(AP News) The pandemic has left the elderly with fewer places to drive (apnews.com)
15
    Sad, Market, Farmers' market, Street market, Farmer's Market, Local food, Public market, operators of open-air markets, file photo  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drive "into," anyway.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until people find out that "wet market" is just the Asian term for a "farmer's market."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I miss the Library.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flea markets are around 3 Bill a year in trade.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Izunbacol: Wait until people find out that "wet market" is just the Asian term for a "farmer's market."


In other news, the CDC, the Pentagon, AARP, and GM China have announced a joint venture to "eliminate a major potential source of zoonotic infections".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Izunbacol: Wait until people find out that "wet market" is just the Asian term for a "farmer's market."


I've heard people actually suggest that.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our farmers market is still open.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elderly? I kind of like farmer's markets. In fact I wish I had some onions.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Elderly? I kind of like farmer's markets. In fact I wish I had some onions.


No one wears them like that anymore, grandpa.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
don't close down the farmer market.  what about the flea markets?
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i rather like the Chinese version to buy fish doh, basically all fish are in like tanks and alive , so it's like buying lobster and you know it's fresh , like sliced fish i got no idea how to tell if it's fresh or past due since last week.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some farmer's markets you don't have to drive to.
Family Guy - Farmers Market
Youtube 3AfMWEBWWeo
 
lincoln65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Wait until people find out that "wet market" is just the Asian term for a "farmer's market."


A little different... Farmer's markets I've been to don't have live animals in cages or butchered animals strung up on a line.
More "baked goods and eggplants", less "street meat".

Though there's plenty to fear from the horrible tomato-based respiratory diseases of the future.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drive.... or live. YOLO.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Izunbacol: Wait until people find out that "wet market" is just the Asian term for a "farmer's market."

A little different... Farmer's markets I've been to don't have live animals in cages or butchered animals strung up on a line.
More "baked goods and eggplants", less "street meat".

Though there's plenty to fear from the horrible tomato-based respiratory diseases of the future.
[Fark user image 254x390]


I watched that movie the other day. Don't ask me why.

I thought "that was the stupidest movie I've ever seen."

Then I watched Return of the Jedi and realized I'd seen something dumber.
 
