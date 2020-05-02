 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Some high school graduations will take place at NASCAR tracks, where students literally crossing the finish line to receive their diplomas   (espn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good for them. Life hasn't been very fair to them lately so they at least get this experience.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with family members watching from their cars in the infield as the moment is broadcast on the track's massive video board.

So instead of that one family who has fifty people attending and cheers for five minutes, it'll be fifteen cars honking their horns for five minutes.


Yeah, I'm grumpy today.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully some of those students will be able to construct a sentence better than subby.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Hopefully some of those students will be able to construct a sentence better than subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't go to my High School graduation because I didn't want to

I did go to prom

it was fun
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Motorcraft-Kmart-KFC-Pennzoil-Fram-Pep​to Bismol-Gold Bond-Tire Rack-Bridgestone invocation starts at 8 am. Followed by the Champion-Castrol-Goodyear-Peak-Quaker State-Delco-Tylennol-Denny's-Alka Seltzer-Optima commencement commencement.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some will die in hot pursuit in fiery auto crashes.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds leftist.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Hopefully some of those students will be able to construct a sentence better than subby.


Florida and Texas? LOL
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surprise guest appearance:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good job graduating, but sadly, your fancy high school diploma is useless, the civilized world is cancelled
Should've taken wilderness survival and learned how to capture and cook squirrel. I hear the nuts are the best part
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zepillin: I didn't go to my High School graduation because I didn't want to

I did go to prom

it was fun


Are you me?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The 'Merica tag must be missing in action.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did one of them write this tense disagreeing headline?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Palined Parenthood: Did one of them write this tense disagreeing headline?


Sadly subby failed the GED test
 
