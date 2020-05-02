 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   4,200 rolls of toilet paper? Check. Barrels of dry food? Check. Underground gas tanks? Check. Electrified fence? Check. Money to pay the mortgage so you don't lose your doomsday compound to foreclosure? Whoops   (nj.com) divider line
    Power outage, Joseph Badame, Electric power transmission, years of his life, racial unrest of the 1960s, year of supplies, crash course list of must, middle of the oil crisis  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And he thinks the current coronavirus pandemic is worse than the doomsday for which he was preparing.

Probably because it has many doomsday elements but without the indiscriminate shooting of everyone who passes by.  He would feel better if he loaded up Fortnite or something
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
4200 rolls of TP is worth more than that green stuff
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Again: I cannot understand how all these rugged heroes desperate to return to the workforce are not applying for jobs en masse as hospital custodians, grocery clerks and chicken processors.

There are bootstraps everywhere!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She was the love of his life, his former eighth-grade teacher.

I thought being a prepper was weird.  This is weirder.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the only purpose of your life is to stay alive you have truly squandered the gift itself.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"He had 4,200 rolls of toilet paper, barrels full of enough dry goods, such as rice and beans, to feed his flock for months. He later donated 15,000 pounds of that food to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017, when he lost the home."

I will give him props for this.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: "He had 4,200 rolls of toilet paper, barrels full of enough dry goods, such as rice and beans, to feed his flock for months. He later donated 15,000 pounds of that food to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017, when he lost the home."

I will give him props for this.


Jersey preppers are gentle souls.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(Twitter thread)
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: She was the love of his life, his former eighth-grade teacher.

I thought being a prepper was weird.  This is weirder.


It is said that older women make the best lovers.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "The best way to survive is to stay one step ahead of the crowd."

Maybe this guy wasn't completely nuts.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mentioned beer as one of his supplies. Not a Farker.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4K rolls of toilet paper

and here I am using 1080p like a filthy casual
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#stoprent?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... I'm going to believe economic prognostications from this guy.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea one could be wholly independent of society is a childish fantasy, and the more people that have that bubble burst the better
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinks having some small bills on hand will help. Will need a few dump trucks to haul in trillions of dollars to buy a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread. That is of course, assuming that someone will trade fugazi currency for real goods.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: syrynxx: She was the love of his life, his former eighth-grade teacher.

I thought being a prepper was weird.  This is weirder.

It is said that older women make the best lovers.


The story took a sharp left right there!
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wed at the Vatican.

Well, if the church says it is ok to wed someone you met while teaching them in 8th grade, who am I to disagree?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: The idea one could be wholly independent of society is a childish fantasy, and the more people that have that bubble burst the better


Don't disagree.
But, if all humanity, expect me, died. I think I'd do better than most.
I become nomadic and move when land go goes bad and burn for later use.  And I probably could eat canned goods and die of old age before all cans finished
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
4200 rolls of toilet paper. Lulz. I dont think I'll ever use even half of that in my entire life even if I live to 100.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the event of an actual apocalypse, rent won't be due.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "He had 4,200 rolls of toilet paper, barrels full of enough dry goods, such as rice and beans, to feed his flock for months. He later donated 15,000 pounds of that food to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017, when he lost the home."

I will give him props for this.


He donated it because he no longer had a place to keep it and wanted a tax write-off
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: If the only purpose of your life is to stay alive you have truly squandered the gift itself.


But you can tell, by the way he used his walk, he's a woman's man, no time to talk.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm always prepared with stockpiles for about three weeks, I live in a major hurricane area (Irma destroyed my place and ended up ending my career). This guy, though....
 
bongon247
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again: I cannot understand how all these rugged heroes desperate to return to the workforce are not applying for jobs en masse as hospital custodians, grocery clerks and chicken processors.

There are bootstraps everywhere!


There's also a distinct lack of farm workers, i.e. pickers, everywhere.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UberDave: And he thinks the current coronavirus pandemic is worse than the doomsday for which he was preparing.

Probably because it has many doomsday elements but without the indiscriminate shooting of everyone who passes by.  He would feel better if he loaded up Fortnite or something


He must think he can still go to work, get haircuts, and shareholder value will continue to increase while he's battling to overthrow the government during a civil war. Having to sit at home for two months is just more than the snowflake can handle.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: GardenWeasel: "He had 4,200 rolls of toilet paper, barrels full of enough dry goods, such as rice and beans, to feed his flock for months. He later donated 15,000 pounds of that food to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017, when he lost the home."

I will give him props for this.

He donated it because he no longer had a place to keep it and wanted a tax write-off


Doesnt matter, PR needed it bad.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bongon247: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again: I cannot understand how all these rugged heroes desperate to return to the workforce are not applying for jobs en masse as hospital custodians, grocery clerks and chicken processors.

There are bootstraps everywhere!

There's also a distinct lack of farm workers, i.e. pickers, everywhere.


....but if you keep these open, FARKers complain that the capitalist masters don't care about their workers and are okay if they die.

What to do?
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Keys dude: I'm always prepared with stockpiles for about three weeks, I live in a major hurricane area (Irma destroyed my place and ended up ending my career). This guy, though....


