing of the past. And thongs are a memory.

*I have not stopped because of the virus. My current project is altering selfies sent to me by total strangers.

INSTAGRAM: Probably Safe For Work
WEBSITE: Totally NSFW

[Fark user image 850x1339]


.......hmm.

Four soapy women in a bathtub?

I'd have a hard time saying no to that.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.


Your mom makes a good cup of coffee
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I'm an old millennial.

Can we PLEASE stop this meme already?

This is worse than complaining about Gen X.


Whoa. Who the f*ck is complaining about GenX?

Actually, you know what? F*ck it. Who cares.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Millennials redefining sexy"

Looks at image

Millennials, reminding us all they have zero perspective on their own history, again claiming what was old as new again.

With the key difference being that instead of knowing they could bust out an old as new again, they actually believe they made it up themselves, and they seem to have the same mind everyone before them ever had too. They believe they define what sexy will be for everyone else after them too.


What "is sexy" in terms of what we will find in the middle of the bell for popular culture and media, being purported as what sexy is.
Is always just of its times and will fall from vogue one day as the next generation passes puberty and begins to decide for themselves what is sexy to them.

Just a big wheel that goes round and round, and whatever the next rising generation is will be who defines it next. No one is laying down the subjective judgement of what sexy is for anyone but themselves.

But if you notice more and more ads and popular culture that meets your personal interests in sexy. You can rest comfortably knowing that the market has determined your interests to be middle of the bell biggest target demographic enough, that they want to hawk products at. So you get to have that going for you for a while. ;)
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: physt: So lingerie for fat people? (Click) Yup.

I don't care what's she's wearing as long as she deep throats and swallows.

It's kind of weird that this site allows posts like this, but will time out a person for calling out fascists and racists for their violent ideologies.


You sound fat.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Or, better yet, how about we f**k off with the "generation" bullshiat, which is a divisive attempt at poisoning our minds by the commercial media.


I tried to buy some regular ol' general purpose vitamins. You can't. They're segmented by age (kids, adults, seniors) with the non-kids further divided by gender. I just went with the women's senior variety, because it seemed to contain the most stuff per unit cost.

/If I grow moobs, meh. Moar boobs is good.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm just glad to see that Dr. Frankenfurter came out of retirement.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: "Millennials redefining sexy"

Looks at image

Millennials, reminding us all they have zero perspective on their own history, again claiming what was old as new again.


1. Complain about lack of pesrpective. 2 ??? Complain about modern youth
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: How radical is this shift? The group photo at the top shows a whole bunch of people who aren't supermodels but would definitely be considered conventionally attractive.


People are generally heavier by 50 pounds from the 70s onward. And we are acting shocked by the fact every day things marketed to every day people have the audacity to show an every day person.

We got so used to cocaine models and celebrities, that normal is seen as hamplanets. As we hid behind our niavness as how fat humans are capable of being. We can be ham galaxies.

Embrace the ham.
 
Sean M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicks.   Gross.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
might be worth mentioning here that one era's "sexy" is another era's "ridiculous"

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Dr. Frankenfurter


Alright already. Would anybody who isn't horny put up their hands?

Is that a count of zero then?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This thread is missing something..


SUMMON jm+
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phaseolus: might be worth mentioning here that one era's "sexy" is another era's "ridiculous"

[i.kinja-img.com image 702x1033]


Seeing hair like that encourages whatever the Pavlovian equivalent for junk is. No matter what, you cannot escape your testosterone-soaked formative years.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clicked for the BBC (for a friend).
Leaving disappointed (uh, also for a friend).
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bigger and chubby are fine but there is a disgustingly fat category where I draw the line
Fark user imageView Full Size
draw the line
 
mmojo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

casual disregard: mmojo: That was a pretty good article. I photograph a LOT of people in their underwear every month.* Everyday intimate wear (but not lingerie) It's a particular focus of mine. (Pro models to men and women I meet on the street)

Things have changed a great deal over the past 20 years. Stuff has become much plainer and designs more simplistic. Lace is nearly a thing of the past. And thongs are a memory.

*I have not stopped because of the virus. My current project is altering selfies sent to me by total strangers.

INSTAGRAM: Probably Safe For Work
WEBSITE: Totally NSFW

[Fark user image 850x1339]

.......hmm.

Four soapy women in a bathtub?

I'd have a hard time saying no to that.


Well it's just one woman. But she sends me a bunch of really filthy pictures every day. All I I know about her is she is an artist and lives in Brooklyn. She is covered a very tasteful tattoos. You can see more of her (a lot more) on my selfie website.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mmojo: casual disregard: mmojo: That was a pretty good article. I photograph a LOT of people in their underwear every month.* Everyday intimate wear (but not lingerie) It's a particular focus of mine. (Pro models to men and women I meet on the street)

Things have changed a great deal over the past 20 years. Stuff has become much plainer and designs more simplistic. Lace is nearly a thing of the past. And thongs are a memory.

*I have not stopped because of the virus. My current project is altering selfies sent to me by total strangers.

INSTAGRAM: Probably Safe For Work
WEBSITE: Totally NSFW

[Fark user image 850x1339]

.......hmm.

Four soapy women in a bathtub?

I'd have a hard time saying no to that.

Well it's just one woman. But she sends me a bunch of really filthy pictures every day. All I I know about her is she is an artist and lives in Brooklyn. She is covered a very tasteful tattoos. You can see more of her (a lot more) on my selfie website.


Her trust fund sounds hot.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phaseolus: might be worth mentioning here that one era's "sexy" is another era's "ridiculous"

[i.kinja-img.com image 702x1033]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Bonus: probably the same ladies. Definitely the same hair dresser.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: jso2897: Or, better yet, how about we f**k off with the "generation" bullshiat, which is a divisive attempt at poisoning our minds by the commercial media.

I tried to buy some regular ol' general purpose vitamins. You can't. They're segmented by age (kids, adults, seniors) with the non-kids further divided by gender. I just went with the women's senior variety, because it seemed to contain the most stuff per unit cost.

/If I grow moobs, meh. Moar boobs is good.


That's what they want you to think.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.