This.

Since I can see Canada from my porch a blizzard is not unusual. A months worth of stuff, rotated out through use. There's a difference between being prepared and whack job prepper.....gun stockpiles, mostly, but there are nuances.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: bongon247: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again: I cannot understand how all these rugged heroes desperate to return to the workforce are not applying for jobs en masse as hospital custodians, grocery clerks and chicken processors.

There are bootstraps everywhere!

There's also a distinct lack of farm workers, i.e. pickers, everywhere.

....but if you keep these open, FARKers complain that the capitalist masters don't care about their workers and are okay if they die.

What to do?


Trump could have said we're freezing every single thing.
Ala Deep Impact.
No Hording, no price ups. No evictions. No no riots.
No lay offs.
I was thinking.
Clearly the volume of humans is the issue. See choir, jails, food plants.
So the earliest cheapest fix.
Make every thing open 24 hours every single thing. But lower their capacity, and lower the amount of people in any particular building and mandate everybody go to work and home and groceries only.
There locked down but flat curve. And all that is needed is a bail out of wages that NEEDED to be paid but wasn't worked for. And a bail out of the cost of switching to a 24 hours shop.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Article: and here let's take advice from someone that wasted 42 years of their life and then lost even that both by being stupid.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RecoveringLibertarian: The idea one could be wholly independent of society is a childish fantasy, and the more people that have that bubble burst the better

Don't disagree.
But, if all humanity, expect me, died. I think I'd do better than most.
I become nomadic and move when land go goes bad and burn for later use.  And I probably could eat canned goods and die of old age before all cans finished


If I was in that scenario I think I'd envy the dead
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Preppers are the dumbest people on the planet.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: If the only purpose of your life is to stay alive you have truly squandered the gift itself.


It did say that his place could help 120 friends and family.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man who did everything wrong, still feels like he needs to tell you how to live your life.

I see this on a simple level when hiking.  Do certain things a certain way and you get blisters.  People out on the trail LOVE give advice on how not to get/how to treat blisters.  The most vocal about blister care are the ones who lead off with "I get terrible blisters, and this is how you ..."   Just stop right there, I'd like to listen the advice from the person who doesn't get terrible blisters.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Preppers are the dumbest people on the planet.


Oh I must disagree...

At least they have a goal, and could maybe, possibly cash in on their obsession if TSHTF.

Moon landing deniers?
Flat earthers?
Anti-Vaxxers (pro deathers)?

Entirely dumb and useless.  Usually intentionally so.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Preppers are the dumbest people on the planet.


Well... I know of one person who's not welcome in my doomsday bunker.
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
chitownmike:  He donated it because he no longer had a place to keep it and wanted a tax write-off

He may be crazy, but he's not stupid.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "He had 4,200 rolls of toilet paper, barrels full of enough dry goods, such as rice and beans, to feed his flock for months. He later donated 15,000 pounds of that food to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017, when he lost the home."

I will give him props for this.


He was in the freaking peace corps. Not your average 10,000 rounds of ammo kind of prepper.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: If I was in that scenario I think I'd envy the dead


People have clearly been nice to you. People have hurt me my whole life. And apparently, people like hurting others.
People are against feeding the needy.
People are against fair pay.
People are against equality.
People tolerate racism, sexism, xenophobia, bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination.  (Humans are do ugly there are too many words for the different ways we can be ugly)
People think they should control the human womb.
People are against are against taking care of the old.
We think we should tell people how they feel about their own bodies.
Yeah, humanity can eat a bowl of bat soup.
// used to think God was a mean ass.
Nope. We're horrible and need to be butt f88Ked!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have been prepping with in mind a years worth of supplies.  The problem is some preppers just keep adding to it. And it becomes an obsession.

At one point you should say "this is enough" and live life knowing if things go bad, you will be okay until it passes
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: [Fark user image image 463x630]


Or just by pull tab cans?
If we actually cared about the  homeless and victims of major disasters we'd make it a law that all cans are pull top.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shaggai: Thinks having some small bills on hand will help. Will need a few dump trucks to haul in trillions of dollars to buy a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread. That is of course, assuming that someone will trade fugazi currency for real goods.


That's why I don't understand the gold people. What are they going to do with it, make jewelry?

Me with supplies
Him: I'll give you this ounce of gold for some food
Me: I'm good
 
avian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"He estimates he and his late wife Phyllis sunk more than $1 million into preparing for survival on top of what it cost to build their own Xanadu."

Maybe he should have spent some of that money paying off the mortgage instead.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Begoggle: Preppers are the dumbest people on the planet.

Well... I know of one person who's not welcome in my doomsday bunker.


How much hedgehog food did you budget for?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Preppers are the dumbest people on the planet.


Who dream of the most horrible out come.
They remind me of Bible beaters.
The Bible is sad. The revelation says only a few 100Ks of humanity live.

If I live past this PANDEMIC I'm going to be really ugly to them jerks.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

syrynxx: She was the love of his life, his former eighth-grade teacher.

I thought being a prepper was weird.  This is weirder.


So, best case scenario is 8-9 year age difference?

/assuming he wasn't repeating grade school
//which is possible
 
